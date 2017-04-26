It’s A Numbers Game

BSA NATIONAL YEARLING SALE

Starts Wednesday, 3 May

@16h00

TBA Sales Complex, Germiston

Enquiries: [email protected] / 031 303 1017

Breathe deep-this looks to be…

Just The Tonic!

The 41st renewal of South Africa’s oldest and most prestigious thoroughbred auction hosts a bumper 492 lot catalogue over three days at the TBA Sales Complex in Germiston from 3 May.

It is said that when the going gets tough, the you-know-who get going…

After the 2016 NYS reality check – attributed in some quarters to a lack of presence in the upper market – the hosts and our never-say-die breeding fraternity are to be commended for bouncing back with the perfect tonic – a genuine quality bumper and varied catalogue, to lift the spirit in 2017.

The National Yearling Sale has stood the test of time, with graduates having won over 400 Gr1 races. They include some of our biggest names of the last four decades in that illustrious alumni.

The sale has also moved with the times – R7 million is up for grabs by way of the lucrative added value stakes incentive – which has been tweaked to include Gr1, Gr2 and Gr3 races – as well as a unique quick return option of the Maiden Juvenile category!

The 2017 renewal sadly marks the end of an era in South African racing and breeding as numbered amongst the 50 sires is Mauritzfontein’s late, great champion and champion broodmare producer, Fort Wood.

This will be a last opportunity to acquire one of eight yearlings by one of the most influential stallions ever to stand at stud in Africa.

The wise suggest that blood rules the land and the 492 lots include a grey colt (#380) by exciting internationally proven sire Oratorio out of Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner, Emerald Beauty; a Var colt (#401) out of the Gr1 Summer Cup winner Flirtation; a Visionaire filly (#14) out of champion 2yo and Gr1 Allan Robertson winner, Legally Blonde – while multiple Gr1 winner Princess Victoria has a Silvano filly (#112) that will have every man and his dog barking.

If that doesn’t get you there, consider the world-beating possibilities of # 67 – a Captain Al half-sister to champions Rabiya and Bela-Bela from one of our best families.

For those looking for some classic class, try Gr1 Durban July winner Heavy Metal’s half brother (# 97) by Ideal World.

A 2017 July candidate and multiple Gr1 winner, Captain America has a half-brother (#132) by the high-class Judpot, while Sail From Seattle has been on fire with his 11 2yo winners this term and his half-brother (#10) to multiple Gr1 star Smart Banker will fill the auditorium from the opening bell.

And there are plenty more!

Now it’s up to you to put your hand up at the right moment – there should be plenty of those potentially life-changing flashes over the three days. Enjoy!

ATO

Winner of the Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint, who earned over R15 million, from the same male line as champion sire Silvano

Lot 180 – this colt is out of an Oaks runner up and ½ sister to SA Oaks second Star Safari – dam of current smart performer Starflash

AWAIT THE DAWN

Deceased son of triple US champion sire Giant’s Causeway who won a trio of pattern races, the family of top sires Scenic, Warning and Rainbow Quest

Lot 5 – inbred to 2yo champ Storm Bird, this filly is a half-sister to 10 time stakes winner Pisces Star

Lot 38 – this filly is out of a stakes winning ½ sister to Gr1 winner African Appeal and bred on a similar cross to Triple Crown winner Louis The King

BLACK MINNALOUSHE

Classic winner and sire of Gr1 winners Dancing In Silks, Louis The King, Ash Cloud, Gold Onyx and 2yo champions Jokers Wild and Kochka

Lot 45 – this colt is a three parts brother to Triple Crown/Summer Cup winning sire Louis The King, with his Gr3 winning dam Milden Magic also featuring as granddam of the Black Minnaloushe sired Louis The King

Lot 212 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winner

Lot 257 – this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Exhilaration, from the family of champion filly Wendywood and July winner Power King

Lot 268 – a half-brother to 2 winners, one of whom won five, this colt is out of a ½ sister to (now Gr1) St James Palace Stakes winner Half A Year, and is from the same family as Gr1 Prix Morny hero and Coolmore sire No Nay Never

Lot 353 – this filly (a ½ sister to 2 winners) is out of a winning ½ sister to champion sprinter Hinterland (and to the dam of Black Minnaloushe’s stakes filly Dark Journey) and is also closely related to champion and multiple champion sire Foveros – the latter featuring as broodmare sire of Black Minnaloushe’s classic winner Ash Cloud

Lot 371 – this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of champion League Title

BOLD SILVANO

July winning son of champion sire Silvano, whose first crops have produced the likes of Bold Rex and Bold Respect

Lot 37 – out of a mare by the Gone West (damsire of numerous Gr1 winners), this filly is from the family of Gr1 winning siblings Sleepytime and Ali-Royal-who, like the filly on sale, are by a Nijinsky II line horse

Lot 76 – bred on a similar cross to Met winner Martial Eagle, this colt is out of a Jallad ½ sister to a Gr2 winning 2yo, the family of champion Highland Night and dual Gr1 winning sire Warm White Night

Lot 110 – this colt is a half-brother to recent Gr2 Merchants winner Search Party out of a ½ sister to July winning champion Dancer’s Daughter

Lot 358 – this colt is out of a winning Jet Master ½ sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Tuscan Sky (sired by Bold Silvano’s damsire), and second dam is flying filly, and Gr3 winner, Tuscan Elegance

Lot 450 – a half brother to 4 winners, including the very talented Pacific Spirit, this colt is out of mare by sire legend Sadler’s Wells, from the family of Sadler’s Wells, and is bred on a similar cross to the likes of Gr1 winners Do You Remember and Marinaresco

Lot 456 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to a stakes winner, and his second dam is a full sister to Champion sprinter and Breeders’ Cup winner Sheikh Albadou, family of Gr1 sire Queens Hussar

Lot 459 – this colt is out of a stakes placed Western Winter mare whose dam is a full sister to Gr1 winner Fort Defiance, family of Gr1 winners Bold Thatch, Vega and Villandry, as well as smart Silvano Gr2 winner Arion and 2yo Punta Cana

BRAVE TIN SOLDIER

Gr3 winning son of Storm Cat and out of a sister to Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus, he is the sire of dual Gr1 winner Rabada

Lot 106 – this colt is out of a Gr3 winning own sister to Gr1 Empress Club Stakes winner Legality

Lot 311 – this colt is out of a winning Silvano half-sister to 3 stakes winners, including graded winners Captain’s Flame and Fragrant Al, the family of champion 2yo filly Historic Lady

BYWORD

French champion, and winner of the Gr1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, his very first runner ran second second time out

Lot 17 – inbred to Blushing Groom, this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, two of whom hold course records, including Gr3 filly Scandal, and this is the same family as champions London News and Kings Gambit, as well as high profile young sires Master Of My Fate and Pluck

Lot 47 – this colt is out of a winning Singspiel ½ sister to Gr1 Racing Post Trophy winner Dilshaan and from the same family as champions Le Moss and Levmoss as well as recent Gr1 winner Sarah Lynx

Lot 134 – this filly is out of a Gr3 placed five time winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner Chico Azul, her dam is by a son of Danehill (another son of Danehill is responsible for Byword’s Gr1 winning half-sister Proviso)

Lot 158 – this filly is out former East Cape star 2yo Scripture (also by a son of Danehill) from the family of US Gr1 winner Citronnade and outstanding broodmare Primarily

Lot 181 – this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner Sleek Braashee and her second dam won the Gr1 Garden Province Stakes, inbred to Mr Prospector and Special

Lot 210 – a half-brother to 4 winners, including stakes filly Supercede, this colt is out of a ½ sister to the dam of Gr2 winner Phunyuka, while his second dam was runner up in the SA Oaks

Lot 232 – inbred to Blushing Groom, this colt is out of Listed Oaks Trial winner Tuscan Lass

Lot 304 – this colt is out of a winning own sister to Gr1 SA Derby winner Bouquet-Garni, second dam is an own sister to a Gr3 winner, and this is the family of sire legends Danehill, Machiavellian and Northern Dancer

