There For The Taking

Fairview 24th March: Four of the eight races at Friday’s turf meeting were staged over 1600m and quickest home in these was OUR ICON when winning the pinnacle stakes. Making his third appearance since relocating from Cape Town, the Dynasty gelding raced in midfield for most of the journey. He quickened well in the long home straight and beat the ultra-consistent LAWS OF SUCCESSION (also came from midfield) fair and square by three quarters.

The listed East Cape Fillies Nursery over 1200m topped the bill and in what was a comparatively slow run race, the newcomer PRECIOUS PANSY caused a major upset. Freely available at 50/1 on the off, Gavin Smith’s charge also came from midfield. She ran on best of all over the final 400m and under a well-judged ride from Chase Maujean, she struck the front 100m out, and won going away.

In terms of distance, the easiest victory on the card was recorded by TREES OF GREEN in the MR63 Handicap over 1400m. Nicely drawn in gate 3, Tara Laing’s charge was always handy. He was ridden to lead as they approached the 400m marker and won going away by three and three quarters.

In what soon became a very strung out field, GYPSY BEAUTY made up an enormous amount of lengths when running on from the rear to win the maiden plate over 1600m.

Greyville 24th March: As per usual they raced on the poly track on Friday night. Four of the eight races took place over 1600m and stopping the clock in the fastest time amongst these was DANCE OFF in the first division of the maiden plate for the boys. Sent off third in the betting market at 4/1, the 3yo son of Black Minnaloushe was soon up handy. He was ridden to lead shortly after passing the 300m marker and went on to score very comfortably by three.

The faster of the two 1000m events was the opening maiden juvenile plate in which SNIPER SHOT opened his account. Paul Lafferty’s charge broke well when the gates opened and soon up handy raced prominent throughout. He put his head in front approaching the 200m pole and although the pacemaker HE’S A KEEPER kept on strongly after being headed, he won comfortably by three quarters.

A MR76 Handicap topped the usual moderate bill and in a false paced event victory went to TANAMI. Allowed to drift right out to 11/1 from 5/1 at the track, Lizanne Forbes’ charge was a little slow into stride and raced in midfield early on. She quickened well in the short home straight and won well by a length from the front running VOGUE IDEA.

The 16/10 favourite RUSSET ROSES ran on well from the backend of midfield when easily accounting for her eight rivals in the maiden plate for the girls over 1600m.

Turffontein 25th March: The Gr2 Colorado King Stakes topped the bill on the old stand side track on Saturday and in what, on our clock, proved to be the fastest of the four 2000m events on the card, victory went to the 6/1 shot BRAZUCA. The 5yo STONEHENGE somewhat predictably set the pace and at the top of the long home straight he was easily seven lengths clear. He stopped to nothing going through the 300m though, and finishing best of the rest Johan Janse Van Vuuren’s charge went on to score very easily by just over three.

Quickest home in the three 1160m events was CHAMPAGNE HAZE when landing the Gr2 Senor Santa Stakes. Easy to back at 8/1 on the off, Gary Alexander’s charge raced in midfield early on. He cut through the field quickly when making his move 400m out and won going away by two after striking the front 150m out.

The two remaining races were both run over 1400m and quickest home in these was SOCIAL ORDER in the MR80 Handicap. A very easy winner in the maiden ranks in his only previous racecourse appearance, Sean Tarry’s charge was a little slow into stride, but despite that was soon up handy. He struck the front 200m from home and cruised clear in the closing stages of the race to score by six and a half. One to follow.

The heavily supported newcomer MUSTAAQEEM couldn’t have been more impressive when winning the opening maiden juvenile plate over 1160m very easily by seven and a half.

The Mogok gelding PAGODA won the 2000m Derby Trial going away by three and a quarter.

Kenilworth 25th March: They were still racing on the new course on Saturday where the faster of the two 1200m events was the MR83 Handicap won by PROFESSOR BRIAN. Completing a hat-trick here, Joey Ramsden’s charge raced in the rear early on. He didn’t find the clearest of passages when looking to start his run, but once seeing daylight he quickly cut through the field. He struck the front 150m out and won going away by two and a quarter.

A MR86 Handicap topped the bill and in what proved to be the faster of the two 1600m races, victory went to another improver in SHALL BE FREE. A winner of just one of his first sixteen outings, this son of Elusive Fort has won four of his last five. He was always handy here and won well by three quarters after striking the front 100m from home.

