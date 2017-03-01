Liverpool 1/1

Draw 5/2

Arsenal 51/20

The biggest match in game week 20 of the Premier League will see Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday in what could well be a high-scoring game, with the Gunners seeking revenge after Jurgen Klopp’s side won 4-3 at the Emirates on the opening day of the season.

Their last meeting at Anfield ended in a 3-3 draw with Roberto Firmino and Olivier Giroud each scoring twice while Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen were also on the scoresheet that day.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League, a point below fourth-placed Arsenal. This clash could be pivotal to Champions League qualification.

Liverpool

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back strongly from their 3-1 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday. Jurgen Klopp’s side – who would have climbed to third with a victory – have lost five of their past seven matches in all competitions. They are now 14 points behind leaders Chelsea in fifth but look as far away from challenging for the title as they did in 2016. The Reds now have a real challenge on their hands if they are to finish in the top four and seal a return to the Champions League next season.

Facing top-four rivals has not been the main problem for Klopp’s men this term – four of their five Premier League defeats this season have now come against sides who started the match in the relegation zone. Klopp will be hoping for a positive response from his players on Saturday as the Reds look to complete the double over Arsenal for the first time since the 1999/2000 campaign.

Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson is a major doubt for the clash against Arsenal. The Liverpool captain missed the defeat at Leicester City with a foot injury suffered in training. Scans revealed that Henderson has not suffered a broken foot, but his manager is uncertain when he will be able to return.

When asked whether the midfielder would be absent for the long-term future, Klopp told a news conference: “I have no idea. It looks like that [he] will not be ready for Arsenal. That’s how it looks. I’m not sure. We will see.”

Emre Can deputised for Henderson in the deep-lying midfield role in the defeat to a managerless Leicester, with Henderson missing just his second Premier League match of the season.

Liverpool will rely on the attacking threat of Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino. Mane is the Reds’ top scorer this season, netting 11 times, while Firmino has eight goals with Coutinho scoring six. Adam Lallana is another player Arsenal need to keep an eye on. Although he doesn’t play as high up the pitch as the aforementioned trio, the Englishman has netted seven goals while recording seven assists.

Arsenal

Arsenal haven’t managed to win at Anfield since the 2012/13 season when they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla. The Gunners are looking to become the first team from the top six to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side this season. With pressure mounting on under-fire boss Arsene Wenger, the Frenchman will be hoping to lead his side to victory on Saturday.

Arsenal’s last Premier League game saw them collect maximum points against Hull City at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a brace from Alexis Sanchez. But prior to that, they had lost back-to-back matches against Watford and Chelsea, which ultimately ended their hopes of lifting the league trophy. The Gunners need to focus on winning their remaining matches and ensure that they qualify for the Champions League.

Despite Arsenal’s struggles this season, Sanchez has been outstanding for the Gunners, scoring 20 goals and recording 11 assists in all competitions. Whether he’s played through the middle or out wide, he’s given his best for the team. The Chile international will be Liverpool’s greatest threat but the other players will need to come to the party too. Mesut Ozil has failed to rediscover his form of last season, scoring just five goals while recording four assists from 22 matches. There’s no denying that he’s a special player but he really needs to work harder for his team.

Wenger faces problems in central midfield with Cazorla ruled out for the rest of the season. Aaron Ramsey is recovering from a calf problem but is not expected to be back for the trip to Anfield, while Mohamed Elneny is a doubt with a calf injury. Laurent Koscielny should be fit after departing the Gunners’ Champions League loss at Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem.

Probable line-ups:

Liverpool: 4-3-3

Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho

Arsenal: 4-2-3-1

Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi; Sanchez

Prediction: Draw (5/2)

Both teams thrive on attacking football, which should result in goals. These sides have drawn their last two meetings at Anfield and I’m expecting them to share the spoils once again.

Chadley Nagel