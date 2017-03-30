A Watertight Alibi!

A very interesting night for punters with a couple of newcomers who have shown enough at the trials to consider at their respective Singapore debuts and a very handy type in ALIBI resuming.

In fact “handy” is perhaps an understatement given the 4YO has won four times from just eight career starts and has placed at Group level.

His last start in the EW Barker was good with heavy support and no reason to think the short spell wouldn’t have done him the world of good with some nice recent trials a pointer.

The BM83 field he faces in race 3 has some in-form runners – including last start winner, GRAND CROSS – but ALIBI should be more than up to the task with regular hoop, Vlad Duric, onboard.

The debutantes with winning hopes on the night include SOUTHERN MAN in the Restricted Maiden over 1200m on the Polytrack (race 2) and former UK galloper, GOLD FAITH, who may be value first up over 1400m in Class 4 Company (race 7).

Plenty of other good punting races including the lucky last where MAJOR TOM could be all the rage.

The NZ-bred gelding is setting his sights on the last two legs of the Three Year Old Series and could be hard to beat in Class 4 Company over 1400m.

However, RISKY ROCKEFELLER will find this company easier than what he been facing of late and could be hard to hold out in a race that looks very winnable – and hopefully at a decent price!

Best Bets: (ALIBI race 3, win), (NOVA STAR race 5, value) and (RISKY ROCKEFELLER race 9, value).

Bankers for Jackpots: Race 6 (6), race 7 (1, 2, 9 and 13), race 8 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8), race 9 (1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 10).

Race cards in Singapore and Larry Foley’s synopsis follows and for updates on all runners go to www.kranjiracing.com

Please note the odds listed are “reference odds” only.

Race 1

Selections; 13 GOOD LUCKY – 1 BELIEVE IT OR NOT – 6 MOTHER NATURE – 2 MAGIC PAINT

The emergency runner catches the eye in the opener so we will have to wait until Friday afternoon to see if GOOD LUCKY gets his chance in a race that suits. The 4YO broke through for his maiden win over 1400m on the turf three starts back and his form since has been good. A recent eye-catching trial has him under notice back on the Poly and he will go very close. Of the confirmed runners, BELIEVE IT OR NOT looks a very good winning option. The 3YO broke through two starts back and his effort from a wide gate last start was solid. He will find this easier after drawing the ace and could be hard to run down. MAGIC PAINT has won three of his last five starts – that is excellent form in this Company – and picks himself while MOTHER NATURE and BEST JADE both win without surprising on recent form.

1 BELIEVE IT OR NOT *** Did some work from a wide gate last start and that effort good enough to win this from barrier 1. 3.00

2 MAGIC PAINT *** In excellent form and has won recently on the Poly over 1200m so can win this with best work expected late. 12

