Newsflash: Khathi Falls In Feature

Cape jockey Robert Khathi encountered some bad luck at the first meeting of the new Mauritius season, when he fell from Mountain Master in the Gr2 Duchess Of York Cup.

This is Khathi’s first season in Mauritius.

The day’s feature, won by the favourite, former Snaith charge Ready To Attack, was run at a frenetic pace, as most races are at the Champ de Mars.

Mountain Master was in about fifth position at the 300m marker when the saddle appeared to slip.

Khathi fell heavily.

Watch the final 300m

There was no news on his condition. The horse galloped riderless and appeared to be fine.

Unlike they do in South Africa, jockeys saddle their own horses at the Champ de Mars.

Further reports to follow.