Quest For Justice

A solid Friday night meeting and while there should be some good betting races early, the Class 3 Poly dash (race 7) looks the pick of the races.

The race has depth – two Group winners in the field is rare in a Class 3 event – but CONSTANT JUSTICE at the top of the ratings could be one of the better winning options on the night.

The Australian-bred 4YO has won two from five starts in Singapore and given Nunes was on board at both wins and his recent trial was very good, he is hard to beat in this.

But as mentioned he does face two Group winners – albeit age restricted – in CONFLIGHT and MYSTIC MASTER.

CONFLIGHT won the Group 3 Three-Year-Old Sprint last year and while disappointing when resuming, he may appreciate getting back on the Poly on the back of some good race and trial form on the surface.

MYSTIC MASTER won the Juvenile Championship as a 2YO and has showed since that he wins in this Company as a 3YO and will be a horse to follow going forward.

A great race on paper but CONSTANT JUSTICE the one to be on.

Best Bets: (CHALAZA race 3, win), (CONSTANT JUSTICE race 7, win) and (GENIUS race 1, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (4, 5, 10, 11 and 13), race 7 (1), race 8 (1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 13), race 9 (1, 2, 4, 5 and 8).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 1

Selections; 1 CERDAN – 8 GENIUS – 3 ALAN – 9 BEST JADE

A Class 5 with plenty of depth opens the meeting and we can expect five or so runners to come in for support. CERDAN is a maiden who can be a handful, but his recent efforts for G Boss suggests he wins soon and gate 5 helps off the back of a nice trial has him under notice. GENIUS is the interesting runner. The 4YO wasn’t far away when blinkers went on and the switch to a senior jockey in N Juglall back on the Poly looks a very good combination. Plenty of others win without surprising including CERDAN’s stalemate, ALAN, who had issues last start (heart/not striding) who wins this type of race sooner than later while BEST JADE, MR PATRON and LEADERSHIP all finish in the mix on best form over this trip and track. Can’t leave out DRAGON GOLD on recent winning form and obviously go wide in exotics.

1 CERDAN *** Not far away last start, handles the Poly and recent trial good. Can win. 3.00

2 DRAGON GOLD *** Didn’t beat much last start and has more weight but hard to fault recent form and has a big say. 6.00

3 ALAN *** Issues last start (heart rhythm and not striding) and a big show in best form in this grade. 12

4 LEADERSHIP *** Yet to win on the Poly but knocking on the door and must be respected. 4.00

5 MR PATRON *** Awkwardly drawn but appreciates first up run on the turf and looks a winning option back on the Poly. 8.00

6 BAYMAX * Improved with blinkers added last start but yet to place in seven starts and wide gate makes this tough. 20

7 BARNBURGH LAD ** Struggled last start but always some show in races like this. 20

8 GENIUS *** Not a mile away last start when blinkers went on and has won on the Poly so keep very safe from gate 1. 20

9 BEST JADE *** Excuses when only average with support last start so pay to give another chance. 8.00

10 METAPHOR * Long-term maiden who needs to improve on first up effort. 50

11 BASTION * Maiden who will need easier than this. 50

12 BUZET ** Veteran who could run into exotic calculations at odds. 33

13 SATELLITE STAR ** Form ordinary but recent trial OK and is a much better option back on the Poly. 50

14 GOOD BET * Struggles as a rule. 200

Race 2

Selections; 8 ATHENA – 1 COMMANDO ECLIPSE – 2 OPTIMUM STAR – 9 SUCCESS COME TRUE

Tricky maiden with a couple of nice enough types resuming and a couple of newcomers to keep pundits on their toes. There are also some gear changes to contend with including ATHENA who is first up after a very promising 2YO campaign. The filly placed in the Golden Horseshoe and was not far away in the Juvenile Championship and that form will hold up here with a tongue-tie added for good measure. On recent form the horse to beat is COMMANDO ECLIPSE. His two runs this campaign suggests he wins soon and gets his chance with winkers added. Of the rest, OPTIMUM STAR led last start over 1400m and could run a very cheeky race from gate 1 while SUCCESS COME TRUE could also run a very forward race with a tongue-tie added. Market best guide on the two newcomers in LIM’S PERSHING and WITHOUT PREJUDICE.

