“An exotic tale highlighted by a voyage to Africa and a leading sire title all began with an intuitive flash of love at first sight.”

From the moment Gaynor Rupert, of South Africa, initially viewed the classically molded frame and handsome head of Trippi at Ocala Stud in Florida, she sensed that he was everything she could want as she began to build her Drakenstein Stud Farm in the Western Cape.

“He’s the most beautiful horse you will ever see,” Rupert said recently, adding that, even though she inspected many other stallions during her visit to the United States in 2008, she could not get Trippi out of her mind.

