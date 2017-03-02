De Kock Expecting ‘Good Run’

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 1 – ALFOLK (2): A quality horse but I do have one concern: the 1000m trip might be a bit short. He is showing good work and I am expecting a good run.

BRETT WEBBER

Trainer could not be contacted.

PAUL MATCHETT

Race 1 – EIGHT CITIES (5): The distance is a bit short – he is looking for further.

CORNE SPIES

Race 1 – ICARUS FLIGHT (8): I am hoping he will run well, but he is not 100 % wound up – possible larger quartets.

Race 1 – MR FIRE EYES (10): I am hoping he will run well, but he is not 100 % wound up – possible larger quartets.

CLIFF HARRIS

Race 1 – NOORDWES (11): He could be green and could need the run but I am hoping for a place.

Race 1 – SOSMART (14): He could be green and could need the run but I am hoping for a place.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 1 – POLAR ICE (12): I have missed some work with him due to the rain so he is slightly under done but does show talent and I am just holding thumbs.

PAUL PETER

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

TRAINER JAN VAN ECK

No comment.

LEON ERASMUS

Race 3 – VAIN GLORY (14): Not a bad sort but looking for further – if not too green could give a good account of herself.

Race 4 – CASTLE COOLE (10): Does not show too much ability and pace so let’s see how we go here.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.