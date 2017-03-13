SA Horses Arrive In Mauritius

The 2016 Gr2 Gold Cup winner Enaad is one of the leading former SA-based racehorses expected to compete at the Champ de Mars in Mauritius this season.

Close on 130 horses have arrived for the new season, which commences with the running of the Duchess Of York Cup on Saturday, 25 March.

The Australian-bred son of High Chaparral, who raced in the yellow and royal blue of Al Adiyaat SA, won the Gr3 Gold Vase and Gold Cup in consecutive starts in the last SA Champions Season, but battled to regain his form thereafter.

He will join the Gujadhur yard and looks likely to have the Maiden Cup in September as his chief target, where he could face another son of High Chaparral in Parachute Man.

Former Gavin van Zyl trained 6yo Qatar Springs, a winner of six races, has joined the yard of Jean-Michel Henry, who has also brought Brett Crawford’s Midnite Zone, a sprinter who has won thrice and placed six times.

Gr3 Godolphin Barb runner-up Beat The Retreat, a former Alistair Gordon runner, is another highly regarded horse exported to further his career on the island.

Some of the new arrivals are listed below, with new stable name:

Act Of Loyalty (Aus) Gujadhur

Arctic Flyer S. Jones

Blunderbuss C. Ramdin

Enaad (Aus) Gujadhur

Galtero S. Jones

Jama R. Maingard

Lee’s Star G. Rousset

Midnight Man S. Hurchund

Midnite Zone J.M. Henry

My Boy Willie R. Maingard

New Golden Age A. Perdrau

Qatar Springs J. M. Henry

Rogue Runner C. Daby

Saracen King J. M. Henry

Sir Edmund A. Perdrau

Special Secret S. Jones

Spy Fiction S. Hurchund

Starsky C. Daby

Together Forever S. Jones

Beat The Retreat P. Merven

Belenos P. Merven

Global Flyer (NZ)P. Merven

Gold Coast Captain P. Merven

Gold Medalist P. Merven

Gstaad P. Merven

Ice Run P. Merven

In The Loop P. Merven

Jungle Path P. Merven

Marron P. Merven

Nation Builder P. Merven

Patrol Mission S. Jones

Prince Ariano S. Hurchund

Roman Society P. Merven

Soldier’s Code P. Merven

Talbec (AUS) P. Merven

Tanjiro P. Merven

Varadiso P. Merven