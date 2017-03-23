Vaal First Timers Today

CLINTON BINDA

Race 1 – BIDVEE (11): Will need it.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 2 – RENDEZVOUS (11): Has not yet shown us winning work so will therefore need this run for the experience and after this we will then know where we stand with this horse.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.