Nova Swiss The Business

A great days racing with two Group Sprint races coupled with a more than solid undercard.

The best 3YO sprinters go head-to-head at set-weights in race 7 and to be fair to some very handy types, NOVA SWISS looks a good thing at the race conditions.

The NZ-bred gelding has a rating of 94, which is a massive 22 points (11kg) higher than the next best in DISTINTIVE DARCI.

With only the two fillies in the race getting a small weight relief, NOVA SWISS should win at his first start on the turf in Singapore (he has won twice on the grass in NZ) and looks a very good banker bet.

His stable-mate, NOVA STRIKE, is the top-rated horse in the newly named Rocket Man Sprint (race 9) but given it’s a handicap, he will have his work cut out with 59kg.

The race history suggests progressive horses with a lightweight often get the chocolates (Rocket Man himself won with just 50kg as a 3YO in 2009 – his only win in this race) and happy to think MAGNUM and the EW Barker winner, LIM’S CRUISER go very close.

Two great races and who knows, we may see another Rocket Man emerge from the pack.

Best Bets: (INFANTRY race 5, win), (NOVA SWISS race 7, win) and (SQUIRE OSBALDESTON race 6, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 8 (4, 5, 6 and 8), race 9 (1, 3, 4, 5 and 6), race 10 (1, 2 and 7) and race 11 (1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 10).

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 5

Selections; 2 INFANTRY – 3 MR SPIELBERG – 5 TIME ODYSSEY – 1 DANIEL

Laurie Laxon and Ricardo Le Grange have the bulk of the field but the one to beat may be the Alwin Tan trained INFANTRY. The 4YO resumed with strong win in the Group 2 Merlion Trophy, has won at 1600m and from the good gate should be hard to hold off. The Laurie Laxon trained DANIEL’s best recent form has been on the poly winning a Group 3 last December when beating INFANTRY. He has been improved by recent outings over 1200m and should get a good run throughout. Laurie Laxon’s other runner MR SPIELBERG only battled when resuming but is much better suited on turf over this trip; he is yet to win second-up but should be running on. Ricardo La Grange has three runners, the best of whom may be TIME ODYSSEY who drops back in trip, he is better on the poly but placed over this trip in the Group 3 Fortune Bowl and can be handy throughout.

1 DANIEL *** Best recent form has been on poly winning Group 3 last December beating Infantry. Improved by recent outings over 1200m and should get a good run throughout. 7.00

2 INFANTRY *** Resumed with strong win in Group 2 Merlion Trophy. Steps up in trip but has won over 1600m and from the good gate should be hard to hold off. 2.50

3 MR SPIELBERG *** Only battled when resuming but much better suited on turf over this trip. Yet to win second-up but should be running on. 5.00

4 TWICKENHAM ** Resuming. Has a good first up record and suited this distance. Claim helps and could be prominent throughout. 6.00

5 TIME ODYSSEY *** Drops back in trip. Better on the poly but placed over this trip in the Group 3 Fortune Bowl and can be handy throughout. 5.00

6 IN FACT ** Resuming after long break. Trials have been moderate. Will benefit from the outing. Watch market. 33

7 MR FANTASTIC ** Not a mile away last start in this Company and has trialled well since. Value. 10

8 BATTLE OF TROY ** Tested in this class but has no weight and should be competitive. 20

Race 6

Selections; 2 MIGHTY KENNY – 5 RETURN TO JUSTICE – 1 SQUIRE OSBALDESTON – 8 TERMS OF REFERENCE

A mixed group with a class dropper and a few others up in grade. MIGHTY KENNY is racing soundly and suited this distance; he should be handy throughout. RETURN TO JUSTICE is in form and suited by this distance. He is up in class but Manoel Nunes stays on and he should get a good run from the gate. SQUIRE OSBALDESTON has been struggling of late but will find this easier and blinkers go on; the distance suits and he should get a good run throughout at value. TERMS OF REFERENCE gets back onto his preferred surface so look for improvement and he too may be value. The blinkers come off HERO I AM who charged home last week to win over 1200m on the pol; he is up in Class but won over 1580m in Australia and could be running on.

