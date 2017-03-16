Turffontein Today – Some Bullish Comments

SEAN TARRY

No comment.

BAREND BOTES

Race 1 – JUST ROYAL BLUE (2): Is still a bit immature but does show a kick in work and hoping to finish in the back end of the quartet.

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – MELINDA’S GARDEN (3): Will be no easy task making the debut over 1400m but in saying that, it is not the strongest field around and I am hoping she finishes in the money.

CHESNEY VAN ZYL FOR GAVIN VAN ZYL

No comment.

ROBBIE SAGE

Race 1 – THINK TWICE (8): This will be more of an educational run for her but I am still hoping for a decent effort.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 3 – ROYAL CRUSADE (10): A nice horse but drawn badly – I do expect him to be running on strongly at the end.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 4 – GUNS AND ROSES (10): A talented filly but she has been rather troublesome at the pens – she has settled down now and is to not be left out of any perms.

LUCKY HOUDALAKIS

No comment.

ALEC LAIRD

No comment.

SCOTT KENNY

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

PAUL MATCHETT

Race 9 – BLUE LABEL (10): Is fit and well but will more than likely need the run and the experience – also looking for further.

LOUIS GOOSEN

No comment.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.