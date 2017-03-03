The Crown Awaits

The R7-million SA Triple Crown for 3-year-olds is the richest series of races in Africa and has been won three times.

Mike Azzie’s Go Deputy gelding Abashiri won the coveted series in 2016.

Mike de Kock’s Horse Chestnut won it in 1999 and the Geoff Woodruff star Louis The King became the third horse to wear the crown, in 2014.

Saturday’s Gr2 Gauteng Guineas is the first leg.

The second leg of the Triple Crown is the R2-million Gr1 SA Classic to be run over 1800m at Turffontein on 1 April.

The third leg is the R2 million Gr1 SA Derby to be run over 2450m on Saturday 6 May.

A bonus of R2 million will be paid to the owner/s of the horse that wins all three legs .