3 GOLDEN SPARK ** Form reads badly and drawn wide but did it tough last start and could improve in Class 5. 33

4 DOUBLE WIN * Struggling. 100

5 SPACE ODDITY ** Resuming back on recent winning surface and pay to keep safe. 12

6 MOTHER NATURE *** Foot on the till and in this a very long way from gate 2. 5.00

7 PRETTY ELUSIVE ** Showed last start why the Poly is his caper and can follow each-way. 12

8 BARNBURGH LAD ** Just battling away of late but always some show on the Poly. 12

9 BEST JADE *** Showed last start that his poor run two back was an anomaly and can win this. 6.00

10 HEE’S EGO ** Not a mile away last start on this surface and can include in exotics. 12

11 HEE’S FORTE * Reassess over longer. 50

12 MEAISIN ** Like to see over longer but in solid form and should figure in the mix from good gate. 8.00

13 GOOD LUCKY *** Found some good form on the turf but a recent nice recent trial suggests he can win on the Poly. 5.00

14 SATELLITE STAR ** Form reads badly but always some show on the Poly so can include in exotics. 20

Race 2

Selections; 10 SOUTHERN MAN – 1 XIONG FONG – 2 ONE KINABALU – 3 ENERGIZER

A very interesting Restricted Maiden with three of the main fancies either resuming or on debut. The debutante is SOUTHERN MAN who has had numerous local trials. He did miss the start at his most recent trial so we can put a line through that effort as his two previous trials has him going very close on debut. XIONG FONG resumes after placing at his last two starts and can win sans blinkers after a good recent trial. ENERGIZER looks the value runner given his poor form from his last campaign but he did pull up lame last start and his recent trial suggests he could race well. The most solid recent form going into this race is from ONE KINABALU and he looks the obvious pick on paper with market best guide on most runners including another debutante in LIM’S MASTER.

1 XIONG FONG *** Resuming sans blinkers after placing at his last two and trials good enough to win this. 4.00

2 ONE KINABALU *** Showed last start he handles the Poly and wins one sooner than later. 4.00

3 ENERGIZER *** Resuming sans blinkers after pulling up lame last start and pay to keep safe with good trial under his belt. 12

4 OPTIMUM STAR ** Wide draw a concern but has pace and could run a cheeky race. 12

5 READY TO ROCK * Showed nothing when resuming. 33

6 SCORPIO ** Looks hopeless on form but should improve with blinkers first time. 20

7 POMP ** Can go forward from the awkward gate and give a sight but will need some luck. 12

8 LIM’S MASTER ** Bad draw on debut a concern but local trial was OK with market watch in order. 12

9 NEVERTHELESS * Improves for the debut run but like to see more before considering. 33

10 SOUTHERN MAN *** Never involved in recent trial but some good efforts prior has him winning on debut. 5.00

11 MILITARY MIGHT ** Improved efforts at his last couple but Poly form a worry so take on trust. 10

12 YAYA PAPAYA ** Improves on solid debut with winkers added and worth another look with no weight. 20

13 ELITE GUSTAVO * No. 100

14 THE ONE * Tongue-tie off and blinkers on but hard to have. 100

Race 3

Selections; 2 ALIBI – 5 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE – 4 GRAND CROSS – 7 CONSTANT JUSTICE

Another race where the horse to beat – ALIBI – is resuming after showing he was up to Open Company last start and two of his main competition – GRAND CROSS and ABSOLUTE MIRACLE – backing up after both racing well last Friday. Not many horses back up week-to-week in Singapore but GRAND CROSS won well when blinkers went on last start and is well worth following. ABSOLUTE MIRACLE had excuses over 1400m not to win last start and his winning form prior has him under notice. Most others have winning chance on best form including CONSTANT JUSTICE who could show up at his first run in Singapore on the turf.

1 LASER STORM ** Form better than it reads given the Company and should figure in the mix. 12

2 ALIBI *** Smart type resuming after good but unplaced run in the EW Barker. Hard to beat with nice trial under his belt. 2.50

3 FAMOUS ARTIST ** Found the Merlion Company too tough but looks more suited here and pay to keep safe. 12

4 GRAND CROSS *** Backing up after nice Class 3 win when blinkers went on last start and pay to follow. 5.00

5 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE *** Also backing up after excuses last start over 1400m and has to be respected on recent very good form. 4.00

6 DARCI CHARMER ** Just fair last start but usually a solid each-way show on the turf over 1200m. 12

7 CONSTANT JUSTICE *** Beaten as the odds on elect over 1000m on the Poly last start but worth another look at first turf run in Singapore. 6.00

8 POWER LIN * Solid without being a threat of late but like to see in easier Company. 33

Race 4

Selections; 2 JACKS SECRET – 1 ECLAIR SHADOW – 6 RED RIDING WOOD – 3 TAICHI BELT

Four horses look ready to break their respective maiden status in this race and it does look a raffle between ECLAIR SHADOW, JACKS SECRET, TAICHI BELT and RED RIDING WOOD. All four should get support and while you can make a case for them all, three did race against each other in a similar affair in February where JACKS SECRET finished second with TAICHI BELT and RED RIDING HOOD not far behind in third and fourth. No need to try to rearrange that order but ECLAIR SHADOW could beat them all given what he has shown and the 4YO also looks to have some upside as he should improve with race experience.

