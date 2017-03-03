Met Winner Hits The High Road

Sun Met winner Whisky Baron is set to embark on an overseas campaign going into quarantine soon via Mauritius.

The Citizen reports that the Arrowfield Stud product’s racing itinerary is still to be finalised in collaboration with the Kieswetter family’s Ridgemont Stud – owners of the son of Manhattan Rain – current trainer Brett Crawford, and Mike de Kock in Dubai.

Whisky Baron will spend some time in Dubai, though the Ridgemont Stud team do not see that as his main goal.

The long term plan is for the gelding to compete in Hong Kong or Singapore in early 2018.