1 COMMANDO ECLIPSE *** Shown more than enough at two starts this campaign to win this with winkers added. 3.00

2 OPTIMUM STAR *** Led last start over 1400m and could run a very cheeky race from gate 1 back in trip. 6.00

3 COPACABANA ** Resuming after improved effort last start with solid trial under his belt and market watch in order at first start on the turf. 12

4 HAPPY START * Not a mile away on debut but might be better suited over longer. 33

5 JUSTICE LIGHT ** Very disappointing with support at two starts but could improve with nice recent trial under his belt sans headgear. 20

6 LIM’S PERSHING * Prefer to watch on local trial form but tote will be the best guide. 20

7 WITHOUT PREJUDICE ** Solid at the trials and pay to keep safe on debut. 12

8 ATHENA *** Resuming after showing ability as a 2YO in good Company. Could deb hard to beat with tongue-tie added and solid trial under her belt. 3.00

9 SUCCESS COME TRUE *** Keen when showing improvement last start when blinkers added and could play a big part in this with tongue-tie on. 6.00

Race 3

Selections; 2 CHALAZA – 3 MILLENNIUM’S RULE – 1 BE BOLD – 8 ELISE

Not an overly strong Class 4 and as such a last start strong maiden winner in CHALAZA could be hard to beat. The 4YO was more than solid when placing at his race debut behind Major Tom before winning very well as the even money favourite at start two. In fact he could be one of the better winning chances on the card given nothing else jumps off the page to beat him. MILLENNIUM’S RULE resumes after a good run of form that suggested he wins in Class 4 sooner than later. The 4YO gelding hasn’t set the world on fire at recent trials but looks an honest type who is suited first-up over 1200m. Of the rest, BE BOLD is always an each-way show and will keep CHALAZA honest while ELISE, RUSTY BROWN, EL CAMINO and OCEAN MASTER all come under consideration in exotics. Market best guide on the maiden newcomer from France, TITAN FIGHTER, who has trialled well locally.

1 BE BOLD *** Always and each-way show and pay to keep following. 6.00

2 CHALAZA *** Broke maiden status in fine style last start and wins this without surprising. 2.20

3 MILLENNIUM’S RULE *** Resuming with some quiet trials under his belt but progressive and should run a big race first-up. 4.00

4 TITAN FIGHTER ** Former French raced maiden who trialled good enough to keep safe at Singapore debut with market best guide. 12

5 RUSTY BROWN ** Lost jockey last start so ignore and take on good form prior. 12

6 EL CAMINO ** Can mix his form but just missed similar affair last start at long odds and have to respect on that effort. 20

7 XZUBERANCE * Reassess over longer in something easier. 50

8 ELISE ** Showed last start why the turf and trip is his caper and pay to follow. 12

9 MASTERMIND * Reassess on the Poly over shorter. 200

10 OCEAN MASTER ** Excuses for two shockers before showing some improvement last start but remains a Maiden. Value. 20

11 MISS BLANCHETT * Goes OK on her day but like to see in Class 5. 33

12 MISS WAIMATAITAI ** Returned not striding last start and could show up at odds in exotics on best form. 50

Race 4

Selections; 2 SACRED ARMY – 7 RED RIDING WOOD – 8 BIG REGARDS – 1 ANGHIARI

SACRED ARMY looks the one to be on in this weak maiden but followers may be a tad gun-shy given the 4YO is overdue for a result for the support he gets. In saying that, it’s hard to fault his endeavor and 1700m on the Poly could be what he needs with gate 3 a bonus. RED RIDING WOOD looks the obvious danger. The 3YO has shown more than enough improvement at his last two starts on the turf to think he can show up on the Poly with G Boss to ride. BIG REGARDS could be the value. The Darci Brahma-gelding has been crying out for more ground and gets his chance stepping up to 1700m with best work expected late. ANGHIARI the only other that wins on best form – he has a Poly mile placing to his name – and market best guide.