1 SQUIRE OSBALDESTON *** Struggling of late but will find this easier and blinkers go on. Distance suits and should get a good run throughout. 3.50

2 MIGHTY KENNY *** Racing soundly and suited this distance. Should be handy throughout. 4.00

3 ZEUS * Has been battling since Class 3 win. Recent trial was fair and distance suits. Best form has been on turf and may be looking for easier. 12

4 HERO I AM ** Blinkers off. Charged home last week to win over 1200m on poly. Up in Class but won over 1580m in Australia and could be running on. 6.00

5 RETURN TO JUSTICE *** In form and suited this distance. Up in class but Manoel Nunes stays on and should get a good run from the gate. 6.00

6 MIGHTY EMPEROR ** Disappointed last start but has trialled well since. Suited this distance but best form is in Class 4. 7.00

7 KEEPITUP * Won Class 4 over 1200m on arrival from Australia but struggled on turf since. Won twice at this trip in Australia and could show up. 16

8 TERMS OF REFERENCE *** Gets back to his preferred surface and has won at this distance. Could show up. 8.00

9 ANY RUMOUR * Looking for Class 5. 50

Race 7

Selections; 1 NOVA SWISS – 4 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO – 5 CAORUNN – 3 SKYWALK

An outstanding field of sprinters for the first leg of the 3YO Series. NOVA SWISS was dominant at his first four starts in Singapore on the poly before a narrow defeat in the Group 3 Merlion when taking on older horses. He won twice on turf before arrival and is a class above these on ratings; he should be extremely hard to beat. Who runs second? COUNTOFMONTECRISTO is unbeaten in three Singapore outings and the tongue-tie goes on; he is awkwardly drawn but should be prominent. SKYWALK won a BM74 two starts back over 1200m when resuming and was run down over 1400m last start; he should be prominent. DISTINCTIVE DARCI has won four from six on the poly and narrowly beaten last start over 1200m on turf in a good Class 3 last start; he should race well. Of the others CAORUNN won a Group 3 before arrival, is suited on turf and has yet to run a bad race in Singapore while the two fillies – QUEEN ROULETTE and FOREVER YOUNG – should appreciate the race conditions. If they go mad in front DRACO could run over the top of them late.

1 NOVA SWISS *** Dominant at first four starts in Singapore on poly before narrow defeat in Merlion when taking on older horses. Won twice on turf before arrival and should be prominent throughout. Class above these on ratings. 2.50

2 DISTINCTIVE DARCI ** Has won four from six on poly and beaten only a length last start over 1200m on turf in a good Class 3 Company. Should race well. 8.00

3 SKYWALK ** Won a BM74 two starts back over 1200m when resuming and was run down over 1400m last start. Should be prominent. 6.00

4 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO ** Unbeaten in three Singapore outings and tongue-tie goes on. Awkwardly drawn but should be prominent. 6.00

5 CAORUNN ** Has not run a bad race but yet to win in Singapore after winning three times including a Group 3 in NZ before arrival. Should race well again. 12

6 I’VE GOT A FEELING ** Disappointed over 1400m last start but better suited this trip and should be prominent. 20

7 DEIMOS ** Racing well and recent trial was strong. Should get a good run throughout from the ace. 20

8 DRACO ** Racing well since resuming. This is harder but will be very strong late. 12

9 MACARTHUR ** Disappointing of late but gets blinkers and has trialled well with headgear. Value. 33

10 SIR ISAAC ** Racing well and shows promise. Should be in the exotic mix. 20

11 QUEEN ROULETTE ** Backing up form a solid first up run last Sunday. Honest and can figure in the money. 20

12 FOREVER YOUNG ** Promising enough to warrant consideration with 54kg. 25

Race 8

Selections; 5 SONG TO THE MOON – 4 GILT COMPLEX – 6 EXCELLENCY – 8 ZIP A DEE DOO DAH

This race has a bit of everything but when you have two horses suited at the weights and trip that are both gunning for four straight wins, it could be a race in two. The two in-form horses are GILT COMPLEX and SONG TO THE MOON and to be fair it does look a toss of the coin to see who wins. SONG TO THE MOON did win this trip in good Company last start and meets the likes of ORDER OF THE SUN and stablemate PERFECT P a lot better off at the weights with only 52kg to carry. In saying that, GILT COMPLEX was in the winning mix in the El Dorado over this trip before winning his next three runs and 53.5kg also looks a winning weight in this field. Most others in the race can win on best form although EXCELLENCY could be an improver at odds stepping up in trip and ZIP A DEE DOO DAH is a progressive stayer who appreciates 50kg over 2000m.