Lot 306 – this colt is out of a three time winning own sister to brilliant Gr2 winner Lazer Star, and his dam is by a son of Danehill (sons of Danehill have sired Byword’s Gr1 winning relatives Proviso and Zambezi Son)

Lot 322 – this colt is out of a three parts sister to 2yo champion Consensual, dam of this season’s Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas/Gr3 Prix Du Cap winner Just Sensual, his dam is also a ½ sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Give Me Five

Lot 325 – a half brother to five winners, this colt is out of four time stakes winner Cantorist, family of at least 10 Gr1 winners, including Gr1 winner and Gr1 sire Nothin’ Leica Dane

Lot 334 – this filly, a half-sister to a multiple winner, is out of a winning Fort Wood ½ sister to stakes horses, including Gr1 2yo Greenacre

Lot 352 – a half-sister to 3 winners, including SW Pacific Breeze and another who won nine, this filly is from the family of champions Singspiel, Glorious Song, Devil’s Bag and US champion sire Saint Ballado, as well as successful SA sire Rakeen – sire of champion Jet Master

Lot 355 – a half-brother to Guineas contender Daffiq, this colt is out of a full sister to the dam of Equus Champion and multiple Gr1 winner Smart Call and ½ sister to July winning champion Greys Inn, sire of Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle, also the family of 2017 Gr1 Blue Diamond runner up Pariah

Lot 438 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a full-sister to stakes winner Indian Squaw as well as to the dam of exported Equus Champion Yorker

CAPTAIN AL

Champion sire and eight times champion sire of 2yos, whose top performers include champions Captain Of All, Carry On Alice, Captain’s Lover, Cloth Of Cloud and Always In Charge

Lot 35 – this is a colt whose dam is a Smart Strike ½ sister to dual Gr1 winner Erupt, second dam is a Gr1 placed daughter of champion sire Caerleon and this is the family of Gr1 winners and top sires Encosta De Lago, Flying Spur and Holy Roman Emperor

Lot 40 – this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Jet Master and Gr2 winner Capa Maxi

Lot 58 – this filly is out of a winning Silvano ½ sister to Captain Al’s Gr1 winner Captain America, and is from the great Queen Of Light female line

Lot 67 – one of the best bred fillies on sale, she is a half-sister to 6 stakes winners, including champions Bela-Bela and Rabiya, and is a three-parts sister to the Captain Al sired Gr1 winners All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out, as well as debut winner Snowdance

Lot 128 – out of a winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winning 2yo, this filly is a three parts sister to the dam of Gr1 winner and multiple Hong Kong scorer Potent Power from the Drohsky family

Lot 193 – a three parts sister to 2 Gr1 winners, this filly is an own sister to SW Victorian Secret and debut winning 2yo Snowdance, and her Gr3 winning dam is a ½ sister to champions Bela-Bela and Rabiya

Lot 226 – this colt is a half-brother to Gr3 Victress Stakes winner Goodtime Gal, and is out of a ¾ sister to this season’s Guineas runner up 3yo Al Sahem

Lot 234 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a three time winning daughter of emerging broodmare sire Windrush from the family of Gr1 winners Bold Thatch and Vega

Lot 266 – this colt is a full-brother to Fillies Guineas runner up Tick Tock and to SW 2yo Red Disa, and is bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Exhilaration

Lot 276 – a ½ sister to 2 winners, this filly (bred like graded stakes winners Doosra and Emerald Cove) is out of an own sister to Golden Slipper winner and US Gr3 winner Alexandra Rose and ½ sister to 2 other high class stakes winners, family of Gr1 winning 2yo Forest Indigo

Lot 330 – this filly (also bred like Gr1 winner Emerald Cove and Gr3 hero Doosra) is out of a Caesour ½ sister to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry – the dam of Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top, family of recent debut winner Simply Royal

Lot 337 – this filly is out of a six time stakes winning daughter of champion sire Fort Wood – damsire of Captain Al’s top runners Captain America, Captain’s Flame, Fragrant Al, Wheredowego, Eighth Wonder and Captain Splendid

Lot 365 – this colt is out of a winning daughter of Caesour and Gr1 winner Duchess Daba

Lot 423 – bred like Gr1 winners All Is Secret and The Secret Is Out, this colt (a ¾ brother to a Gr2 performer) is out of a four time winner from the family of Broodmare Of The Year Anne Campbell, champion Fasliyev and recent Gr1 winners Misty For Me and Ballydoyle

Lot 462 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a ½ sister to a Gr1 winner in Brazil

Lot 486 – this filly is out of a stakes winning ½ sister to Gr1 sprinter Archipeligo, from the family of exported champion Yorker, like graded stakes winners Hot Affair and Flash Drive she is inbred to champion sire Al Mufti

COUNT DUBOIS

Former Equus Outstanding Sire of champions Asylum Seeker and French Navy, current Gr1 Derby winner Edict Of Nantes and debut winner Social Order

Lot 393 – this filly (bred on the same cross as sire’s Gr3 winner Kinematic Countess) is out of a three time winning ½ sister to feature race winner Taipan and from family of Gr2 winning Count Dubois filly Fairyinthewoods

CRUSADE

Like top sires Diesis, Petingo, Sharpen Up and Oasis Dream, he won the Gr1 Middle Park Stakes, first crop includes impressive debut winner Miss Millionaire and fellow winner Brave Endeavour

Lot 6 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners including Gr3 performer and seven time winner Placido

Lot 41 – this colt, inbred to champion sire Storm Cat, is out of a half-sister to a stakes winner and second dam is Gr2 Gold Bracelet winner Capa Maxi

Lot 92 – this colt is out of Gr3 winner Patchouli Moon – a daughter of champion sire Al Mufti, the family of Gr2 winner Ahmatir

Lot 96 – this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to 2 stakes winners, including Gr2 winner The Mouseketeer, her dam is closely related to Gr1 winners Al Nitak, The Sheik and Top Seller

Lot 143 – a half-brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a ½ sister to 2 graded winners, including the dam of current star Live Life

Lot 144 – inbred to Crimson Saint, this filly is a ½ sister to 4 winners, including Gr3 2yo Mogok’s Promise and traces back in female line to Selene

Lot 149 – a half-sister to 2 good winners including feature race winner and Gr3 runner up Matador Man, and this filly (inbred to Storm Cat) is out of Fillies Guineas runner up Sahara

Lot 156 – inbred to Crimson Saint, this filly is out of a Gr3 performer from the same family as Horse Of The Year and sire Legislate

Lot 170 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of Gr3 winning 2yo She’s A Winner, from the family of lightning fast Gr1 winner Tommy Hotspur

Lot 203 – out of a Jet Master ½ sister to a stakes horse, this filly’s second dam is a Gr3 winner and this is the mighty Drohsky family,

Lot 280 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including a Gr3 performer, this colt’s third dam is Gr1 winner Distant Echoes, dam of top sprinter Harry’s Echo, and second dam of champion Pocket Power and his Met winning sister River Jetez (dam of current Gr3 winner Rivarine)

Lot 342 – inbred to Storm Cat, this colt is out of a winning sister to Gr3 horse Ballito Boy and ½ sister to Gr1 horse and Dubai winner Tiger Shark, family of Gr1 winner Legality

Lot 356 – inbred to Gone West, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to top 2yo Juan Two Three and exported Gr1 filly Counter Ridge, from the family of champion speedball National Bay

Lot 381 – this speedily bred colt is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 2yo Midnight Serenade, from the family of July runner up Smanjemanje, both of whom, like the colt on sale, being sired by Mr Prospector line stallions

Lot 382 – this colt is a half-brother to Gr1 sprinter Extinct and to Equus Champion Wild One

Lot 385 – inbred to champion sire Storm Cat, this colt (a half brother to a winner) is out of Var’s speedy, stakes winning daughter Esterel, the family of July runner up Eastbrook

Lot 433 – this filly, out of a half sister to a six time stakes winner, is out of a sister in blood to Mystic Spring – dam of 6 stakes winners, including champions Bela-Bela and Rabiya

