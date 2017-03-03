SA Triple Crown – Who Will Rule?

Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry hold the aces in pure numbers and firepower in Saturday’s R1 million Gr2 Gauteng Guineas to be run over the Turffontein standside mile. The top yards saddle seven of the ten runners that will line-up in the first leg proper of the SA Triple Crown.

With William Longsword, the winner of the ‘alternate’ first leg – the Gr1 Cape Guineas – having recently retired to stud duties, the golden highway is open for one of ten 3yo’s on Saturday to write the first chapter into the history books.

With both Heavenly Blue and Janoobi having taken on the might of William Longsword during the Cape summer season, their performances here will be monitored by form students to gain an overall early perspective of the national classic picture.

Both are trained by Mike de Kock, who will be itching to get his name back on the honour roll after five years out in the wilderness – after Golden Chateau sprung a major surprise in 2012.

De Kock’s Snitzel colt Heavenly Blue tops the SP ratings and is the joint highest rated runner in the race with stablemate Janoobi.

Callan Murray takes over the riding honours from Weichong Marwing and a review of the grey colt’s first five outings suggests he will go close on Saturday.

After winning his first two starts with ease, Heavenly Blue arrived too late in both the Graham Beck Stakes (behind Doosra) and the Dingaans (behind Singapore Sling).

While Heavenly Blue failed to produce any spark in the Cape Guineas, where he ran 5,40 lengths off William Longsword, he had excuses – being expected to jump from his 15 from 16 barrier gate on a strange left-handed track.

Singapore Sling, who he beat in the Graham Beck Stakes and turned the tables on him in the Dingaans, subsequently ran a cracker when third under two lengths behind William Longsword in the CTS Mile.

Janoobi failed to settle in the Cape Guineas and finished just behind Singapore Sling.

Well beaten by the same horse (5,45 lengths) in the Dingaans, it is notable that Striker Strydom retains the ride on Janoobi for the fourth consecutive run and no doubt likes a bit of what he has felt so far.

The R1.2 million buy is a course and distance winner and could be dangerous if he doesn’t use up too much energy in the race.

The Graham Beck Stakes winner Doosra has been a little lacklustre in his last two starts but will be ready and fitter for battle on Saturday.

His one and only run over the mile – a 5,35 length fourth in the Dingaans – suggests that he could be found wanting over the trip and his performance will be monitored for solid improvement.

Listed Secretariat Stakes winner Matador Man is the first of the Sean Tarry quartet.

The son of Toreador has proven very consistent and ran on well to chase the filly Ektifaa home in the Gr3 Tony Ruffel Stakes last time out.

While a little widely drawn, he is a fellow who likes to be dropped in and this is unlikely to hamper his prospects.

He beat Doosra by 2,90 lengths in the Tony Ruffel and meets the Van Vuuren galloper on 3kgs worse terms – there will be little between them – with the distance seeming to rather favour Matador Man.

The Lucky Houdalakis trained Just As Well gelding Chili Con Carne has upped his game in his last four runs with the aid of blinkers, and gets the advantage of a 1 draw for the third consecutive run.

Marco Van Rensburg takes the reins from Piere Strydom who rides Janoobi.

Chili Con Carne looks held by both Doosra and Matador Man on the Gr3 Tony Ruffel Stakes collateral and we are not convinced that he will be as effective over the mile.

Gary Alexander and Andrew Fortune team up with the Admire Main gelding, Unagi.

The Summerhill Stud-bred product has proven something of a decent buy, earning five times his purchase price in his 4 wins from 12 starts.

While he ran a gutsy 2,10 length fourth behind Chili Con Carne in the Ready To Run Cup back in November, he has yet to show genuine classic pretensions and would be a place candidate at his very best.

Anthony Delpech rides the unbeaten Silvano colt Al Sahem, who races after an eleven week break following his withdrawal on grounds of a respiratory disease from an intended Progress Plate prep on 24 January.

Al Sahem could be anything and has won both his starts over a mile with ease – and with betting support. He has to go into all calculations and could be streets better than his MR of 93. Watch this one!

The Australian-bred Furiosa is the ride of Tarry first choice jockey S’manga Khumalo and that in itself suggests that we consider his virtues.

He has won 2 of his 6 starts and last time beat the older one-time Gr1 placed flash-in-the-pan Amsterdam in an MR80 Handicap over 1800m on the inside track.

He was a well beaten 4 length second in the Listed Sea Cottage Stakes in a mostly uninspiring field and has no firm credentials – other than the team behind him – to suggest he can trouble the top three.

De Kock’s third runner is Daffiq who has his third outing as a 3yo.

A runner-up in his 2yo term in the Listed Gatecrasher Stakes – form that has not panned out too positively – he also looks held by Doosra on his penultimate run, although will strip a fitter horse on Saturday.

Tilbury Fort travelled to the Cape for a bite at the CTS Mile cherry on Sun Met day.

The son of Horse Chestnut was never in the hunt, finishing some 7,15 lengths behind William Longsword.

While he has proven consistent, he does look held by Matador Man on his 1,75 length second in the Listed Secretariat Stakes in receipt of 3,5kgs.

His respiratory issues also inspire little confidence.

In a tightly matched contest, we are suggesting that the classic cream will rise to the top and the De Kock pair of Heavenly Blue and Janoobi could fight things out.

It could be a terrific tactical duel between two horses with very different racing styles!

Matador Man is always thereabouts and will be snapping at the heels – while the unknown quantity of Al Sahem represents the dark horse factor – and must be included.