Noble Liaisons

With five Class 4 races on the card it is a solid meeting at best but canny punters would be happy in the knowledge that the form usually holds up well in that particular company.

Yes, they can be tricky with horses dropping in Class and progressive youngsters perhaps just staying long enough in Class 4 to pick up a cheque before higher duties, but most races look fair punting propositions.

Case in point is race 5 on the card, a Class 4 (division 2) over 1400m.

The 7YO SPLICE looks the benchmark given he has won five times over 1400m but finds himself up against some progressive types headed by NOBLE LIAISON.

Two wins and two recent second placings from just five career starts suggests this 4YO is better than Class 4 and he looks hard to beat dropping back to 1400m after a very forward run over the mile in BM67 Company.

The other division (1) of the Class 4 1400m event is an open affair although LIM’S ELUSIVE also looks well-placed dropping back to 1400m from 1800m to send punters home happy in the lucky last.

Best Bets: (NOBLE LIAISON race 5, win), (EN CIVIL race 8, value) and (LIM’S RIPPLE race 2, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (1 and 7), race 7 (1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8), race 8 (1, 3, 4, 5 and 11), race 9 (1, 2, 3, 5, 9 and 14).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 1

Selections; 4 THE DODGER – 1 AMAZING MAN – 3 MISS WAIMATAITAI – 9 MOTHER NATURE

Some significant jockey changes in the opener on Friday with AMAZNG MAN, MISS WAIMATAITAI and THE DODGER all getting upgrades in the saddle. The two most significant are M Rodd replacing App Shafrizal on board AMAZING MAN and V Duric replacing App Amirul on THE DODGER. In fact the last time Duric was onboard, THE DODGER won and given it was in a similar race to this, he could be hard to hold out back in Class 5. AMAZING MAN is a maiden but the switch to Rodd could be a winning move and his recent form certainly holds up in this field. MISS WAIMATAITAI gets Shafiq replacing Anandan and again, the drop to her recent back-to-back winning Class suggests she goes close. Nothing else jumps off the page but a few honest ones can be found to include in exotics.

1 AMAZING MAN *** Maiden with foot on the till and switch back to Poly could see a result. 3.00

2 DOUBLE WIN * Maiden who struggles at the races but should improve in Class 5. 33

3 MISS WAIMATAITAI *** Could make excuses for poor runs in Class 4 and has to be a big show on recent strong Class 5 wins. 4.00

4 THE DODGER *** Another who drops to recent winning Class and back on only winning track. Big show. 5.00

5 A LOT IN HAND ** Wide draw a concern but placed two back this Company and pay to keep safe. 12

6 SATELLITE POWER * Yet to place in six starts and needs to improve on effort when resuming. 50

7 FLYING WINNER ** Back in trip but very competitive and versatile enough to play a part in this finish. 12

8 HEE’S FORTE * Blinkers off and may need longer. 20

9 MOTHER NATURE ** Found a strong Class 5 field but form good and should figure. 8.00

10 EDEN GARDEN ** Placed last start at each-way odds and expect an honest effort again. 12

11 KING OF THIEVES * Freshened with blinkers off after looking like having issues on New Year Day so take on trust. 33

Race 2

Selections; 1 REDOUBT – 8 LIM’S RIPPLE – 9 SUPER TYCOON – 2 PARAGON STAR

A very interesting Restricted Maiden over 1400m but hard to tip against REDOUBT who is due to knock in his maiden win. The 3YO raced on the pace last start (intention to race off the pace but circumstance against that option) but has raced back previously so the wide gate is not a concern and he will be motoring late. Likewise, SUPER TYCOON can race back from the wide gate and certainly showed enough last start to think he is also flying late and can win with Nunes up. PARAGON STAR is the other that can win on recent form but he would need cover in running to show his best after drawing wide again. The intriguing runner for punters is LIM’S RIPPLE. The 3YO was inexperienced and had all sorts of excuses on debut before running on well and if G Boss can make use of the ace; he could be very hard to hold out.