Lot 437 – a half brother to 4 winners including useful filly Peace Again, this colt is out of a four time winning ¾ sister to stakes winning sprinter Perestroika

First Season Sire

DUKE OF MARMALADE

Cartier Champion and five time Gr1 winner, sire of Gr1/classic winners Simple Verse, Star Of Seville, Nutan and Sound Of Freedom as well as £800 000 plus earner Big Orange

Lot 15 – a half brother to 2 winners, one of whom won a feature, this colt is out of a full sister to US Gr1 winner and King George runner up Hard Buck, family of champions Mississipian and Youth

Lot 27 – out of 10 time Gr2 winner Louvre, this filly is from the family of Queen’s Plate winning Wainui, millionaire and sire Blue Tiger and exported Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Pointing North

Lot 46 – this filly is out of a stakes winning daughter of US top sire Medaglia D’Oro and champion Circle Of Life, dam of Summer Cup runner Deo Juvente, the family of champion fillies Taima Bluff and Tecla Bluff

Lot 48 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Encosta De Lago ½ sister to a US Gr3 winner from the family of Gr1 winning 2yos Reward For Effort and Overreach – like the colt on sale sired by Danehill sons

Lot 70 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners including Gr2 winner Halve The Deficit as well as to R6 million buy Silver Coin, from the family of Arc winner Vaguely Noble and Gr1 winning 2yos Arabian Beat and Casamento

Lot 116 – inbred to Lassie Dear, this half-brother to 3 winners is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winning Success Counts and second dam was runner up in the Oaks

Lot 126 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 (now Gr1) Thekwini Stakes winner Bridal Paths

Lot 129 – half sister to 4 winners, this filly is out of former Fillies Guineas winner Rei Rei and is bred on a similar cross to sire’s Gr1 performers Simple Verse and Venus De Milo

Lot 151 – inbred to Lassie Dear, this colt is out of a Gr2 winner who banked nearly R1 million

Lot 157 – this colt is out of Gr1 Var daughter whose own brother has won in Dubai

Lot 191 – a half-sister to 5 winners, including stakes winner Princess Ofthe Sky, this filly is out of a Gr1 placed mare whose own dam won the Gr2 SA Oaks family of Gr3 winner O Tamara

Lot 215 – this filly is out of a winning daughter of triple US champion sire Tapit, from the family of multiple Gr1 winner Dortmund (also by a Danzig line horse) and champion Lakeville Miss

Lot 270 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to Summer Cup second Deo Juvente and his second dam, champion and Gr1 winner Circle Of Life, is a half-sister to 2 Gr1 winners, including Met winner Zebra Crossing

Lot 293 – this colt (inbred to Mr Prospector) is out of a three time winning ½ sister to Gr1 Met winner Martial Eagle and Gr3 Algoa Cup winner Nebula, family of impressive winner Simply Royal

Lot 299 – this colt is out of Western Winter’s deceased champion Bad Girl Runs, winner of both the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas and Gr1 Paddock Stakes, his second dam is by Sadler’s Wells – damsire of Duke’s champion Simple Verse

Lot 312 – out of a winning Trippi mare, this filly’s second dam is a four time winning sister to Gr1 winner Heir Apparent and Gr3 winner Quick Succession – the latter being dam of Gr1 Majorca winner Nightingale

Lot 321 – bred on the same cross as multiple Gr1 winner Simple Verse, this colt, whose five winning siblings include 2 stakes horses, is out of a Sadler’s Wells half-sister to French Oaks winner Bright Sky, a direct descendant of La Troienne

Lot 323 – a half-brother to Gr3 performer Baritone, this colt is out of a Gr3 winning Singspiel half-sister to champion and prominent US sire Candy Ride

Lot 351 – this colt is a ½ brother to 7 winners including 2 stakes winners, notably Gr3 winner Changingoftheguard, and is out of a winning own sister to US Gr1 winner Crimson Palace

Lot 478 – from the great Soho Secret family, this colt is a half-brother to Derby winner Captain Splendid, and his stakes winning dam is a Fort Wood ½ sister to Gr2 winning sire Master Of My Fate, second dam is Elliodor sired champion Promisefrommyheart

Lot 483 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a full-sister to Dubai stakes winner Drift Ice and ½ sister to Triple Crown winner Abashiri, his dam is also a ¾ sister to Horse Of The Year Yard-Arm

DUPONT

Dual Guineas winner, sire of graded winners Lady Magpie, Magico and Depardieu

Lot 186 – this filly is a sister/half sister to 4 winners including 4 time stakes winner Rivulet, dam is a winning own sister to 13 time stakes winner Vangelis and ½ sister to Gr1 sprinter Rhapsody In Red

DYNASTY

Horse Of The Year and perennial top sire of current high class stakes winners Bela-Bela, Just Sensual, Smiling Blue Eyes, and Barrack Street, has a growing number of sire sons at stud

Lot 1 – a half-sister to 6 winners including Gr3 filly Be Mine Tonight, this filly is out of a Gone West ½ sister to Gr2 winner, from the family of Gr1 winners Imperial Beauty, Jan Vermeer and Together – all of whom, like the filly on sale, were by Sadler’s Wells line sires

Lot 36 – this filly is a half-sister to Gr2 winning 2yo Rosier out of a winning daughter of high class broodmare sire French Deputy, from the family of US Gr1 winners Behrens and Commentator

Lot 66 – out of a Gr3 placed Jet Master ½ sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Talahatchie, this colt is a three parts brother to Gr2 Betting World 1900 winner Solid Speed (by Dynasty), and his dam is a ¾ sister to Singapore champion Lizarre

Lot 89 – a half-sister to a 4 time winner, this filly is out of a full-sister to a Gr3 winner, and half-sister to Gold Bowl winner Pacific Warrior and front running Algoa Cup winner Stonehenge (her second dam is also responsible for the filly’s ¾ sister Gr2 performer Pacific Dynasty)

Lot 121 – a brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Gr3 placed half-sister to 2 stakes horses including this season’s Gr3 Graham Beck winner Doosra, the Dynasty/Jallad cross is most successful and has resulted in Cape Derby winner It’s My Turn, Gr2 winner Solid Speed and July second Run For It

Lot 137 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners including a Gr3 winning 2yo in Punk Rocker and Gr1 filly Taffety Tart, from the family of top sprinter and high class sire Mt Livermore

Lot 148 – a half-brother to 5 winners, this colt is out of a four time winning sister to a stakes winner from the family of recently retired Gr1 winner Red Ray and multiple Gr1 winner Set Afire

Lot 161 – this colt is out of a stakes winning Captain Al ½ sister to a Golden Slipper winner

Lot 165 – this colt is out of a Western Winter half-sister to 3 stakes winners including Oaks winning champion Monyela (like Dynasty by Fort Wood), from the family of Fort Wood’s greatest son Horse Chestnut

Lot 197 – a brother to African Night Sky, this filly (bred on same cross as triple Gr1 winner and sire Jackson) is out of a stakes winning daughter of US champion sire Cozzene and this is the family of Breeders’ Cup winner Tempera

Lot 198 – out of 14 time stakes winner Stormy Appeal, this filly is a ¾ sister to 2 stakes winners and an own sister to Gr3 Christmas Handicap runner up Stormy Eclipse, the family of Gr1 winners Silver Arc, Sea Warrior and Jumpup And Kissme

Lot 229 – a full brother to a Gr3 2yo, this colt (bred on the same cross as Barrack Street and De Kock) is out of an Al Mufti ½ sister to Gr1 performer Queen’s Consul and this is the same family as 2017 Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes

Lot 230 – this colt is a ¾ brother to Gr3 Fillies Mile winner Negroamaro and is another bred on the increasingly successful Dynasty/Al Mufti cross, his dam is a ½ sister to champion Donatella

Lot 245 – a half-sister to 3 winners, and bred on a similar cross to champion Big City Life, this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of four who won up to 1200m

Lot 327 – out of a winning sister to 2 stakes horses, this colt is a brother in blood to Dynasty’s multiple Equus Champion Beach Beauty, who won 17 times including 5 Gr1 races

