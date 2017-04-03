2017 Charity Turf Challenge Launched

The 2017 Track And Ball Charity Turf Challenge kicks off on The Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes Day, Sunday 7 May, and finishes on eLan Gold Cup Day – Super Saturday – on 29 July.

The Charity Turf Challenge worth R100 000 to the winning entry is an exciting competition that offers fans of the sport of horseracing a unique opportunity to test their skill – after all, racing is the ‘Intelligent Bet!’

The aim of the Charity Turf Challenge is to select a team of 10 horses you feel are most likely to score points during the official period of the Champions Season.

A list of all the Graded races will be provided and whilst the emphasis remains on these feature races run in KZN, ALL winners throughout the country will be eligible to earn points.

Racing South Africa, the competition host, will provide a list of horses that are thought to be campaigning in KZN during Champions Season. Only horses from this list are eligible.

The list is expected to be available by Wednesday 12 April which will give entrants just less than four weeks to do their homework.

Racing South Africa will attempt to keep players informed of horses that are NOT participating for whatever reason.

In addition to the FREE BONUS entry for every 5 entries submitted for ONLINE users (sixth entry is free), the new title sponsor, Track And Ball, is offering their online account holders a betting credit worth up to R200 when entering the competition.

In other words, for every entry up to 4 entries, their account will be credited by R50! New customers will also receive the same benefit. For more information about this promotion, please contact the Track And Ball team directly on: 031 314 1969.

Apart from the grand prize of R100 000, there is also the very popular stand-alone prize of R20 000 for the entry that earns the most points on Vodacom Durban July Day only.

TabGold is again sponsoring R10 000 worth of betting vouchers for the ever-popular weekly draw and the African Horse Sickness Trust is again the beneficiary.

For full details go to www.racingsouthafrica.co.za