1 ECLAIR SHADOW *** Green but showed more than enough last start to win soon with mile ideal. 3.00

2 JACKS SECRET *** Always running on and wins one of these sooner than later. 6.00

3 TAICHI BELT *** Yet to run a bad race and gets his chance again with winkers off. 3.00

4 THREE LIONS ** Nothing last start on the Poly but previous effort this trip on the turf good enough to include in exotics at value. 33

5 HOLY GRAIL * Solid when resuming and mile may suit but like to see more before seriously considering. 33

6 RED RIDING WOOD *** Foot on the till and going to figure very heavily in this finish. 3.00

7 JANGO * No. 100

8 LAND BELOW D WIND * Tough to follow but solid on his day and can include in skinny end of exotics. 20

9 MATSURIBAYASHI * Gets blinkers but impossible on race form. 100

Race 5

Selections; 3 NOVA STAR – 8 LION WAVE – 11 SECONDWAVE – 4 SUPER RED

An extremely weak Poly sprint and very hard to pick the winner with any confidence. So an improver who finds himself in a suitable race in NOVA STAR could be one to watch. The 5YO looks to be struggling but a switch his only winning surface on the back of an OK recent trial could see a result with the market a good guide. The more obvious choice is LION WAVE. The 5YO hasn’t won in 28 starts in Singapore – that is a concern – but did win two in NZ before arriving and is in very solid form in similar affairs to this. A maiden in SUPER RED also comes under notice on his last start placing while SECONDWAVE is also right in this on solid recent form.

1 LADY LIBERTY * Fifteen start maiden who is better on the turf. 33

2 CHINA FALCON * Gets blinkers but just battling of late and should need longer. 12

3 NOVA STAR *** Form reads badly but Company and surface suits and can show up with nice recent trial a pointer. 6.00

4 SUPER RED *** Maiden who ran on well to place last start and expect much the same today. 6.00

5 HERECOMESMYMONEY ** Ignore poor effort last start as subsequent trial was OK and enjoys the Poly. 12

6 PROBO CHANDROSO * Veteran who has been struggling of late and easier to ignore. 33

7 BASTION ** Eighteen start maiden who ran on well over 1100m last start this Company and worth another look. 12

8 LION WAVE *** Lack of winning form in Singapore a big concern but in form and has to go close. 4.00

9 HANDSOME BAB * Appreciates solid first up run and this race is weak so market watch in order. 20

10 OASIS SPUR ** Has been struggling for a while but showed enough last start to think he could be in the exotic mix. 12

11 SECONDWAVE *** Excuses last start and previous form on the Poly had him winning a race like this. 4.00

12 YUE YUAN * No. 50

13 GREAT WARRIOR ** Back in trip but versatile enough to place in this field. 20

14 I-SCREAM NOW *** Lost rider last start so ignore and can win on form prior. 10

Race 6

Selections; 6 THE CAPITAL – 4 SUPER SIX – 1 MR LUCK – 5 SUPER LINE

As you would expect a very solid BM74 Poly sprint over 1200m and while we can make a strong case for more than a few runners, THE CAPITAL looks the one to beat. The former UK-based galloper was racing over much longer before arriving, however, his Singapore debut win over this trip and track in Class 4 was easily good enough to win again in this Company. The horses that keep him more than honest include SUPER SIX who has drawn wide but has four poly wins to his name and SUPER LINE who has won three times from eight career starts. At the top of the ratings, MR LUCK ran on well when resuming and while yet to win beyond 1000m, he has to be respected. Keep CONFLIGHT safe as he has to be given one more chance this preparation on Group winning form as a 3YO.