Lot 336 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a Red Ransom ½ sister to 2 Gr3 winners and hails from the same family as multiple Gr1 winner Slew City Slew – sire of multiple Gr1 winner Lava Man

Lot 406 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a ½ sister to 4 stakes horses including champion Long Dollar and her stakes placed second dam is a half-sister to the dam of a Guineas winner

Lot 410 – a half-brother to 4 winners, including ten time Gr3 performer Tiger Territory, this colt’s second dam is champion Scented Royal and this is the family of Gauteng Guineas winner Janoobi

Lot 412 – this colt, whose dam is also a ½ sister to 2 stakes horses, is a three parts brother to Dynasty’s champion and five time Gr1 winner Beach Beauty

Lot 416 – from the same family as Dynasty’s champion paternal half-brother Horse Chestnut, this colt, whose 4 time winning dam is a half sister to a champion, is a half-brother to 3 winners including Dubai based Gr3 winner Whistle Stop

Lot 435 – this colt is out of a Gr2 winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master

Lot 422 – this colt is out of Gr2 winning sprinter Honorine, by multiple Australian champion sire Redoute’s Choice, family of last season’s French Derby winner Almanzor and 2016 Gr1 Prix Ganay winner and new sire Dariyan

Lot 448 – a half-sister to 3 winners, including Gr1 winner Ivory Trail, this filly is out of a stakes placed sister to smart Gr2 filly La Brea Pits, from the same family as champions Rags To Riches, El Gran Senor, Xaar, Spinning World, Aldebaran, and Redoute’s Choice

Lot 489 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Caesour’s Gr2 winning daughter Kiss Me Quick – whose dam is champion and multiple Gr1 winner Kiss Of Peace

EIGHTFOLD PATH

Group winning 2yo by a champion (Giant’s Causeway) out of a champion (Divine Proportions), family of prominent sires Pentire and Shirley Heights

Lot 160 – this filly is out of a ½ sister to 3 stakes horses including Gr1 winning champion Rip Curl, her second dam is a half-sister to Met winner La Fabulous

Lot 196 – a half-sister to a multiple winner, this filly is out of a four time winning daughter of Elliodor’s stakes winning daughter Studio Star – a full sister to the Gr1P dam of Gold Bowl winner Canterbury Tale

Lot 219 – a half-brother to 5 winners, including Gr1 winning Equus Champion Sprinter Talktothestars

Lot 284 – a half-sister to 5 winners including Gr3 filly Cassie O’Malley, this filly (inbred to Blushing Groom) is out of a Jallad half-sister to a 2YO stakes winner, and her second dam is a full sister to Gr1 winning champion Gold Flier

Lot 346 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a half-sister to 2 stakes horses (one of whom produced Gr2 winner Dollar Dazzler) as well as to the dam of Gr3 winner Sunsational, the dam of dual classic winner Juxtapose

Lot 403 – this filly is out of a four time winning Jet Master mare from the family of US champion filly Chilukki and is a direct descendant of Epsom Oaks winner Pennycomequick

Lot 421 – this colt is out of a four time stakes winning ½ sister to Gr1 2yo Glittering Idol, the La Troienne family whose immediate members including Oaks winner Gleaming Sky and champion sire and French Derby winner Caerleon

Lot 457 – this colt (inbred to Storm Cat like Gr1 winners Lady Aurelia and Harmonize) is out of a winning ½ sister to SA Fillies Sprint winner Scarena

ELUSIVE FORT

Equus Champion whose first crops have produced the Gr1 performers Siren’s Call, Lauderdale and Safe Harbour as well as stakes winning sprinter Ernie

Lot 192 – this colt is out of a three time winning Silvano ¾ sister to Guineas winner Janoobi and his second dam is champion 2yo Scented Royal

Lot 213 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a half-sister to a 2yo stakes winner and is from the same family as record breaking champion sprinter Mythical Flight and fellow champion Via Africa

Lot 214 – this filly (bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Lauderdale) is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner Current Event and a three-parts sister to five time Gr1 winner and Horse Of The Year Yard-Arm

Lot 363 – a three-parts brother to game Gr2 filly Rodeo Sioux and another four time winner, this colt is out of a winning Qui Danzig mare from the family of Gr3 winner Major Hero

Lot 374 – this colt is out of an eight time winning ½ sister to 6 stakes horses including Gr1 winning sprinter Basic Instinct, and is from the same family as Equus Champion French Navy and Fort Wood’s Gr1 son Big Bad John

Lot 402 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners including a Gr3 2yo, his Gr3 dam is a half-sister to Kings Cup runner Bay Route

Lot 443 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to champion Texan Summer, and is out of a three parts sister to top producer Scented Samantha, the family of Guineas winner Janoobi

Lot 466 – this filly is out of a half-sister to 4 stakes horses, including stakes winner Kiribati and Gr1 sprinter Archipelago, the family of exported champion Yorker and Gr1 winning 2yo Manipur

Lot 471 – bred on a similar cross to Gr1 filly Safe Harbour, this filly is out of a sister to 8 winners including Gr2 winner Blake (also by a son of Fort Wood), the family of champion sprinter Laisserfaire, Melbourne Cup winner Rainbird and champion sire Centaine

Last Crop!

FORT WOOD

Champion sire of 15 Gr1 winners, including champions Dynasty, Horse Chestnut and Elusive Fort, all of whom have made their mark at stud, multiple champion broodmare sire of such as Marinaresco, Noah From Goa, Cherry On The Top, Pluck, and William Longsword

Lot 75 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes horses, including the dam of a Guineas winner, and his Gr2 winning second dam is a full-sister to the dam of champion Hong Kong sprinter Sacred Kingdom

Lot 77 – a half-brother to Derby winner Cape Speed, this colt is out of a five time winning ½ sister to 2 graded winners by Fort Wood, and is also a ¾ brother to champions Horse Chestnut and Monyela

Lot 114 – this colt is a half-brother to Horse Of The Year and top sire Dynasty as well as to the latter’s Gr2 winning brother Sequoia, he is also from the family of breed shaping sires Turn-To, Ambiorix, and Irish River

Lot 240 – this colt is out of a winning Cape Cross ½ sister to a Gr3 winning 2yo, from the family of Arc winner and chefs-de-race Vaguely Noble, Gr1 winning 2yo’s Arabian Beat and Casamento, and Horse Of The Year Minding

Lot 253 – this colt is out of Oasis Dream’s Gr1 placed Gr2 winner Welwitschia from the family of young Claiborne Gr1 winning sire Lea and former top class SA filly Headstrong (dam of useful Fort Wood filly Northern Chorus)

Lot 364 – a half-brother to a 3 time winner, this colt is out of a ½ sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Armiger, from the family of four time Gr1 winner Al Kazeem, Oaks winner Zanzibar and multiple Gr1 winning brothers Glint Of Gold and Diamond Shoal

Lot 411 – this colt is out of a very fast Gr3 winning Trippi ½ sister to 2 Graded winners including former Gr1 King’s Stand Stakes third Sweet Sanette, the family of Guineas winner Janoobi

Lot 414 – a ¾ brother to useful Brooklyn Brawler, this colt is a three-parts brother to classic placed Broodmare Of The Year Akinfeet (dam of multiple Gr1 winning sire Capetown Noir), and his second dam, by Northern Guest, won the Cape Fillies Guineas (now Gr1)

GIMMETHEGREENLIGHT

Leading first crop sire of his year, whose first runners include a trio of graded winners, notably Gr1 winner Gunner, and a total of eight stakes horses, with his 2nd crop including impressive juvenile winners Green Top and Green Plains

Lot 53 – this colt is out of a winning own sister to Horse Of The Year Yard-Arm, and three parts sister to Dubai feature race winner Drift Ice from the family of Triple Crown winner Abashiri

Lot 55 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning own sister to Gr2 winner Mochachino, from the family of July winner Hunting Tower, and influential US sire and Gr1 winner Fappiano, a direct descendant of blue hen Plucky Liege

Lot 78 – this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winning sprinter, from the same family as dual Gr1 winner Rabada and Gr1 winning filly Spiced Gold