1 PERFECT P ** Just missed last start this trip and gets the favours from the ace with upgrade to blinkers but 59kg is a big ask. 12

2 LAUGHING GRAVY ** Not far away last start and will improve again stepping to up to Group winning trip but does give weight to some handy stayers. 12

3 ORDER OF THE SUN ** Will lead them up and hard to pass late. 8.00

4 GILT COMPLEX *** Hard to fault winning form this campaign and has shown previously he is more than up to this Company. 3.00

5 SONG TO THE MOON *** Won with 50kg in good Company last start and looks well placed to continue his great run of form with just 2kg extra. 3.00

6 EXCELLENCY *** Improves with race fitness as he gets up to suitable trip and could win with nice recent trial under is belt and tongue-tie added. 12

7 NAZIR ** Tested the trip and Company but progressive so pay to keep safe on the minimum. 8.00

8 ZIP A DEE DOO DAH *** Another progressive stayer tested at this level but must be respected over this trip with 50kg. 8.00

Race 9

Selections; 6 MAGNUM – 5 LIM’S CRUISER – 1 NOVA STRIKE – 4 ECLAIR CHOICE

The second Group sprint on the card and again it’s a “Nova horse” that tops the ratings. And given the Rocket Man Sprint is run at handicap conditions, NOVA STRIKE doesn’t get the favours at the weights and has to carry a massive 59kg. The 4YO also drops back from a mile but is a class act and has the form on the board to give this a shake. However, MAGNUM and LIM’S CRUISER (resuming) look very well placed with 52 and 52.5kg respectively. Both are super honest as well and look suited over 1200m to win and will be horses to follow in features in 2017. The interesting runner is ECLAIR CHOICE. The former Group winner from Australia was disappointing at his first campaign in Singapore but a stable and gear change on the back on a good trial could see a result. Of the others, SPEEDY DRAGON is rarely seen on the Poly but won at his only start on the turf so has to be considered while the likes of CYBORG, ARAMCO and last start winner, CAVALLO, will be more than competitive.

1 NOVA STRIKE *** Versatile enough to drop back from the mile and will make his presence late although 59kg is a big ask. 10

2 CAVALLO ** Broke through for well-deserved win on the Poly last start and expect best work late again. 12

3 SPEEDY DRAGON *** Poly specialist but worth noting did win at only turf start so keep very safe from the ace. 9.00

4 ECLAIR CHOICE *** Resuming for new stable after disappointing first campaign in Singapore. Gets blinkers and tongue-tie and recent trial suggests he could run very well. 12

5 LIM’S CRUISER *** Resuming sans blinkers after excellent win in the EW Barker. Hard to beat. 4.00

6 MAGNUM *** Refuses to run a bad race and drop back to 1200m looks a good move. 4.00

7 RAFAELLO ** Form better than it reads and may appreciate dropping back from the mile. Value. 20

8 HIP HIP HOORAY ** Will get the favours from gate 2 and should be prominent throughout. 12

9 CYBORG ** Has won four from seven in Singapore and has to be some show with 50kg. 8.00

10 NOVA WARRIOR * Hard to have on recent form and better on the Poly. 100

11 ARAMCO ** Promising and honest so has to be in the mix with 50kg. 8.00

12 MYSTIC MASTER * Three-year-old who should be tested at this level. 50

Race 10

Selections; 1 CHAMPAGNE REIN – 7 HAYTHAM – 2 SUPERSONICSURPRISE – 8 LIM’S OPERATION

CHAMPAGNE REIN is yet to win in Singapore from nine starts but gets his chance in this Class 4 Poly sprint. The 5YO has been in very solid form of late before just missing in a similar affair to this at his most recent run and should be right in this finish. Two 3YO’s in HAYTHAM and LIM’S OPERATION could keep things interesting. Both have good records on the Poly and HAYTHAM gets to jump from gate 1 so should give a sight. The class dropper is SUPERSONICSURPRISE who has six wins to his name on the Poly from 1000 to 1100m. He will find this more suitable than his unplaced run on the turf in Class 3 Company at his last start and wins this without surprising with gate 4 a bonus.

