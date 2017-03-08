How Exciting Is Racing?

Jamie Redknapp is the latest name to sign up for Sky Bet’s heart rate experiment at next week’s Cheltenham Festival.

Leading bookmaker Sky Bet is conducting a study at this year’s Cheltenham Festival to see who gets the most excited watching the pinnacle of British horse racing.

With the aim of discovering the effects of excitement when watching elite level sport, Sky Bet will be arming a variety of people with heart rate monitors to record the effects of one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the year, Cheltenham’s curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The results will be analysed by television’s Dr Dawn Harper.

To add to Redknapp’s nerves Sky Bet will also be providing the Sky Sports pundit with a £500 charity bet on the race, with any winning’s being donated to Sky Bet’s 2017 charity partner Give A Duck.

Redknapp said: “From playing in an FA Cup Final at Wembley to Jack Whitehall nearly starting a fight in America, I’ve been in some heart-pounding situations in the past so it will be interesting to see how having a bet on the Sky Bet Supreme compares.”

Redknapp will be joining the likes of Ben Pauling, trainer of Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle runner High Bridge, and Sky Bet CEO Richard Flint in the experiment along with other interested parties in the game from commentators to the various connections of the runners and riders.

Ed – The 43 year old Jamie Frank Redknapp is an English retired professional footballer who was active from 1989 until 2005. He is now a pundit at Sky Sports and an editorial sports columnist at the Daily Mail