Lot 79 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a stakes winning Elliodor half-sister to 4 stakes winners, notably champion 2yo and sire Argonaut and classic winner Finest View

Lot 95 – this filly is out of a half-sister to a six time international stakes winner, from the family of Arc winner and successful sire Peintre Celebre, Prix Ganay winning sire Planteur, and the great French Oaks winner Pawneese

Lot 104 – a half-sister to a talented but short lived multiple winner, this filly is out of a seven time stakes winning daughter of champion Singspiel, whose second dam is a Gone West half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner and sire Tinners Way

Lot 202 – this colt is out of a five time winning daughter of Western Winter and Gr1 winner Divided Loyalty, from the same family as international Gr1 winning sisters Irridescence and Perfect Promise, with the latter dam of current Gr3 Australian 3yo Hard Promise

Lot 211 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a three time ¾ sister to Gr1 winner Love Is In The Air and Gr1 filly Princess OfThe Sky

Lot 233 – this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Equus Champion and triple Gr1 winning sire Capetown Noir and Gr3 winner Across The Ice, and her second dam is broodmare of the year Akinfeet – whose sire Fort Wood is damsire of Gimme’s high class performers Hack Green and Green Pepper

Lot 238 – this filly is out of a stakes winning own sister to Gr1 winners Nania and Red Ray, with the latter now standing at stud, and to Gr1 sprinter Brutal Force, her dam is also a three parts sister to triple Gr1 winner Set Afire

Lot 272 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a full sister to Gold Bracelet winner Kiss Me Quick, with her second dam being champion Kiss Of Peace, this is also the family of top sprinters Harry Hotspur and Rotterdam

Lot 300 – this filly is out of a winning daughter of Gr3 winning 2yo Charming Chestnut, the family of Paddock Stakes winner Double D’Or

Lot 317 – a half-sister to 5 winners, this filly is inbred to Golden Slipper winner and outstanding broodmare sire Canny Lady, and her second dam was a four time stakes winner

Lot 392 – this colt is out of a six time winner by Camden Park – damsire of Gr1 winner Just Sensual

Lot 431 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winning 2yo Gunner, this filly is out of a stakes placed Captain Al mare whose granddam is Gr1 winning 2yo Royal Glitter

Lot 436 – this colt is out of a ½ sister to a stakes winner, and to the dams of Gr1 winners Bilateral and Little Miss Magic, and his second dam won the Fillies Guineas

Lot 484 – a half-sister to 4 winners, including a stakes filly, this filly (bred on the potent More Than Ready/Danehill cross) is from the same family as recent Gr1 NZ Oaks winner Bonneval and is a direct descendant of great mare Bourtai

Lot 487 – a half-sister to 5 winners (including a non black type feature winner), this filly is out of a stakes placed daughter of champions Jet Master and Kiss Of Peace

GOLDEN SWORD

Irish Derby runner up who hails from the same family as dual Derby winner Harzand and former champion SA sire Royal Prerogative sire of winners from limited opportunities

Lot 153 – this filly is out of a five time stakes winner, whose dam and granddam are both black type performers

GREYS INN

Equus Champion and proven sire, whose best include Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle and Gr1 winners King Of Pain and Royal Bencher

Lot 73 – this colt is a full brother to high class Gr3 performer Gone Baby Gone out of a winning sister to a stakes winner in Argentina, from the family of champion Chilukki and Oaks winner Pennycomequick

Lot 248 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to a quick stakes placed winner of six, from the same branch of the Drohsky family as Gr1 winning sprinter Noble Heir

HORSE CHESTNUT

Triple Crown winning champion whose top offspring included the Gr1 winners Lucifer’s Stone and Chestnuts N Pearls, as well as such graded winners as Banbury, Spanish Chestnut and Joan Ranger

Lot 11 – inbred to Sadler’s Wells, this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to 3 stakes horses, including Gr1 2yo Gilded Cage, and to the dam of Gr1 winner Outcome, his Gr3 second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 SA Nursery winner Royal Glitter

Lot 22 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a ¾ sister to Gr2 winner Arion and his dam is a half-sister to two Gr3 winners, the family of Gr1 winners Bold Thatch, Fort Defiance and Vega

Lot 168 – this filly (out of a five time winning Silvano mare) is inbred to the mare London Wall – who is both dam of Horse Chestnut and third dam of this filly on sale

Lot 217 – this colt is out of a ½ sister to Gr2 winner Tap It Back, and his second dam is a Gr2 winner of ten

Lot 227 – another inbred to London Wall, this colt is out of a winning Greys Inn ½ sister to champion Monyela – sired by Horse Chestnut’s sire Fort Wood, damsire Greys Inn’s Horse Chestnut ½ sister produced champion and Met winner Smart Call

IDEAL WORLD

Son of two champions whose top offspring include Met winning champion Smart Call, Derby winner Cape Speed, Gr1 filly Persian Rug and Grand Heritage/Listed Wolf Power 1600 winner Irish Pride

Lot 8 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Silvano ½ sister to 4 stakes horses and his second dam won seven and is out of Fillies Guineas runner up Old Rituals

Lot 29 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including Gr3 filly Acaciawood, this filly is out of a winning Fort Wood sister to Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes winner Syon

Lot 61 – out of a four time winning Fort Wood mare, this filly is from the same family as Gr1 winning siblings Nania and Red Ray (the latter now at stud) as well as triple Gr1 winner Set Afire

Lot 72 – a half-sister to 3 winners, one of whom won seven, this filly is out of a ¾ sister to stakes winner Trance and to champions National Currency and Enchantress (dam of champion Laverna – who, like the filly on sale, is by a son of Kingmambo)

Lot 74 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Fort Wood ½ sister to 2 stakes horses and her second dam is a full sister to Met winner Angus

Lot 80 – a half brother to a winner, this colt (bred like Derby winner Cape Speed) is out of a Strike Smartly half-sister to 2 graded winners, including dual Gr1 winner Forest Path

Lot 85 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Western Winter ½ sister to Gr1 performer Noblewood and is from the same family as Gr2 winners Hundred Acre Wood and Syon

Lot 97 – this colt is a half-brother to 6 winners including Equus Champion and July winner Heavy Metal and is from the family of Gr1 winning 2yo For The Lads and debut winner Social Order

Lot 115 – this filly is out of a three time winning Silvano ½ sister to a Gr3 filly from the same family as Ideal World’s champion Smart Call, July winner and sire Greys Inn, and this season’s Gr1 2yo Pariah

Lot 123 – this colt is a half-brother to multiple stakes winning 2yo Oomph out of a ½ sister to Gr3 winner Milk And Honey and the dam of Oaks winner Sweetie Pie, his second dam is a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner and US champion Riboletta

Lot 222 – this colt is out of a winning Jet Master half-sister to Gr2 winning millionaire Kavanagh from the same La Troienne family as Kentucky Derby winner and runner up Super Saver and Bluegrass Cat respectively

Lot 242 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a daughter of a Ladies Mile winner, from the same family as Gr1 winners Royal Chalice, Nania, Red Ray, Set Afire and Summer Cup winner Rudra, the latter like the filly on offer being sired by a son of Kingmambo

Lot 247 – bred on the hugely successful Kingmambo/Sadler’s Wells cross, this filly is out of a winning own sister to champion Monyela and three-parts sister to Triple Crown winner Horse Chestnut

Lot 263 – this filly, out of a winning Fort Wood mare, is from one of the best Australian families around, with her relatives including Gr1 winning 2yos Reward For Effort and Overreach, Hong Kong champion Able Friend and Gr1 winning sire Turffontein

Lot 282 – out of a three time winning half-sister to a Gr3 2yo, this filly’s second dam is a Gr1 placed own sister to champion Rock Opera (dam of recent Gr3 Burj Nahaar winner Heavy Metal) and half-sister to the dam of Gr1 winning sprinter Gulf Storm

Lot 357 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including feature race winner Strong Scent and she is bred like Derby winner Cape Speed

Lot 362 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of an Oaks runner up sister to a Gr2 performer in Argentina from the family of US Gr1 winner Tango Dancer