1 REDOUBT *** Just missed last start as even money favourite and has trialled well since. Very hard to beat with any luck in running. 2.50

2 PARAGON STAR *** Refuses to draw a decent gate but right in this if he gets cover. 8.00

3 ONE DEGREE NORTH ** Solid without threatening but gets blinkers (with tongue-tie off) and could improve with market watch in order. 12

4 WAR STORY ** Excuses last start and could improve stepping up to 1400m. 20

5 CHOSEN HARVEST * Gets winkers but easier to ignore. 50

6 CLASSIC ** Resuming after very poor first campaign but recent trial good enough to improve at odds. 20

7 ELITE GUSTAVO * Prefer to watch on what saw at debut. 50

8 LIM’S RIPPLE *** All sorts of excuses before running on well at debut and could win if more tractable from the inside gate. 10

9 SUPER TYCOON *** Gets tongue-tie after running on very well to place last start and could be hard to hold out late. 3.00

10 HONOR ** Will improve with racing and the step up to 1400m wont hurt. 20

11 ISTANA * Not a mile away on debut but might want longer to show his best. 33

12 PACIFIC PEARL * Market best guide after two quiet local trials. 33

Race 3

Selections; 2 HELLO MICHELLE – 4 WAIPAKIHI – 3 HERO I AM – 10 OCEAN GENERAL

A good race with four or so obvious picks at the top of the weights starting with MCGREGOR on 57kg. The 6YO has won on the Poly over this trip and should be running into winning calculations late. HELLO MICHELLE is a 3YO filly who gets the favours from gate 1. Her three career wins have been on the Poly up to 1100m but she ran on well last start and from the nice alley, Shafiq should give her every chance. HERO I AM with blinkers added and WAIPAKIHI with John Powell up are the other two obvious picks and both should figure prominently throughout in a race that suits. One not so obvious pick is OCEAN GENERAL who looks hopeless on form but trialled well enough recently to think he improves lengths on his only winning surface.

1 MCGREGOR *** Not far away last start and recent win was on the Poly so must go close. 5.00

2 HELLO MICHELLE *** Three time winner on the Poly up to 1100m but gave every indication when running on last start this trip she can win from gate 1. 2.80

3 HERO I AM *** Blinkers back on after running on well late last start and has placed on the Poly in Class 3 so should be in the mix. 5.00

4 WAIPAKIHI *** Very honest and did well enough at only Poly start when finishing second to win this. 4.00

5 BOARD WALK ** Will win a race like this but did it tough last start from wide gate and drawn badly again. 12

6 LIM’S SINCERE * Shown nothing at two starts this campaign but could improve back on preferred surface with market watch in order. 33

7 SHOW FAR SHOW GOOD * May improve on the Poly but should need longer before considering. 50

8 SILVER SPOON * Gets tongue-tie but easier to ignore. 100

9 MUSCULAR DRAGON ** Blinkers on tongue-tie off. Has been running on of late and worth a look at odds in exotics. 33

10 OCEAN GENERAL *** Form reads badly and yet to win beyond 1100m but recent nice trial has him under serious notice at value. 20

11 PRATT STREET ** Excuses not to finish closer in similar affair last start and worth a look at odds. 20

12 EASTERN VICTORY * Maiden and needs easier. 50

Race 4

Selections; 5 WINNING STAR – 7 NINEPINS – 2 WONDERFUL ERA – 11 REAL GOODMAN

A typically ugly Class 5 mile but WINNING STAR looks well placed to knock in another win for connections. The 6YO has been a good money spinner for connections winning six times from 48 career starts and given four of those wins were on the Poly over 1600m, he gets his chance with Juglall to ride with gate 4 a factor. Nothing else jumps off the page, which will give a maiden in NINEPINS his chance. The 4YO has been showing enough of late to think he wins soon with gate 1 a bonus. Of the rest, WONDERFUL ERA, SUNDANCE, LUCKY COME and REAL GOODMAN could all win if having a good day, with all needing luck in running.

1 GENERAL CONATUS ** Tough to follow but won a similar affair two back and pay to keep safe. 12

2 WONDERFUL ERA *** Not a mile away last start and this race suits so can win. 5.00

3 YOURSTOKEEP * Recent form reads badly and yet to win beyond 1200m but like the Poly and does get V Duric. 33

4 GREAT WARRIOR ** Nothing last couple but maiden win this trip and track so keep safe at odds. 20

5 WINNING STAR *** Not the most reliable but showed enough last start on the turf to win getting back onto the Poly. 4.00