1 ANGHIARI *** Only placing was on the Poly (mile) so has to be considered from gate 1 with tongue-tie added. 8.00

2 SACRED ARMY *** Overdue given good form with support to break maiden status but should be suited over 1700m and hardest to beat. 2.00

3 HYDRANT ** Query at the trip but improved at odds last start and pay to keep safe. 20

4 THREE LIONS ** Improved for senior hoop over mile last start and can follow. 12

5 YU LONG EMPEROR * No. 200

6 MR MIURA * Only battled last start but will appreciate maiden Company. 33

7 RED RIDING WOOD *** Foot on the till at recent turf runs and gets his chance over 1700m on the Poly. 3.00

8 BIG REGARDS *** Gives every indication 1700m will suit and should be running on at odds. 20

9 SPEEDY WARRIOR * Placed this trip four starts back but form since has been ordinary. 33

10 POWERFUL AS WIND ** Form ordinary but senior hoop suggests a market watch in order. 20

11 RAINBOW WARRIOR * Has shown glimpses on the Poly but easier to ignore. 33

Race 5

Selections; 2 PREDITOR – 5 DUKE OF NORMANDY – 4 KEEP SPINNING – 1 POLITICS

Plenty of solid form to go on in this BM67 event over 1800m but PREDITOR looks extremely well placed to show his best and win. The 4YO arrived in Singapore from NZ with a solid staying reputation and his form at Kranji has been very good. You would think he improves again stepping up to 1800m and he should settle better with blinkers removed from gate 3. The interesting runner is DUKE OF NORMANDY. Formally Air Force One, the 5YO has raced off the pace at his last four starts and given the intention last start was to race handy, he should race on the pace here which certainly looks his caper. KEEP SPINNING also looks well suited stepping up to 1800m with a solid first-up run under his belt and he wins a race like this without surprising. The race has depth though, so keep the emergency CORDOBA safe at odds with POLITCS likely to improve with racing under his belt.

1 POLITICS ** Will improve over 1800m with two local runs under his belt so keep safe. 12

2 PREDITOR *** Racing well and can improve again sans blinkers over 1800m. 3.00

3 IKING ** Just missed last start in Class 4 over the mile and too honest not to think he plays part in this. 20

4 KEEP SPINNING *** Ran on well when resuming over the mile and this looks more suitable so keep safe. 10

5 DUKE OF NORMANDY *** Always going to give a sight if ridden positively over his trip. 6.00

6 TALES OF SUMMER ** Yet to win in Singapore but usually in the mix so a must for exotics. 8.00

7 CITY OF KIRKWALL ** Blinkers to visor and will be battling away manfully late at odds. 20

8 PRECIOUS GEM ** Another that will be running on at each-way value. 10

9 THE JEUNEYMAN ** Improved effort last start and recent trial was good enough to consider at odds. 20

10 BLACK THUNDER ** Just fair last start but usually in he exotic mix and will be value with tongue-tie added. 20

11 GOOD DEAL ** Progressive stayer who will run into the exotic mix late. 20

12 HAPPY SAGA ** Competitive last start but might need Class 5 and the Poly to win. 20

13 SPECIAL FORCE ** Should need easier to win but honest and always some show this trip. 12

14 DRAGON G * Reassess Class 5 on the Poly. 200

15 CORDOBA *** Eligible for easier but in good form and handles the turf so keep safe at long odds. 20

Race 6

Selections; 5 GOOD LUCKY – 4 MEAISIN – 10 ROAN RANGER – 11 PEREGRINE FALCON

As the division (2) and Class (5) suggests, the race is ordinary at best. But in saying that, there are enough in solid enough form in similar affairs to make it interesting. MEAISIN just missed last start over 1400m and looks hardest to beat. A lot of the chances have come through the same Magic Paint form but MEAISIN should get the favours for G Boss from gate 2 and hard to hold out. Others that come through the same Magic Paint race with winning hopes here include EVERTRUST, PEREGRINE FALCON and ROAN RANGER while NATURAL NICE was close up to Magic Paint on a more recent occasion. But GOOD LUCKY might beat them all. The 4YO beat NATURAL NICE two starts back and raced well at his next start. But his recent trial looked good enough to win this with S John staying on board.

