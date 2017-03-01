Roberts Hoping To Earn

GARY RICH

Race 9 – PINA COLADA (11): Shows good work at home but will probably need the run and a touch further.

PAUL LAFFERTY

Race 1 – EXQUISITE EIGHT (3): Hopefully will run over the weekend – has some speed.

Race 1 – TOUCH OF MAGIC (7): A very nice filly and I am expecting a decent run.

MICHAEL ROBERTS

Race 1 – FLAMBOYANT (4): A nice filly in a small field – hoping to earn a cheque.

DOUGLAS CAMPBELL

Race 1 – ROSE HILL (6): Will more than likely need the experience but is quite speedy.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 2 – BLAZING HEART (2): A nice horse – quartet chance if not too green.

Race 9 – ZINGARA (12): Will be green and might need a run.

ROBBIE HILL

Race 2 – HIT AND RUN (3): No comment.

GARTH PULLER

Race 2 – ISHNANA (4): A nice sort, big stride but should be green and will need further.

Race 9 – CHAPEL DANCE (10): A nice filly, has had some work, but might need a run or two – she does show some ability.

LEZANNE FORBES

Race 2 – MAPMAKER (6): Trainer could not be contacted.

KOM NAIDOO

Race 2 – NIGHT IN WINTER (7): A nice horse and if not too green will be in the money.

GAVIN VAN ZYL

Race 2 – THE BYZANTINE (9): No comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.