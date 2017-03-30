Quality Work From De Kock Charge

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 1 – ANCIENT CODE (1): Is drawn deep but this is an educational but I am hoping for a good run.

PAUL PETER

Trainer could not be contacted.

LUCKY HOUDALAKIS

No comment.

JOE SOMA

No comment.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 3 – ALILEO (8): Showing quality work at home but the inside track can be tricky – I do not expect her to be too green and will be disappointed if she is not in the money.

GREG AND KAREN ANTHONY

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.