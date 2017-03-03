Rain, Rain, Stay Away…

The Turffontein Guineas Day Saturday meeting is expected to go ahead if there is no further rain in the region overnight.

The bumper programme of twelve races starts at 12h05.

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – BUNCH OF THYME (1): Could still be dumb, hoping to earn some money, include in the exotics.

LEON ERASMUS

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

BAREND BOTES

Race 1 – FLY WORTH (4): Might be scratched – check the card changes.

DIANNE STENGER

Trainer could not be contacted.

STUART PETTIGREW / SEAN TARRY / ERICO VERDONESE

No comment.

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 1 – NO MORE WORDS (11): First run and hoping for a forward run.

ROY MAGNER

Race 1 – SUSSEX (13) and WINTER PATCH (14): Nice fillies, could be a little green but I am expecting half decent runs from them.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 2 – LIKE A PANTHER (6): Showing pleasing work at home but cannot afford to be too green from the draw – each way chance.

MIKE AZZIE

Race 3 – BOOMERANG BEACH (3): Is big and a bit immature – will grow into a nice filly – I will not be surprised if this horse runs into the places – should not be able to beat the stable mate.

JOHN VOS

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

WEIHO MARWING

Race 4 – MENDOZAS MAGIC (10): This will be way too short – looking for further.

Race 5 – LADY LUCINDA (9): A nice filly, but will lack racing experience – will learn from this run.

ERNIE ANDERSON

Race 4 – SWING VOTE (14): Far too short, will need the run and be green.

CLINTON BINDA

Race 5 – ORTIGIA (10): Need the experience.

CANDICE DAWSON

Race 5 – SYLVAN ON FIRE (13): Not drawn the best, she works well, and hoping for a nice run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.