1 BRAHMS AND LISZT ** Thereabouts without threatening at two starts since dropped to Class 5 but can follow. 12

2 PERFECT PRIZE * No. 200

3 SUPERTEN ** Tough to follow but can go forward and give a sight. 20

4 MEAISIN *** Just missed last start this trip and hard to hold out for G Boss from gate 2. 4.50

5 GOOD LUCKY *** Backed up maiden win this trip with a solid run and recent trial good enough to give this a shake. 5.00

6 NATURAL NICE ** Always looks a show but an age since last win and that is a big concern. 8.00

7 SUN DANCE ** Thereabouts at his last couple and can include in exotics at value. 20

8 TENMA * Only win was this trip but has been disappointing of late. 33

9 MILITARY ALLIANCE * Needs longer than this. 33

10 ROAN RANGER *** Found form this track and trip and has to be a big show. 6.00

11 PEREGRINE FALCON *** Showed more than enough last start in similar affair to win this. 6.00

12 ZAHIR ** Not a mile away over the mile last start and could include in exotics. 33

13 EVERTRUST *** Just missed last start in similar affair and must go close with luck from awkward gate. 8.00

14 RON * Needs the Poly. 100

15 KENNEDY * Struggles as a rule. 50

16 LAM EDITION * Long-term maiden whose best efforts have been on the Poly. 100

Race 7

Selections; 1 CONSTANT JUSTICE – 3 CONFLIGHT – 8 MYSTIC MASTER – 2 MR LUCK

CONSTANT JUSTICE hit the ground running in Singapore and looks hard to beat in this Class 3 Poly sprint. The 4YO arrived with a solid race record of two wins from seven starts back in Australia but has doubled that win tally at his five runs at Kranji. He also come off a very nice trial and more importantly, his two wins were with Nunes onboard and the Brazilian will be hoping he continues that wining run in what is a suitable race. He has two Group winners to beat in CONFLIGHT and MYSTIC MASTER. Yes, the 3YO Sprint winner CONFLIGHT was disappointing when resuming but will appreciate the run and the Poly where he has a good record. MYSTIC MASTER – who won the Juvenile Championship – has shown he is competitive at they level and should figure somewhere. MR LUCK one to watch first up after a spell with the market a good guide.

1 CONSTANT JUSTICE *** Hard to fault form – including nice recent trial – and looks hardest to beat with Nunes to ride. 3.00

2 MR LUCK *** Resuming and always going to be a show in Poly sprints. 8.00

3 CONFLIGHT *** Resumed with ordinary effort but does have a very good poly record so should show his best. 10

4 PIONEER SEVEN * Excuses last start but easier to ignore on form prior with tongue-tie off. 33

5 SUPER SIX ** Placed at long odds on the turf last start and looks a better option on the Poly. 20

6 EXCEED EXPRESS ** Has more than enough early speed to cross from the wide gate and in this a very long time. 12

7 SUPER LINE ** Resuming. Progressive type whose Poly record suggests he plays a part in the finish with luck from gate. 8.00

8 MYSTIC MASTER *** Three-year-old who is very competitive in this Company and pay to keep following. 6.00

9 ROYAL FORTUNE * Resuming after long break but Poly record good enough to include in exotics. 33

10 GOLDEN TOMAHAWK ** Will find this tougher than last start win but should work into the mix late. 12

11 LONGHU ** Three wins from seven starts suggests he is worth thought but this is tougher. 12

12 MIGHTY CONQUEROR ** Might need it easier to win but did it tough enough last start to give another chance. 12

13 OXBOW SUN * Not a mile away last start over 1400m but should find these too slick. 33

14 EATONS GOLD ** Eight-year-old who is always some show on the Poly. 20

Race 8

Selections; 5 SILK ROUTE – 10 LAND BELOW D WIND – 4 JOYOUS – 1 ALPHANOVA

Truth be told you could box the six favourites in a trifecta or trio in this race and still not have one that finishes in the top three. Which obviously suggests the field has depth and good luck if you can find the winner. But there will be value about and a horse like SILK ROUTE could run a big race dropping to Class 5 after some solid form in better Company. Likewise, JOYOUS will appreciate being back into Class 5 over his favourite trip and ALPHANOVA will also find Class 5 a tad easier than Maiden Company and can win. LAND BELOW D WIND is also a maiden and could be prominent throughout from gate 2. Others that look suited to win include ASTRO MAN, ELHAAME, Q NINE MAGIC, MISS STREISAND and GRAND VITESS.

