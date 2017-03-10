Grooms March Peacefully

Members of the grooms’ association, Progressive Movement Of Grooms (PMG), took to the streets on Friday, 10 March 2017, to hand over a memorandum to South African racing operator, Phumelela.

The memorandum, addressing matters of grooms’ basic conditions of employment as well as issues of transformation and development, was handed over to Phumelela Racing Executive, Clyde Basel. “Mr Basel said our concerns would be taken seriously,” reported PMG Chairman Victor Ndwashu.

Mr Ndwashu was quick to praise the cooperation they received from the Operator as well as to thank the police and security services. “The march went very well and was very peaceful and we were happy to engage in a good manner. PMG members have a passion for our horses and we respect owners who put food on our table at the end of the day. That’s why we chose to do this thing during the lunchtime for grooms. We never disrupted our work and everybody was back at work this afternoon.”

The Association organised the march after feeling that its concerns were not being addressed via the Industry Liaison Committee meetings. They have given the Operator 7 days to respond to the memorandum.