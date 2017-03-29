Snaith Can Place In First Today

SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – ANGEL’S TRUMPET (1): Is the stable elect, is quite advanced – include in the quartet – should battle to win but has a place chance.

Race 1 – MERYSAGOS (8): Has a hot temperament, will be green and will need – could sneak a place but unlikely.

Race 1 – SASSY LADY (14): Has had no grass and will need the first run.

Race 2 – FRITZ NOBIS (4): Is quite advanced, has had a gallop but is not worth a bet however include him in all your exotic bets.

GLEN KOTZEN

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

BRETT CRAWFORD

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – DRAGONAIR (4): Will need the experience – not expecting much.

Race 1 – MAINLAND (7): Shows some pace but will need the experience of a race.

Race 1 – PUBLIC PROSECUTOR (10): She is a nice filly and has ability but may just be green. I am not sure how she will go to be quite honest.

Race 1 – SWEET AFTON (16): Should need the experience of a run or two.

MIKE ROBINSON

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – QUAKESHAKE (11): The run will do her good.

Race 2 – BENFONTEIN (2): Nice type, may just need the run but don’t leave out of exotics.

PADDY KRUYER

Race 1 – RUSH HOUR GIRL (13): A nice filly but will need the experience.

JOEY RAMSDEN

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

PAUL REEVES

Race 2 – POLAR ROCK (8): Nice colt, will need a gallop and further.

GREG ENNION

Race 3 – SAMSARA (10): A nice filly but this is a strong field and she has to start somewhere – shows pace – hoping for a nice run.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.