1 ALPHANOVA *** Maiden who placed when resuming and should appreciate Class 5. Can win. 5.00

2 ASTRO MAN *** Just missed last start similar affair and should figure again. 5.00

3 GOLDEN THUNDER ** Should appreciate Class 5 but might want longer to win with blinkers off for this. 20

4 JOYOUS *** Always a show over 1400m and hard to beat dropping to Class 5. 8.00

5 SILK ROUTE *** Another who improves lengths dropping to Class 5 and could be hard to beat. 6.00

6 EAGLESHAM * Maiden who showed nothing when resuming and have to take on trust. 33

7 ELHAAME *** Shown at his last two starts the turf is his caper and 1400m looks ideal. 6.00

8 HOLY THOMAS * Needs to show more before we consider. 100

9 Q NINE MAGIC *** Did it tough last start so worth giving another chance in what is a suitable race with gate 3 a factor. 20

10 LAND BELOW D WIND *** Maiden who had excuses last start and could run a very forward race from gate 2. 12

11 MISS STREISAND *** In very solid form and will be running on strongly late at each-way odds. 12

12 COOL CAT * Veteran who still has a win in him in this Company but this field is strong. 33

13 GRAND VITESS *** Appreciates nice first-up run and always a show with blinkers on in this type of race. 20

14 PERCIUS ** Another that will be running on at each-way odds. 20

15 JOY AND HAPPY ** Long-term maiden who is often thereabouts. 33

16 LUCKY COME ** Ran on very well at long odds last start and expect much the same. 33

Race 9

Selections; 1 COURT CASE – 8 LIM’S OPERATION – 5 ZIPPY GENERAL – 4 VERBAL LINK

Nothing jumps off the page in the lucky last and that might give COURT CASE a chance for another turf win. The 4YO is honest but struggled to win on the Poly so the switch to turf two starts back has looked a good move. An interesting runner is LIM’S OPERATION. The 3YO broke his maiden status last start and no reason to think that form won’t hold up in Class 4 with Harry Kassim to ride. ZIPPY GENERAL had excuses last start and that effort has him under notice with G Boss a good booking. Of the rest, PALTROW is honest and is always an each-way hope while the Le Grange pair of ARIF and VERBAL LINK should race well at their respective Singapore debuts with nice trials a pointer.

1 COURT CASE *** Showed at his last two starts that the turf is a good option and will go close. 3.00

2 PALTROW *** Placed last start in similar affair and heist enough to follow with gate 1 a bonus. 6.00

3 ARIF ** Former European galloper who trialled OK but should need further. 12

4 VERBAL LINK *** Former French galloper who has also trialled well and pay to keep safe. 8.00

5 ZIPPY GENERAL *** Traffic issues costly last start and always an each-way hope. 5.00

6 CHANGBAI MOUNTAIN ** Wide gate a concern but won maiden last start and previous run in this Company suggests he is up to this. 12

7 HIGH COUNCIL ** Competitive but may need easier than this to win. 12

8 LIM’S OPERATION *** Resuming after good maiden win and pay to follow as looks a handy type. 6.00

9 CASTLE QUEEN * Resuming after long break. Has not shown up at recent trials. Might need easier. 100

10 ASTROCANDY * Maiden resuming and prefer to watch. 100

11 STARPERFECT * Reassess in Class 5 over longer on the Poly. 100

12 SKY ELEVEN * Blinkers off and should need easier. 50

13 HUN YEANG VILLAGE * No. 200

