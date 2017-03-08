Snaiths Tame President Trump

President Trump has been signed up for an intensive fitness programme at a well known horse racing yard in Cape Town.

Jonathan Snaith, speaking on behalf of the champion training establishment, Snaith Racing, confirmed that President Trump has proved something of a handful since his arrival. “He clearly has a high opinion of himself and right from day one it’s been a struggle to get him to focus on his track work. He was very vocal and more focussed on the fillies than the job at hand, which has caused our team considerable frustration. We considered blinkers and a tongue-tie as he was a bully to other horses, but we soon realised we’d have to geld him to have any chance of him making it as a serious runner.”

“Since the ‘cut’, he’s been like a lamb and is behaving like a gentleman now,” commented Jonathan. “You never know, he may just be a racehorse yet. He is doing great.”

The chestnut colt (now gelding) was, rather appropriately, born at Hemel ‘n Aarde stud outside Hermanus.

By American stallion Philanthropist out of a Brazilian filly named Gilmore Girl, President Trump was a 200k purchase from the Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale.

We are told he will be championing the interests of Etienne Braun in South Africa.