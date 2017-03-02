A Disgraceful Time

Everyone’s an expert and we all know exactly what’s wrong with racing. Now that is rubbish and we can put it behind us. But I believe strongly that we, the racing public, have a legitimate complaint to make about Sectional Timing.
Just where the hell is it?
It’s disgraceful how it’s been handled and how we have been handled.
As much as this is a cliche there is no other way to put it.
It’s just a disgrace.
I fell in love with horseracing at a time when it was completely inaccessible to me. I was a kid and had never been to a race track.
It was before IGN, I don’t remember being able to call for commentary and I wasn’t able to go to totes or bookmakers rooms.
My interaction with racing was a racecard, the 10c jackpot, the results on Radio Goodhope and the very first edition of any newspaper which showed the dividends.
I fell hard for racing and now many years later I’ve had my picture taken with Lester, I was close up for Millard’s magic, patted Empress Club and Jet Master, Horse Chestnut and Dynasty, met Michael Roberts, owned and bred some horses, and handicapped and gambled on both sides of the counter.
Racing had a burst of energy from about the 90’s.
We discovered that every stallion did not have to be an import.
We nationalised the tote and discovered international racing.
We decided to change how we handicapped and saw Betfair flicker the burst into existence.
And for a moment we almost got sectional timing off the ground. Maybe someone even has a copy of the redesigned racecard that incorporated the sectional timing for that brief time.
Frankel is the best horse I have ever seen, and as you watched the pictures from overseas you knew it was once in a lifetime.
It was impossible to miss Frankel, or Black Caviar, and also the sectional timing that came attached.
Once you saw the times explained with Frankel as the star, you just knew it was only a matter of time for us.
But now all we really have is a public relations disgrace.
We know from rumours and internet gossip that sectional timing is on the table.
It’s been franked by credible comments from standup trainers and witnesses.
But it goes on and on as a disappearing act which is really a strategic disaster with no leadership in sight to rescue the thing.
Everyone is concerned that racing’s current aging enthusiasts all come from the time before cell phones when gambling on horses was the only game in town.
Yet the sectional timing, which is how the digital generation will understand racing, is not being given the chance to build up the years of exposure that it will need?
Have Your Say
5 comments on “A Disgraceful Time”
I called for sectional timing 25 years ago. It makes racing control much more effective but nothing has materialised.
Mr Jayes, Take a peek at the jockey iorns.. I see JockeyB. Abercombie (am i correct) riding with the femur parallel to the ground. Good enough for Bert is good for me. Sectional timing will be of use to the industry, me thinks. Best wishes, Kenneth
It costs money and investors in charge of paying for it cannot see a return on the investment. Don’t forget, it’s a business and not a sport.
I think sectional times will make it clear to all punters that there exists a race within a race. And with this deeper understanding coupled with racing styles, certain bookies might not reap the financial benefits as before. Just my two cents worth. Regards.
Mr Editor, please tell us who wrote this article. I ask because virually every comment of indignation has merit and is commendable. Phumelela, Kenilworth Racing and Gold Circle treat poorly and could not give two hoots about us. The only time they will consider us is when we on mass no longer spend our hard earned salaries on racing.
Any way I am told that the sectional timing are at an end or close to an end. The twist in the tale is about to be let out the bag. If puntets want the use of sectional timing they will have to pay for it. Nothing is free to us.
What peeves me off is that the NHA has allowed sectional timing testing without regulating it. Devices have been used and information gleaned from them. Statistics have been prepared but webthe ordinary folk and owners are not given details. For months on end the sectional timing tests have been secretly used by those in control to benefit themselves. They know who they are.
The NHA needs to tell us what it has donevand will do about regulating sectional timing. The longer tbey take certain people are getting an unfair advantage.
We need openness and not the current nonsense.