Lot 398 – a half-brother to 2 winners, including a stakes placed winner, this colt is out of a winning sister to champion and sire Kildonan, from the family of four time Gr1 winner Carry On Alice

Lot 418 – this colt is a half-brother to Equus Champion and Gr1 Champions Cup winner Marinaresco and his dam is a stakes placed three parts sister to Horse Of The Year Celtic Grove, this colt is also a three parts brother to the Ideal World sired Gr1 performer Persian Rug

Lot 463 – this colt is out of a half-sister to 3 winners, one of whom won ten, and third dam is US Gr1 winner Top Corsage

IRISH FLAME

Horse Of The Year and multiple Gr1 winning son of leading sire Dynasty – whose notable recent runners include the likes of Barrack Street, Just Sensual and Smiling Blue Eyes

Lot 7 – bred on the famed Sadler’s Wells/Danehill cross, this colt is out of a Gr3 placed winner of three, from the same family as Gold Cup winner Desert Links, as well as the Sadler’s Wells sired Gr1 winner French Glory

Lot 64 – a half-sister to 7 winners (two of whom won five), this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr3 winner Jalberry and to the dam of Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Solo Traveller – Dynasty sired a colt from this family which fetched R4.5 million earlier this year

Lot 102 – bred on the very successful Dynasty/Jallad cross, this colt is a half-brother to a 3 time winner and is out of a Gr3 placed half-sister to exported champion and Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Pointing North

Lot 286 – this colt is a three-parts brother to Dynasty sired stakes winner A Time To Dream and is out of a winning daughter of triple US champion sire Giant’s Causeway

Lot 318 – another bred on the potent Sadler’s Wells/Danehill cross, this colt is out of a four time winning half-sister to Gr1 winning miler National Spirit, from the family of champions Classic Flag, Cherry On The Top and Lady Windermere

Lot 345 – this filly is a half-sister to 2 stakes horses, who won 11 races between them, and this is the family of Gr1 winning sprinter Shoe Shac and recent feature race winner Victorious Jay

JACKSON

Triple Gr1 winning son of Dynasty, and brother/half brother to 2 graded winners, from the family of champion sire Smart Strike, his first yearlings have already made up to R2 million

Lot 99 – this filly is out of a four time winning half-sister to Gr1 winner African Appeal and stakes winning filly Mary Lou, from the family of a recent sales topping filly and Gr2 winner Joan Ranger

Lot 147 – this is a three parts sister to the Dynasty sired Fillies Guineas winner Alexis and is out of a half-sister to 3 stakes winners, including Oaks runner up Winona

Lot 261- this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners, including a feature race winner, and is dam is a winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winning 2yo, the family of hot US sire Union Rags, classic winners Colonial Affair and Glad Rags II, and multiple Gr1 winning Ashford sire Declaration Of War

Lot 262 – this is a half-sister to Emperors Palace Ready To Run winner Chili Con Carne and is out of a half-sister to stakes winning sprinter West Cigar, from the same family as champions Coaltown, Up The Creek and Ribofilio

Lot 309 – this filly is out of a three time winning own sister to (now Gr1) SA Fillies Classic winner Caughtintheslips, dam of Gr3 winner Doosra, the family of Gr1 SA Classic second Mister Cricket

Lot 335 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a three time winning Captain Al half-sister to a stakes performer, and second dam is a sister to champion 2yo filly Historic Lady

Lot 367 – this filly is a three-parts sister to Dynasty sired Gr2 winner Demanding Lady, whose Trippi colt fetched R6 000 000 earlier this year, family of leading sire Silver Hawk and champion 2yo War Command

Lot 391 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a stakes winning ½ sister to Gr1 SA Classic winner Love Struck, the family of Gr1 winner Anytime Baby

Lot 446 – out of a three time winning sister to Gr2 performer Air Combat, this filly is from the family of champions Jay Peg and Kochka, as well as recent stakes winners Epona and Barrack Street (by Jackson’s sire Dynasty)

JUDPOT

Kingmambo’s half-brother is firmly established as one of SA’s top sires, with his best including Gr1 winners Along Came Polly, Forest Indigo, and Juxtapose and graded winners Colour Of Courage, Deputy Jud, Double Whammy and Final Judgement

Lot 9 – bred on the potent A P Indy/Storm Cat cross, this colt is out of a five time winning Var ½ sister to a Gr1 filly and is from the family of US champion Roving Boy and Gr1 winning filly Joyful Victory and hot young SA sire Querari

Lot 13 – a half brother to five winners, including Singapore champion Lizarre, this colt’s dam is a winning own sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Talahatchie

Lot 56 – this colt is a half-brother to 7 winners, including Gr3 winner London Guest, and is out of a sister in blood to champion sprinter Senor Santa from the powerful Drohsky family

Lot 60 – bred on a similar cross to champion Along Came Polly, this colt is a half-brother to 2 stakes winners including Oaks third White Mischief, family of Gr1 winner Citronnade – a granddaughter of Judpot’s half-brother Kingmambo

Lot 87 – this filly is out of a half sister to 5 stakes horses, including Gold Bowl winner Pacific Warrior and Gr3 Algoa Cup winner Stonehenge

Lot 98 – this colt is a full-brother to Equus Champion 2YO Filly and dual Gr1 winner Along Came Polly, out of a winning half-sister to Equus Champion and R2million plus earner Young Rake, the family of exported Gr1 winner Master Plan and recent Dubai feature race winner Heavy Metal and Judpot’s stakes winning daughter Polyphonic

Lot 103 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 Champions Cup winner Master Plan and own sister to stakes winner Great Rumpus, and he is a ¾ brother to champion Along Came Polly and recent feature race winner Polyphonic

Lot 117 – this colt is out of a winning Trippi ½ sister to a 2yo stakes horse, from the family of champions Greys Inn and Smart Call, and recent Gr1 Blue Diamond runner up Pariah

Lot 124 – this filly is a half-sister to 6 winners, including Gr2 Merchants winner Kangaroo Jack, out of a stakes winning Model Man mare, she is bred on the same cross as dual Gr1 winner Along Came Polly

Lot 132 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners, notably Gr1 winner of R4 million plus Captain America and Gr3 Aquitaine, Judpot’s sire A P Indy is closely related to Al Mufti-sire of Aquitaine and grandsire of Captain America

Lot 135 – this colt is out of a three time winning ½ sister to Gr1 Summer Cup runner up Magical and his second dam is a Foveros ½ sister to Gr1 winning sprinter and sire Speak No Evil

Lot 178 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a four time winning half-sister to a Gr3 performer, and his second dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning sire Jungle Rock

Lot 182 – this colt is out of Kahal’s Gr3 winning daughter Smangaliso from the same family as Australian Gr1 winner and sire Road To Rock

Lot 185 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners including Gr1 winning 2yo Potent Power (also successful in Hong Kong), his damsire Captain Al is by Al Mufti, whose dam Lassie Dear is also second dam of Judpot’s sire A P Indy, family of champion Fov’s Dancer

Lot 194 – a half brother to Gr3 Man O’War Sprint winner Bull Valley, out of a Gr3 mare from the family of Majorca runner up Star Express and champion and successful sire Model Man-damsire of Judpot’s champion Along Came Polly

Lot 206 – closely inbred to Weekend Surprise, this colt is out of a half-sister to 4 stakes horses, including Derby winner St Tropez, his second dam is a Model Man three parts sister to Gr1 winner Amberpondo and champion Ethereal Lady

Lot 228 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including stakes winner Peep Show and is bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Forest Indigo, the family of Gr1 winners Edict Of Nantes, English Garden and Lord Shirldor

Lot 254 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners including stakes winning 2yo Kiss Again and is out of an Elliodor daughter of champion Kiss Of Peace, inbred to Forli, this is the family of top sprinter and successful sire Harry Hotspur

Lot 258 – this filly is out of a ten time winning own sister to a stakes performer, and is from the same branch of the Drohsky family as champions Aquanaut and Bold Speed

