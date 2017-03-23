Puller: ‘Cape Is Horse Heaven’

With close on R50 million up for grabs, South Africa’s best are set to congregate in KwaZulu-Natal for a three-month feast of feature racing.

The SA Champions Season runs from the beginning of May to the end of July, with a programme of over 50 graded and listed races, headed by the Gr1 Vodacom Durban July.

But while the cream of the crop from near and far are set to do battle, do the home yards even stand a chance of collecting any of the prized silverware on offer?

The close on 140 boxes made available to visiting trainers from the Western Cape and Gauteng does not include those of Gauteng based Sean Tarry and Dean Kannemeyer and Candice-Bass Robinson, who operate out of Milnerton. All have permanent satellite bases at Summerveld.

The seasonal visitor box allocation, furnished to the Sporting Post by Gold Circle Racing Executive Raf Sheik, includes:

Brett Crawford (20)

Vaughan Marshall (20)

Alec Laird (10)

Joey Ramsden (20)

Justin Snaith (22)

Johan Janse van Vuuren (20)

Adam Marcus (10)

Stanley Ferreira (10)

After the limited success of the KZN power yards of Dennis Drier and Duncan Howells during the Cape Summer Of Champions Season, former Cape – based champion jockey Garth Puller suggested that the ‘rest of us may as well go on holiday when the visitors arrive’.

The straightshooting Puller has established a decent string as a Summerveld trainer, but said that he was under no false illusions when it came to stemming the visiting tsunami.

“I have some nice youngsters in my string, but we generally can’t compete with the superior buying power, mostly from the South,” he said.

“Let’s face it – there is no question that the Cape is the best horse territory in South Africa. It boasts dry, non humid, summers, fresh spring weather and wet winters. This combines to ensure that their horses are allowed time to grow – with no added pressure on their legs – in the varying climatic conditions. They are bred from the best stallions and broodmares and arrive here bigger, stronger and ready to do their best.”

Puller added that it was no secret that, due in no small measure to the climate, the Cape was home to the best stallions and the best breeders in South Africa.

“But let’s go back a little earlier to the old money. The 1960’s of that great trainer Theo de Klerk, who was the forerunner and saw the opportunity to offer the ‘swallows’, who were chasing the sun , the opportunity of a lifestyle and great racing at a fraction of the price of the UK and Europe – not that money was really a concern. It just added to the overall appeal.”

He went on to suggest that the natural beauty of the Cape, from the winelands to the majesty of the mountains and the scenery, made it a winning destination.

“With that background, one can add in the reality that the powerful Cape yards also benefit from major buyer and top breeder support. It’s the way things work in this business – we just don’t enjoy the same foundation here in KZN. But all said and done, and thanks to the nationwide interest and participation, we really can call this the SA Champions Season .”