1 MR LUCK *** Yet to win beyond 1000m but ran on well when resuming and always a show on the Poly. 4.00

2 CONFLIGHT * Won at Group level as a 3YO but has struggled since so take on trust. 33

3 DIVIDED HOUSE ** Very honest mare resuming and has Poly form to her name so pay to keep safe. 8.00

4 SUPER SIX *** Drawn wide but in form and always a winning chance on the Poly. 5.00

5 SUPER LINE *** Progressive type who looks suited in this race to finish in the winning mix. 7.00

6 THE CAPITAL *** Won well at Singapore debut and pay to follow in this and over longer again. 3.00

7 BIG MAN ** Found wanting late at his last couple but has pace and drop back to 1200m on the Poly could see a result at odds. 33

8 MUSCLE BEACH *** Drops back in trip but won three starts back under similar circumstances so keep safe. 12

9 MORITZ ECLIPSE ** Having first Poly start but was in solid form prior to being just fair last start. 20

10 BLUE DIAMOND * Should need easier to win but goes good enough on his day to include in exotics. 20

Race 7

Selections; 1 CHALAZA – 9 MR FATKID – 2 SUPERNOVA – 4 REALLY CAPABLE

Too many horses with winning hopes in this race not to think that there has to be value about, however, as it stands CHALAZA is the one to be on. The 4YO won his maiden over this trip at start two and won over 1200m in Class 4 last start. So it would be silly to pick against him on winning form although this is a tougher field than he faced last start. MR FATKID has only win to his name but like CHALAZA, has had a very good start to his career and is yet to finish out of the places in four starts. He is more than up to Class 4 Company and wins this without surprising. Others that are big winning shows that could get out to value include last start winner REALLY CAPABLE from a wide gate, SUPERNOVA dropping back to his winning Class, GOLD FAITH at his Singapore debut after a good local trial, CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT at each-way odds and SUCCESSION on the support he received last start.

1 CHALAZA *** Backed up Maiden win this trip with another victory over 1200m this Company last start and hard to beat again. 3.00

2 SUPERNOVA *** In form and comes under serious winning notice dropping to Class 4. 8.00

3 GOLD FAITH *** Former UK galloper with good form over longer. Local trial good enough to show up at Singapore debut with market watch in order. 12

4 REALLY CAPABLE *** Drawn the car park but turned some good form into a win in similar affair last start and pay to follow. 5.00

5 CONSTANCE’S SPIRIT *** Another fancy drawn wide but in solid form and always an each-way show at value. 20

6 ASPREY ** Did it tough last start and worth another look at odds from better alley. 33

7 JUSTICE FAIR ** Singapore debut just fair but did it tough and improves for the outing with step up in distance in his favour. 33

8 REDMAYNE * Yet to show up since maiden win with support last start so play with care. 20

9 MR FATKID *** Promising type who has shown he wins in Class 4 sooner than later. 5.00

10 WHITE COFFEE ** Tough to follow and jockey questioned re ride last start so take on trust. 33

11 MUSCULAR DRAGON ** Form better than it reads and will be running on at each-way value with blinkers off. 33

12 RUM N RAISINS ** Suited track and trip but may need a tad easier to win. 33

13 SUCCESSION *** Excuses last start (including saddle slipped) when supported this Company over the mile and worth another look. 11

14 SKY ELEVEN * Trip suits but needs Class 5. 50

15 SUN EMPIRE * No. 100

16 SINGSURAT * May be looking for something easier on the Poly over longer. 50

Race 8

Selections; 6 MR CONNERY – 2 DRAGON G – 1 CAPTAIN ROYAL – 5 WONDERFUL ERA

Another Class 5 raffle and given it’s the third leg of the Jackpot (or Quaddie), it looks a nightmare for exotic players. But we like the fact John Powell has stuck with MR CONNERY who had all sorts of traffic excuses last start and had his foot on the till prior in similar affairs to this. JP also jumps off WONDERFUL ERA who was a last start winner but happy to think he can also win with Alan Munro up. Plenty of others to watch including the maiden at the top of the ratings in CAPTAIN ROYAL, the big Class dropper in DRAGON G with Beasley a factor, GALLANT HEIGHTS and NATION THEATRE who are always a show in races like this and RACE FOR FAME who could improve lengths on the Poly.

