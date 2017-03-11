‘One To Follow’ – Snaith

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – DYNASTY’S BLOSSOM (5): Trainer could not be contacted.

GREG ENNION

Race 1 – EVIE’S LIGHT (6): A very nice filly but will probably need the run.

MIKE ROBINSON

Race 1 – LIVE IT UP (8): Has not had a grass gallop so will need the run and the experience.

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 2 – CÉST LA VIE (7): Trainers have no access to grass in Cape Town at the moment so this horse should therefore need this first run immensely. You can expect huge improvement next time out with the benefit of this gallop and he could be one to follow.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Race 3 – SPENDING SPREE (10): Trainer could not be contacted.

ADAM MARCUS

Race 3 – SUPERSLEW (11): She is a lovely filly but I expect her to run green and be in need of this experience.

