Snaith’s Susanna ‘In Firing Line’

JOEY RAMSDEN

Race 1 – CLEAR WINTER DAY (2) and FOURS A CROWD (7): Two nice fillies, nothing between them, they will end up winning races but are not fully wound up.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – DARING JAYNE (3): Will be very green and looking for further.

Race 2 – HIGHLAND SPRING (2) and TAP O NOTH (6): Will both be very green and looking for further.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – DUBAI QUEEN (4): Will need the experience.

Race 1 – RAYA BAYA (13): A nice filly, should run a fair race but is looking for the turn.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – IKEBANA (9): Must start racing, should be very green and the race will do her good but she is a nice type of filly.

Race 1 – MARA (10): Shows speed, don’t leave out of your exotics.

SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – OH SUSANNA (11): Has shown very good ability at home but has only been on the grass once. She is expected to be a little green on debut but is expected to be right in the firing line.

