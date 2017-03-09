Greece Is The Word

Muzi Yeni will be flying the South African flag in Greece on Saturday.

Phumelela are “taking South African horseracing to the world” by sponsoring a race meeting at Markopoulo Racetrack in Athens and Yeni will be the face of SA racing.

There will be six races and Yeni will ride in five of them, his first ride coming up in Race 2. It appears the racing authorities in Greece have been working hard to get good rides for the South African and he has several decent mounts.

The main race of the day has been named The South African Races Cup with all the other names at meeting having South African references.

The party representing Phumelela will be headed up by International Executive Director John Stuart and he and Yeni will have a busy day. After a morning tour of the racing facilities, they will host a press conference where they will face some 50 journalists and an equal number of agents. Yeni is sure to be the main attraction and will be asked to introduce himself and talk about his expectations for the day.

In addition, six of the races from Turffontein and three from Kenilworth will be shown at the Athens meeting.

After racing the visiting party has been invited to a dinner at which two members of the South African Embassy in Greece will also attend.

“It’s a great honour for me to be among the delegation attending this meeting,” said Yeni. “Hopefully we will be able to give them a taste of how good our racing is.”