1 CHAMPAGNE REIN *** Yet to win in Singapore but just missed in a similar affair last start and hard to beat. 2.20

2 SUPERSONICSURPRISE *** Ignore last start on the turf as this surface and trip is his caper with Company to his liking as well. 6.00

3 WINNING MAN ** Form better than it reads and could be working into this late at odds with blinkers removed. 20

4 DRAGON HIGHNESS * Resuming after long break and should need the run. 100

5 LIM’S SINCERE ** Wide gate makes this tough but always a show in Poly sprints and often value. 20

6 MEGATHINK * Resuming and no. 100

7 HAYTHAM *** Hard to fault Poly form and in this a long way from gate 1. 4.00

8 LIM’S OPERATION *** Appreciates first up run and switch back to the Poly with blinkers removed. 8.00

9 PHIDIAS * Needs to improve and should need longer. 50

10 LEADERSHIP ** This is harder than last start Class 5 win but in form so can include in exotics. 20

11 STOCK BROKER ** Resuming and usually competitive in races like this. 12

12 SUGARTIME JAZZ * Blinkers off and should need easier. 50

13 DRAGON KINGDOM ** Maiden who placed at long odds in this Company last start but wide gate makes this tougher. 20

14 JOHN DUKE * Reassess in easier Company. 50

Race 11

Selections; 2 OCEAN DE LAGO – 1 LUCKY LINCOLN – 3 ROYAL EASTER – 5 LIM’S ARCHER

Hopefully a couple of results during the afternoon gives us a punting buffer zone heading into the lucky last, as this is a dead-set raffle. Plenty are either in winning form or have their foot on the till and this could be a very busy finish. The tote should give us some assistance but as it stands a last start winner in OCEAN DE LAGO is worth following. That was the 4YO’s second win from just four career starts and the step up to the mile looks ideal with a handy 2kg claim a bonus. Other last start winners include DAVINCI who is always a show while EL DON and MASURAO have to improve stepping up in Class. Others that can win on recent form include LUCKY LINCOLN, ROYAL EASTER, LIM’S ARCHER, and ZEUS WARRIOR and you can go even wider in exotics.

1 LUCKY LINCOLN *** Placed last start similar affair and right in this from better gate. 4.00

2 OCEAN DE LAGO *** Resumed with good win over 1400m and pay to follow. 3.00

3 ROYAL EASTER *** Saddle slipped last start and happy to follow on form prior including first-up win over 1200m. 10

4 IKING ** Always an each-way show and will get out to value. 20

5 LIM’S ARCHER *** Ran on well to show the mile no problem last start and gives this a shake. 12

6 GOLD HILL ** Improved first up from a spell and might work into this late at odds. 33

7 DAVINCI *** Broke through to break long winning drought last start in similar affair but worth following. 8.00

8 CHAIRMAN ** Last start better than the result and will be more than competitive in races like this. 20

9 OLIVER ** Disappointing last start but will improve with racing. 20

10 ZEUS WARRIOR *** Wide gate a concern but looks ready to win in Singapore and could figure late. 12

11 SUN SCRAPER * No. 100

12 EL DON ** Broke maiden stouts in Class 5 this trip last start but this is much harder. 20

13 MASURAO ** Another last start Class 5 winner but should be competitive this Company from the ace. 20

14 HONGCHEN ** Thereabouts similar affair at odds last start and expect much the same. 33

15 THE JEUNEYMAN * Gets blinkers but tough to follow. 33

16 METTLESOME * Disappointing last start when blinkers went on and take on trust. 33

