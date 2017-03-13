How To Turn A Sunday Upside Down

The Scottsville Sunday meeting didn’t look too inspiring at first glance. But the day proved an eventful one – with some good performances on the track. But it is an afternoon that Gold Circle on-course Producer Raymond Rogers may not earn an Oscar for.

Like most things in life, we take live racing for granted.

When it doesn’t happen we get bored and stare out of the window – and inevitably want to hang somebody. Because we have forgotten how to listen to commentaries and imagine things, like we used to.

With the first two races being run, there was no Tellytrack picture available and our call to the Scottsville Duty Manager had the fingers pointed at the Outside Broadcast van.

As the afternoon progressed, the locals somehow managed to send a pic via Skype, with Craig Peters’ excellent commentary probably a few seconds out of sync, in view of the two different transmission channels.

This produced a few hairy moments, with the PA banker hanging on grimly for third place going into the final 200m – which dragged forever – together with the Skype pic that went slightly distorted in the close finishes.

Like everything, we got used to it but somehow appreciate the real thing and promise not to moan if we just get the bloody thing back before Flamingo Park this afternoon.

In typical local corporate style, a third party has been blamed – Tellytrack having fingered Neotel for the problem.

The best track performance on the afternoon was that of Dean Kannemeyer’s very progressive Silvano 4yo Mr Winsome, who defied being reshod at the start to win the 2400m Pinnacle Stakes in good style.

He beat little of note – a 7yo gelding and a modest filly – but it was the manner of his acceleration that impressed observers.

He has now won 5 from 16 on both surfaces and has surely played himself into contention for the feature season.

Trainer Paul Lafferty and apprentice jockey Ashton Arries celebrated a hat-trick of winners and almost grabbed a fourth as Lunar Tide chased Admiral’s Guest, ridden by Mauritius bound Brandon Lerena, home in the last.

Lafferty’s first winner was the less than fashionably bred Simply Scrumptious, who ran on strongly to hold first-timers On The Bounce and the eyecatching Light On Her Toes, to shed her maiden at her second start.

They backed Double Clutch to win the fourth and the Stronghold gelding’s supporters had one less horse to worry about with Rikitikitana dumping Anthony Delpech at the start. Double Clutch finished well for his 8th win, with favourite Amazon King disappointing.

Laff’s and Arries’ third win came in the Middle Stakes, where Roy’s Air Force burst through late to collar Roy’s Marciano and RoyalSecurityPower. This also gave owner Roy Moodley the trifecta – a nice achievement, although punters and race-callers have other thoughts on the ‘Roy’ branding!

International stakes winning sire Oratorio was imported with the aim of providing prospective buyers of his progeny with Met and July winners, but such are the class of the son of Danehill’s 2yo’s, that they are winning early.

The intriguingly named Arianos Bagofgold won the 1000m Maiden Juvenile Plate first race at any price – and the Oratorio double was on , with his daughter Swift Dancer backed to win the second.

Showing pace, the half sister to star sprinter Via Africa was run out of it late and finished fourth. She shouldn’t be long in winning.