ROBBIE SAGE
Race 1 – ANCIENT CODE (1): Is drawn deep but this is an educational but I am hoping for a good run.
PAUL PETER
Trainer could not be contacted.
LUCKY HOUDALAKIS
No comment.
JOE SOMA
No comment.
MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK
Race 3 – ALILEO (8): Showing quality work at home but the inside track can be tricky – I do not expect her to be too green and will be disappointed if she is not in the money.
GREG AND KAREN ANTHONY
Trainer could not be contacted for comment.
Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.
Have Your Say
Comments Policy
The Sporting Post encourages allcomers to feel free to have their say in the spirit of enlightening the topic, the participants and the originator of the thread. However, if it is deemed to be either offensive, insulting, personal, false or possibly unsubstantiated, the Sporting Post shall, on it's own assessment, alter or remove comments.
One comment on “Quality Work From De Kock Charge”
Considering that web shooter is owned by mr jooste who is on the main board of phumelela and taking into account that transparency drives turnover which is dwindling then surely his own first timers comments should be made open to the public ?