Lot 275 – this colt is a full brother to Gr1 winning 2yo Forest Indigo and is also a three parts brother to this season’s Gr1 filly Bi Pot, his Fort Wood sired dam is a half-sister to Golden Slipper winner Alexandra Rose and 4 other stakes horses

Lot 281 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to 4 winners including Gr1 winning filly Fair Maiden, the family of Gr1 winners Alpha Omega and Final Claim, with the latter having produced Judpot’s Golden Slipper winner Final Judgement

Lot 290 – closely inbred to Nureyev, this colt is out of Oaks winner Arcola – herself a half-sister to 2 other Oaks winners, his third dam won the Natal Oaks

Lot 307 – this colt is a half-brother to 8 winners including Singapore Gr1 winner Flax and he is out of a winning Elliodor half-sister to champion 2yo and multiple Gr1 winner Blossoming Fields

Lot 400 – out of a Western Winter four time winning ½ sister to a Gr3 winner, this colt’s dam is a sister in blood to Horse Of The Year Yard-Arm and this is also the family of Triple Crown winner Abashiri

Lot 405 – a half-sister to a four time winner, this filly is out of a Fort Wood mare from the same branch of the La Troienne family as Oaks winner Gleaming Sky and French Derby winning champion sire Caerleon

Lot 441 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning Jet Master ½ sister to a Gr2 winning 2yo, from the family of Gr1 winners William Longsword, Real Princess and Victory Moon, his dam is also a sister in blood to Gr2 winning sire Royal Air Force

Lot 445 – closely inbred to Lassie Dear, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr2 winning 2yo Winterinthewoods and his second dam (a sister in blood to Gr2 winner Fort Vogue) is a half-sister to Gr1 winners Highland Night and Warm White Night

Lot 474 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly (bred like Forest Indigo), this filly is out of a sister to a Derby winner and from the same family as champion filly Promisefrommheart, Gr1 winning filly Covenant and Gr1 filly Secret Heart, dam of Breeders’ Cup winner Pluck

Lot 492 – a half-brother to 4 winners, including Gr2 performer Kilauea, this filly is out of a Gr3 Fort Wood half-sister to Gr1 Derby winner Kale and from the same family as multiple Gr1 winning filly Carry On Alice, whose grandsire Al Mufti is closely related to Judpot’s sire A P Indy

JUST AS WELL

Gr1 son of A P Indy and Gr1 winner No Matter What, this half-brother to champion Rainbow View is the sire of Ready To Run Cup winner Chili Con Carne, and Gr1 contenders Well In Flight and Just As I Said

Lot 105 – a half brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 Coronation Stakes winner Golden Opinion, like the colt on sale by a Seattle Slew line sire, his second dam is a Gr2 winning daughter of Mr Prospector, whose daughters have done so well when mated to A P Indy

Lot 109 – out of a Gr2 2yo, this colt is from the same family as SA champion Splendid Ann, top sire Bernstein, brilliant 2yo and Gr1 sire Sky Mesa (also by an AP Indy son), and US Horse Of The Year Buckpasser, this is the La Troienne family

Lot 221 – this colt’s first dam is a Gr2 winning juvenile, and his second dam, by champion sire Southern Halo, was also a stakes winning two-year-old

Lot 264 – closely inbred to Nureyev, this filly is out of a stakes placed half-sister to a Gr2 2yo, and this is the family of champions National Currency, Enchantress and Laverna

LATERAL

Gr1 winner and champion at two, the son of Singspiel made a bright start to his stud career with his first crop producing Gr1 winner Bilateral and Gr2 Dingaans winner Unparalleled

Lot 71 – a half brother to 4 winners (who have won at least 19 races between them), this colt is out of champion filly National Bay, runner up in the Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint

Lot 349 – this colt is a half-brother to Gr2 winning 2yo Cosmic Light and is out of a winning daughter of Silvano, his third dam is Gr3 winning sprinter Blushing Dove

MAIN AIM

July Cup runner up and son of Oasis Dream from the same family as Mr Prospector, his recent winners include Oaks Plate winner Another Night and debut winner Great Aim

Lot 468 – a half-brother to a stakes placed winner of three, this colt is out of a half-sister to Fillies Guineas winner Sally Bowles, dam of US Gr3 winner Consumer Credit, this is the Party Time family responsible for champions Trademark and In The Fast Lane

MAMBO IN SEATTLE

Travers Stakes runner up, sire of graded winners Same Jurisdiction, Mambo Mime and Fortune Fella, as well as stakes winners Mambonick and Smart Mart

Lot 16 – a half-sister to a three time winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Exhilaration and from the family of top class fillies Grecian Gale and the latter’s champion daughter Wendywood

Lot 83 – bred on the same cross as dual Gr1 winner Same Jurisdiction, this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of champion sire Captain Al and is inbred to Lassie Dear among others

Lot 100 – closely inbred to Broodmare Of The Year Weekend Surprise, this filly is out of a stakes placed winner of three, from the family of Horse Of The Year Model Man

Lot 146 – this colt is out of a six time Gr3 winner and from the same branch of the Drohsky family as champions Aquanaut and Bold Speed

Lot 154 – this filly, a half-sister to 2 winners – one of whom won five, is out of a full sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Hell’s Angel and is from the same family as champion sprinter Mythical Flight

Lot 163 – this filly, out of a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of seven, is out of a daughter of a 2yo stakes winner from the family of US Gr1 winner Citronnade – who was sired by Mambo’s ¾ brother Lemon Drop Kid

Lot 172 – out of a winning Orpen ½ sister to an Argentinian Gr1 winner, this filly is from the same family as Epsom classic winners Pour Moi, Lammtarra and Snow Bride, as well champion filly Bosra Sham

Lot 204 – bred on the same cross as Gr3 winner Fortune Fella, this filly (a half-sister to 2 winners) is out of a half-sister to 4 stakes horses, including Graded winners Mocha Java and Mochachino, and this is the family of July winner Hunting Tower and sire great Fappiano among many others

Lot 208 – another inbred to Weekend Surprise, this colt is out of a five time winning daughter of emerging broodmare sire Tiger Ridge, and her stakes placed second dam (by champion broodmare sire Northern Guest), is a half-sister to 2 Gr1 winners

Lot 216 – this filly is out of a stakes winner and Gr1 Woolavington 2000 runner up and second dam was a Gr3 winner of four, bred on the potent Kingmambo/Sadler’s Wells cross, this filly is inbred to the great mare My Charmer, through Seattle Slew and Argosy

Lot 231 – this colt is out of a stakes placed sister to Dubai winning Derby winner Liquid Mercury, from the family of major international Gr1 winners Mark Of Esteem, Mashaallah, Folk Art, Local Talent and Union Strike

Lot 252 – inbred to Weekend Surprise, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr1 performer and millionaire Bulsara and to the stakes placed dam of Equus Champion Marinaresco

Lot 279 – inbred to both Seattle Slew and Weekend Surprise, this colt (a half brother to 2 winners) is out of a half-sister to US Gr1 winning sprinter and sire Snow Ridge, family of Gr1 winner Materiality

Lot 288 – inbred to Lassie Dear, this filly is a half-sister to 5 winners including Gr2 filly Al Kindi

Lot 350 – a half brother to 3 winners, and inbred closely to Nureyev, this colt is out of a Gr1 winning half-sister to Gr1 Daily News winner Buy And Sell and Oaks winner Bedloe’s Island

Lot 360 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of Oaks winner Cymbeline

Lot 372 – a half brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of a three time winning half-sister to Kingmambo line Gr2 winner Senor Versace, 2nd dam is champion Donatella, and his dam is also a sister in blood to Fillies Mile winner Negroamaro

Lot 397 – this filly is a half-sister to 7 winners, 3 stakes horses, included graded winning 2yo Empress Crown and her dam is a Gr3 winner of three

Lot 404 – this colt is out of a winning own sister to Fillies Nursery winner Fun Fly and Gr1 Garden Province Stakes runner up Angel Flight, the family of multiple champion Variety Club

Lot 424 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a stakes winner of five

Lot 429 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to 2 graded winners including Gr1 winner and earner of more than R4 million Captain America, the Queen Of Light family