6 LUCKY COIN * Freshened after good turf run over 1400m and that looks his caper as has struggled on the Poly. 12

7 NINEPINS *** Maiden who has looked due in similar affairs to this and gets his chance from gate 1. 5.00

8 GOLD CUSTOMER ** Another maiden who has found good form but wide gate will make winning tough. 8.00

9 SUN DANCE *** More honest than most of these and could be a solid each-way option at value. 20

10 LUCKY COME *** Ran on very well at long odds last start and expect much the same. 12

11 REAL GOODMAN *** Long time between drinks but always a winning show in this Company over this trip on the Poly. 12

12 SIMPANG ** Form better than it reads and could give this a shake at odds. 20

13 PINYIN ** Longtime between wins but in the mix as a rule. 33

14 JIMTOWN ** Long-term maiden who appreciates first up run and could include in exotics at odds. 33

Race 5

Selections; 1 NOBLE LIAISON – 5 ZEUS WARRIOR – 2 MR CROWE – 6 GOLAZO

NOBLE LIAISON should be an owners delight as he is yet to put in a poor run in five career starts and looks progressive enough to go through the grades picking up plenty of cheques along the way. The 4YO just missed last start when trying the mile for the first time and should be hard to beat over 1400m with regular hoop, Dan Beasley, up. It will be a busy finish though with both ZEUS WARRIOR and GOLAZO likely to be hitting the line well on recent good form and the C Course should suit the swoopers. Of the others, MR CROWE’s winning form speaks for itself and his stablemate, ALLEZ, could be a solid value option with B Vorster to ride.

1 NOBLE LIAISON *** Progressive 4YO who just missed over the mile last start and 1400m is ideal. 2.80

2 MR CROWE *** In very good winning form and will be in the thick of this finish. 6.00

3 SPLICE ** Long time between wins but always an each way show over this trip. 6.00

4 THIRD ROCK ** Ran on well at Singapore debut and will improve for try run over more ground. 20

5 ZEUS WARRIOR *** Ran on very well to just miss last start in similar affair and wins one in Singapore soon. 5.00

6 GOLAZO *** Excuses when running on not to win last start this trip at odds and have to respect. 12

7 PEACH BOWL ** Will win a race like this and often odds so follow with gate 1 a bonus. 20

8 SUN EMPIRE * No. 200

9 HIDDEN PROMISE ** Broke maiden status in Class 5 over mile last start and should be competitive although this is tougher. 20

10 MINGS MAN ** Thereabouts in similar affair after Class 5 win two back and can include in exotics. 20

11 NOVA SPIRIT * Goes OK but needs easier, longer and the Poly. 33

12 ALLEZ *** Resumed with solid effort and will strip fitter for the run. Each-way. 12

13 ARION * Reassess in easier Company. 100

Race 6

Selections; 7 ROMA – 1 KUBERA’S CHIEF – 5 JOY AND HAPPY – 2 SUPER RED

A terrible race and tough to find the winner and it might be a case of youth versus experience between KUBERA”S CHIEF and ROMA. Obviously the 3YO in KUBERA’S CHIEF has an upside given his only placing was last start and he could be getting the hang of the racing caper at start 12. In saying that, ROMA is always a chance in this type of race and while not winning out of turn, this race is weak enough to knock in his third victory at start 56. Nothing else deserves a mention although SUPER BIG did just miss last start at bolters odds and JOY AND HAPPY is honest enough to include in the top three.

1 KUBERA’S CHIEF *** Maiden who is in form and gets his chance in this weak field. 2.00

2 SUPER RED ** Maiden who struggles as a rule but best run was this trip and track. 12

3 JOE * Recent trial OK but race form poor. 33

4 SUPER BIG ** Long-term maiden who just missed last start at 100-1 and pay to keep safe on that effort. 12

5 JOY AND HAPPY ** Honest enough maiden but best form is on the turf. 6.50

6 GOLDEN BOBO ** Not a mile away last start and only career placing was on the Poly so market watch in order. 12

7 ROMA *** Excuses for poor run two starts back (saddle) and gets his chance in this field on his preferred surface. 4.00

8 CASSIS OOLONG * Gets the ace but has been struggling for a while. 20

9 LAM EDITION * Long-term maiden who is easier to ignore. 33

10 LOYALTY’S ANGEL * Can run a cheeky race but should be found out late. 33

Race 7

Selections; 2 TURQUOISE KING – 3 BILLY BRITAIN – 5 ARR FLAIR – 1 GANNET

A cracking Class 4 Poly event over 1900m and very hard to find the winner with at least six horses looking very well placed to win. TURQUOISE KING is one of those horses and while his lack of winning form in Singapore is a concern – he is yet to win in 16 starts since arriving at Kranji – his recent form suggests he may be hard to hold out with a nice run expected after drawing gate 1. BILLY BRITAIN is also due and will be running on strongly over this trip with M Rodd to take the ride while it’s hard to fault to the form of CHAIRMAN WIND who showed last start that Class 4 holds no fears. Others that win without surprising are ARR FLAIR who may be a slight query on this surface but is in very good form and GANNET who showed that this surface could be his caper and worth following. CORDOBA the value runner.

