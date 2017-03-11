‘One To Follow’ – Snaith

JOEY RAMSDEN
Race 1 – DYNASTY’S BLOSSOM (5): Trainer could not be contacted.
GREG ENNION
Race 1 – EVIE’S LIGHT (6): A very nice filly but will probably need the run.
MIKE ROBINSON
Race 1 – LIVE IT UP (8): Has not had a grass gallop so will need the run and the experience.
JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH
Race 2 – CÉST LA VIE (7): Trainers have no access to grass in Cape Town at the moment so this horse should therefore need this first run immensely. You can expect huge improvement next time out with the benefit of this gallop and he could be one to follow.
BRETT CRAWFORD
Race 3 – SPENDING SPREE (10): Trainer could not be contacted.
ADAM MARCUS
Race 3 – SUPERSLEW (11): She is a lovely filly but I expect her to run green and be in need of this experience.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.