Scottsville Today – First Timers

MIKE MILLER

Race 1 – MOJO KING (13): A nice horse, if not too green, could be in the money.

CHARLES LAIRD

Race 7 – HOT TODDY (10): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.