The faster of the two maiden events over 1400m was that for 3yo’s which was won by the highest rated runner in the field WESTON. Sent off a well-supported second favourite at 3/1, Dean Kannemeyer’s charge was soon prominent. She ran on strongly at the business end of the race and comfortably accounted for the fancied RIVERBOAT QUEEN by a length and three quarters.

Attempting to make all, lightly raced FAVOLA found extra when challenged 300m out and won going away by a length and a half.

TIGER WARRIOR and PIRACY both ran on strongly from midfield when 3rd & 4th respectively in the maiden plate over 1600m.

Flamingo Park (mon)

Race 1: (5) Sounds Of Love 4

Race 2: (1) Elysian Fields 13

Race 3: (4) Obladi Oblada 2

Race 4: (1) Scholar Patrol 8

Race 5: (7) Too Cool 38 (EW)

Race 6: (11) First Sea Lord 30 (EW)

Race 7: (12) Seattle Belle 37

Race 8: (12) Warbash 25

Race 9: (4) Harrison 50

Race 10: (8) Raging Fire 34

Kenilworth (tues)

Race 1: (13) What A Winner 2

Race 2: (4) Lady Diddeo 17

Race 3: (9) The Right Road 14

Race 4: (2) Janice’s Secret 11

Race 5: (6) Galla Placidia 60

Race 6: (8) Let’s Go Get It 46

Race 7: (3) Professor Brian 60

Race 8: (2) My Emblem 51

Turffontein (tues)

Race 1: (1) Alex The Great 17

Race 2: (8) Gimmeabreak 11

Race 3: (2) Scott’s Pine 7

Race 4: (2) Knysna Rose 6

Race 5: (6) Navette 48

Race 6: (1) Carry On Alice 92 (NAP***)

Race 7: (4) Mombela 70

Race 8: (15) Night March 37

Race 9: (6) Dream Leader 36

Fairview (wed)

Race 1: No Qualifiers

Race 2: (16) Singing In Seattle 18

Race 3: (4) Mandolin 6

Race 4: (1) Thayer 72

Race 5: (2) Restless Road 45

Race 6: (14) La Rebel 55 (EW)

Race 7: (7) Arcane Light 32

Race 8: (11) Charisma 38

Vaal (thur)

Race 1: (7) Imperial Ounce 16

Race 2: (13) Winter Watch 5

Race 3: (1) Madam Secretary 23

Race 4: (2) Roberta’s Passion 14

Race 5: (9) Rippit Whippet 37

Race 6: (9) Streetwear 58

Race 7: (15) Midnight Racer 46

Race 8: (13) Cat’s Whiskers 43 (EW)

Streetwear won 28/1

Uposeupay won 8/1

Rake’s Chestnut won 6/1

Dance Off won 4/1

Gold Sail won 4/1

In Other Words won 2/1

Russet Roses won 16/10

Professor Brian won 15/10

Mustaaqeem (M De Kock, Gauteng)

Precious Pansy (G Smith, E-Cape)

Social Order (S Tarry, Gauteng)

FASTEST TIMES

The number of races run over each distance is shown in brackets

*Denotes – Times taken by Clockwatcher

Fairview (turf) 24th March

Penetrometer 21 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,42s slow

1000m (1) Natural Tan 57,21

1100m (1) Itsgonnarain 65,75

1200m (1) Precious Pansy 70,85

1400m (1) Trees Of Green 85,41

1600m (4) Our Icon 97,03

Greyville (poly) 24th March

Going Good

Course Variant: 0,2s slow

1000m (2) Sniper Shot 57,95

1200m (1) Hallo Mr 70,45

1600m (4) Dance Off 95,76

1900m (1) Kings Lady 116,13

Turffontein (stand side) 25th March

Penetrometer 23 – Going Good

Course Variant: 0,65s fast

1160m (3) Champagne Haze 65,49

1400m (2) Social Order 85,41

2000m (4) Brazuca 124,24

Kenilworth (new) 25th March

Penetrometer 20 – Going Good

Course Variant: 1,36s slow

1000m (1) Speedpoint 60,19

1200m (2) Professor Brian 73,12

1400m (2) Weston 87,38

1600m (2) Shall Be Free 100,31

2500m (1) Big Ed 157,81