1 CAPTAIN ROYAL *** Maiden who has only placed once in some 11 outings but that was one the Poly when best work late so could show up in Class 5 over 1700m. 5.00

2 DRAGON G *** Form reads very badly but drops to winning Class over right trip and track with Beasley up. 6.00

3 GALLANT HEIGHTS *** Disappointing last start similar affair with support but always a show in races like this. 6.00

4 NATION THEATRE *** Showed last start at odds why this type of race is his caper and pay to follow. 8.00

5 WONDERFUL ERA *** Won very well over the mile this Company last start and can win again. 5.00

6 MR CONNERY *** Excuses (no run 500-200m) not to win last start and wins on form prior with J Powell staying onboard. 4.00

7 YU LONG EMPEROR * Prefer others. 100

8 RACE FOR FAME *** Maiden who wasn’t far away last start and may grow a leg at first start on the Poly. 12

9 AMISTAD * Better option on the turf. 50

10 RON ** Form reads badly but should improve at long odds back on the Poly over a suitable trip. 33

11 GRAND PARIS * Just battling. 50

12 PURE WHITE * Long-term maiden who goes OK on his day but query at the trip. 33

13 HOLY THOMAS * Blinkers go on first time but hard to have on race form. 100

14 SPEEDY WARRIOR ** Race suits and gets the ace so keep safe at value. 20

Race 9

Selections; 3 RISKY ROCKEFELLER – 2 MAJOR TOM – 1 CATCH ME GREAT – 10 GOLAZO

A terrific race to finish the card and all eyes should be on the progressive 3YO MAJOR TOM who is gunning for a hat trick of wins. The Mark Walker-trained gelding is aiming for a crack at the remaining legs of the 3YO Challenge (1400m and 1600m) and is using this Class 3 event as a good sighter for his quest for feature glory. He may be short in the betting though and he will need to be good up against a Class dropping 6YO in RISKY ROCKEFELLER. The Australian-bred gelding has only won twice in Singapore from 12 starts but his recent form in good races has been more than up to winning in Class 4. The proverbial blanket goes over a plethora of other winning hopes with CATCH ME GREAT, HADES, BE BOLD, MILLENNIUM’S RULE and GOLAZO (value) all in the mix.

1 CATCH ME GREAT *** Form reads badly but significant drop in Class and can win with handy 2kg claimer. 20

2 MAJOR TOM *** Backed up maiden win this trip with another in Novice Company and hard to beat. 3.00

3 RISKY ROCKEFELLER *** Form a lot better than it reads and come into serious winning calculations dropping o Class 4. 6.00

4 HADES *** Placed at long odds last start in similar affair and pay to keep following. 12

5 LIM’S BULLET ** Lack of recent winning form a serious concern given the support he gets but has to be considered. 8.0

6 BE BOLD *** Always a solid each-way show in race like this and recent trial good enough to win. 12

7 MILLENNIUM’S RULE *** Ran on well with support when resuming and this trip looks his caper so can win. 5.00

8 SECRET WIN * Improves for the effort at Singapore debut but might need longer again to show his best. 50

9 BILLY MOJO ** Tough to follow but can go forward and figure in the mix. 20

10 GOLAZO *** Has ran on well late at his last two starts this trip and worth a good long look at odds. 33

11 PANACHE ** Two runs this campaign have been good and worth a look at each way odds. 20

12 THUNDER CAT * Prefer on the Poly in something easier. 100

13 DARCI’S BOY ** Won in what looked just a fair maiden field last start and this is tougher. 12

14 NO SMOKING JEFF * Reassess longer, easier and on the Poly. 200

15 POP GEMS * No. 200

16 MOZART ECLIPSE * Drawn wide and needs easier. 100

Click here to view Racecard