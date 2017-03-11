Tarry May Have The Touch

The R150 000 Listed Bauhinia Handicap represents the toughest hurdle for Turffontein Pick 6 punters today with a capacity field of sixteen bumping heads over the 1000m.

With the weather fine and the going on top, the speed will be on from the break.

Sean Tarry brings two smart fillies to the party and the SP top-rated and 2016 Ruffian Stakes winner Exquisite Touch stands out under S’manga Khumalo.

The daughter of Var was beaten a length by Joan Ranger in November over 1160m, but the adjustment of weight-for-age makes her effectively 3,5kg better off with the classy joint topweight.

Against her will be the fact that this is her first outing since returning from a disappointing run at Kenilworth in a 1200m feature on Met day.

Her stablemate Old Em will be a fit filly and gets the blinkers as she reverts to her own company.

Piere Strydom takes the reins again on Joan Ranger who comes in with a big ask on the handicap, but is loaded with class and speed.

The daughter of Horse Chestnut ran a cracker at her previous start when running the top-class Green Pepper to three quartet lengths at level weights.

We like Joan Ranger’s prep ahead of certain of her opponents.

One that falls into that category is Corne Spies’ well-travelled Scandal.

The daughter of Muhtafal – the South African 1000m record holder – ran two top class races down at Kenilworth during the Cape summer

Her form to subsequent Gr1 Cape Flying Championship winner Carry On Alice (admittedly not at her peak) was decent enough to suggest she could blitz this lot if coming out fresh. Her trainer knows how to travel them!

Weichong Marwing takes the ride on her stablemate, Seattle Singer, who found the boys tough when going unplaced in the Lebelo Sprint at her last start.

She is 2,5kgs better off with Joan Ranger for a 3 length beating at her penultimate jump – but the year old Ranger is even more effective over the minimum trip.

The consistent Crystal Glamour is 2,5kg worse off with Joan Ranger for a one length beating when they clashed in November and will strip fit with Fairview Friday hat-trick hero Andrew Fortune in top form.

Louis Goosen’s trio are all capable and we like a bit of Bonnie Dawn, a three-time winner from just 5 starts.

The 3yo daughter of Querari steps up in class but has shown her ability over the course and distance and enjoys a handy galloping 52kgs!

Hashtag Strat has her first outing on her return from the Cape where she found it tough going in the CTS Sprint.

There was little wrong with her previous home form against her own sex and she may deserve another chance – if fully recovered from her long away trip.

Arissa and Lumya are both capable and consistent, while Pettigrew’s Lady Of The World goes for four in a row.

She is very fast and Marco van Rensburg (in mean form himself of late) knows her well.

It’s a wide open handicap – go as wide as possible in all exotics!