1 GANNET *** Showed last start the Poly could be his caper and pay to respect with upgrade to blinkers. 6.00

2 TURQUOISE KING *** Yet to win in 16 starts in Singapore but foot on the till and hard to beat from the ace. 3.30

3 BILLY BRITAIN *** Honest and will be running on strongly in a race that suits. 8.00

4 JUSTICE GRACE ** Nothing last start but may appreciate switch to the Poly and trip. 20

5 ARR FLAIR *** In form and excuses for running badly at only Poly outing so worth another long look. 5.00

6 JOHNNY KONGOS * No. 100

7 CHAIRMAN WIND *** Hard to fault recent form and showed last start he is more than capable in this Company. 5.00

8 CORDOBA *** Led a good field up last start before finishing not far away at the finish and goes close on that effort. 12

9 DANGER ZONE * Not on recent form. 50

10 PLATOON ** Long time between wins but one to include at value as goes OK on his day. 20

11 COMMODORE LINCOLN * Like to see in easier Company. 33

Race 8

Selections; 3 EN CIVIL – 5 DECRETO – 11 OLLIE EAGLE – 1 FAITHFULLY

A very hard race to line up the form with some established Class 4 sprinters up against some promising types. The promising types include debutante winner, DECRETO. The NZ-bred 3YO did it tough on debut so the win was very good considering and with reports he has trained on well, a big run is expected. A 4YO in REDMAYNE and a lightly raced 5YO maiden in OLLIE EAGLE also come into the mix with the latter some hope on a lightweight after some solid finishes in Restricted Maiden Company. Of the more seasoned campaigners, FAITHFULLY is in very solid form and looks a very solid each-way option while EN CIVIL could be the one to beat given he will lead from gate 2 and will certainly appreciate being back on the Poly.

1 FAITHFULLY *** In form and most recent win was this trip so should go very close. 8.0

2 SMART LAD ** Should need longer to win but effort two starts back over this trip good enough to keep safe. 12

3 EN CIVIL *** Will appreciate the Poly and will look the winner at some stage in the straight. 5.00

4 REDMAYNE *** Resumed with solid effort and handles the Poly so can win with gate 1 a factor. 4.50

5 DECRETO *** Supported when winning well on debut and pay to follow. 3.00

6 NATURAL IMPULSE * Thereabouts without threatening of late and may need easier. 50

7 THUNDER CAT * OK two starts back similar affair and should need easier. 33

8 HOST THE NATION ** Mixes his form but recent trial OK and might be a good value option. 20

9 DESERT FOX ** Long time between wins but in solid form and should figure somewhere. 12

10 LUCKY MISSION ** Nothing last start but often in the mix and another to add to exotics for value. 20

11 OLLIE EAGLE *** Maiden who goes good enough to consider in Class 4 with just 50.5kg. 12

12 GIORGIO * Reassess in easier Company. 100

Race 9

Selections; 3 LIM’S ELUSIVE – 1 KOLOMBIA – 2 ASPREY – 14 QUEEN’S SEVEN

Plenty of each-way hopes in this Class 4 event over 1400m and as such, LIM’S ELUSIVE gets his chance if good enough. The 5YO is honest and the race looks suitable after finding 1800m too big an ask last start. A market watch is in order for the newcomer from Australia, KOLOMBIA. The 4YO won at both career starts back in Queensland (Australia) and two quiet trials locally has him under notice. The each-way types include QUEEN’S SEVEN who always looks some show over this trip with no weight with LITTLE BIG MAN and MOMENT OF JUSTICE both ready to win a race like this. ASPREY is the only last start winner in the race (in KSD Company) and has to be considered.

1 KOLOMBIA *** Former Australian who won at both starts and OK at local trials so can win with market best guide. 4.00

2 ASPREY *** Wide draw a concern after winning in KSD Company but should be in the mix on previous form with luck in running. 8.00

3 LIM’S ELUSIVE *** Found 1800m a trip too far last start but a big show with support likely over 1400m. 3.00

4 SPRING THUNDER ** Not a mile away last start in similar affair at long odds and worth thought. 33

5 LITTLE BIG MAN *** In form without a result but happy to keep following. 8.00

6 SIR REGINALD ** Appreciates solid first up run and extra distance. Value. 20

7 WHITE COFFEE ** Won one of these three starts back but tough to follow so take on trust. 20

8 BILLY MOJO ** Another tough to follow and drawn wide but pay to keep safe. 20

9 MOMENT OF JUSTICE *** Progressive type whose maiden win was this trip and must go close. 6.00

10 POP GEMS * Easier to ignore. 100

11 DELFYNE * Needs something easier on the Poly. 100

12 PEER GYNT ** Been in the mix at his last few at each-way odds and can consider. 20

13 ROSEGOLD ** Last start better than the result in this Company and might be odds so keep safe. 33

14 QUEEN’S SEVEN *** Love to see in Class 5 but each-way all the way until otherwise advised. 12