MARCHFIELD

Dual Canadian champion and millionaire son of A P Indy from the same family as Harlan’s Holiday, Home Guard and Boldnesian, Marchfield’s first local crop of 2yos include Kenna who ran second first time out

Lot 93 – this filly is a half-sister to 5 winners including Merchants winner Triptique and her second dam is a Gr1 winning ½ sister to the Gr1 winners Counter Action and Divine Fashion

Lot 108 – a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of five, this filly is out of a winning ¾ sister to Gr1 winner Lady Brompton (dam of champion Kings Gambit), closely inbred to Lassie Dear

Lot 130 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Hennessy half-sister to a Gr1 2yo, and third dam is Oaks winner Lowanna Rose

Lot 136 – this colt is out of a four time stakes winner and his winning second dam is an own sister to a 13 time stakes winner, the family of champion and sire Travel North

Lot 155 – this colt is out of a stakes placed half-sister to Gr1 winner Pick Six

Lot 294 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly (closely inbred to Mr Prospector) is out of a 4 time stakes winner and second dam is sister to a Breeders’ Cup winning champion

Lot 328 – this colt is a half-brother to Gr3 winning Fortune Fella and is from the same Party Time family as champions Let’s Rock ‘N Roll, In The Fast Lane and Trademark among others!

Lot 455 – this colt, from the family of Gr1 Cape Guineas winner William Longsword, is out of a daughter of Met winner, with his dam a half-sister to Gr1 winner Imperious Star – who fetched R3.2 million at the select mare sale

Lot 491 – out of a stakes winning 2yo, this filly is from the same family as Breeders’ Cup winners Banks Hill (dam of Gr1 winner Romantica and sire Ideal World) and Intercontinental as well as champion sire Dansili

First Season Sire

MASTER OF MY FATE

Dual Gr2 winning son of seven times champion sire Jet Master and champion Promisefrommyheart, from the family of Breeders’ Cup winner and sire Pluck and Gr1 winners Lady Brompton, Covenant and Kings Gambit

Lot 3 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of stakes winner La Poste, and is from the family of Met winning champion Mark Anthony

Lot 31 – this filly is out of a Gr2 winning daughter of champion broodmare sire Fort Wood-sire of Master Of My Fate’s stakes winning half-sister Justthewayyouare

Lot 33 – a three parts-brother to a stakes placed 2yo, this colt is out of a half-sister to champion sprinter and multiple Gr1 winner J J The Jet Plane and Gr3 winner Jet Legend-both of whom were sired by Master Of My Fate’s champion sire Jet Master

Lot 51 – this filly is a half-sister to 4 winners, including multiple feature race winner The Merry Widow, she is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winner Talahatchie – and to the dam of Singapore champion Lizarre, a son of Jet Master

Lot 82 – out of a three time winning Tiger Ridge mare, this filly is from the same family as Hong Kong champion Able Friend, Golden Slipper winner Overreach and Blue Diamond winner Reward For Effort

Lot 111 – bred on a similar cross to multiple Gr1 winner Ebony Flyer, this filly is a half-sister to 6 winners including Gr2 winning filly Badger’s Cove, family of high class sprinter Portobello

Lot 152 – a half-brother to a stakes placed winner of four, this colt is out of a classic placed Fort Wood mare, whose siblings include stakes winning 2yo Berlusconi

Lot 164 – a half-sister to 4 winners including East Cape Oaks winner Solana, this filly is from the same E family as champions Empress Club, Ecurie, Eventuail and Elusive Fort

Lot 184 – this filly is out of a half-sister to a stakes winner of seven and her dam is a sister in blood to Cape Guineas winner and champion sire Captain Al

Lot 201 – this colt’s 8 winning siblings include 2 Gr1 performers, including his ¾ brother ML Jet, the family of Irish Derby winner and successful sire Law Society and French Guineas runner up First Selection

Lot 249 – this colt is out of a winning Silvano sister to a stakes winner – Silvano being the sire of Master Of My Fate’s Gr1 winning relative Kings Gambit

Lot 256 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning three parts sister to Horse Of The Year and sire Futura, the family of Gr1 winner Angelina (sired by Master Of My Fate’s grandsire) and champion Aslan

Lot 341 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners including record setting stakes winner In Like Flynn

Lot 344 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is from the family of international champions and top sires Kris and Diesis, successful SA sire and Gr1 winner Count Dubois and classic winner Indian Haven

Lot 361- this colt, a three parts brother to a seven time winner, is a half-brother to the undefeated Social Order and is out of a Gr3 winner of four from the family of July winning champion Heavy Metal and Gr1 winner For The Lads

Lot 366 – this filly is out of a winning sister to 4 winners, from the family of star sprinter Trip Tease and Gr1 winning fillies Legally Blonde and Nobely Born

Lot 399 – bred on a similar cross to champion Past Master, this filly is a half-sister to 2 winners, out of an own sister to 8 time stakes winner Storm Crossing, from the family of champion Irish Flame

Lot 408 – this colt is a three parts brother to Gr3 filly Red Flame and half brother to 5 other winners, and his Western Winter sired dam is an own sister to triple Gr1 winner Set Afire

Lot 413 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners including the Gr1 placed Gr3 Diana Stakes winning Double Whammy, and his dam is a half-sister to dual Gr2 Merchants winning millionaire Something Else

Lot 452 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning daughter of Fort Wood and an Oaks winner from the family of US classic winners Colonial Affair and Union Rags, and multiple Gr1 winning Ashford sire Declaration Of War

Lot 473 – this colt is out of a winning daughter of champion sire Western Winter and champion sprinter Joie De Grise, from the great Denise’s Joy family responsible for multiple Gr1 winners More Joyous and Tuesday Joy, and champion sire Thorn Park

MOGOK

Storm Cat half-brother to Machiavellian is a proven sire whose best include Equus Champions Wild One and The Apache and Gr1 winners Gypsy’s Warning and Orbison, dam sire of this season’s smart performer Matador Man

Lot 34 – a sister to a winner, this filly (inbred to Crimson Saint) is out of a stakes placed Royal Academy ½ sister to 2 stakes winners, including Gr1 Railway Stakes runner up Famous Roman, shares her broodmare sire with recent Gr1 Doncaster Handicap winner It’s Somewhat

Lot 133 – this filly is a full sister to Gr3 performer and six time winner African Dream and a sister in blood to Mogok sired Gr2 Emerald Cup winner Meadow Magic, the family of Horse Of The Year and sire Irish Flame

Lot 251 – out of a half-sister to a Gr3 placed winner of three, this colt (whose second dam is by Foveros – damsire of Mogok’s Gr1 winner Orbison) is from the family of Gr1 winners Real Princess, William Longsword and Imperial Star, as well as champions Victory Moon and Imperious Sue

Lot 274 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a three time winning Al Mufti ½ sister to 3 stakes horses and to the dam of Gr1 performer Rushing Wind and his Gr3 winning sister Nordic Breeze

Lot 373 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winning champion and sire The Apache, this colt is a full brother to Gr3 performer Ballito Boy, and a half-brother to Gr1 Cape Guineas third and Dubai winner Tiger Shark, his dam is a half-sister to a Gr2 winner and dam of Gr1 winner Legality

NOBLE TUNE

By the same sire as Arrogate, former Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runner up and multiple graded stakes winner Noble Tune is a half-brother to US champion and dual Gr1 winner Honor Code, and his third dam is champion racemare Serena’s Song, family of 2017 graded winner Made You Look

Lot 44 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a ¾ sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Hard Rock and is also closely related to Gr1 winning 2yo and Hong Kong scorer Potent Power

Lot 205 – this colt is out of a Dynasty half-sister to Gr3 winner Royal Showman

Lot 243 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to 3 stakes winners, including Guineas winner Imbongi and US stakes winner Mahubo, the family of Cape Guineas winner William Longsword and Met winner Imperious Sue

Lot 285 – out of a stakes placed winner of four, this filly’s third dam is champion sprinter Joie De Grise and this is the same Denise’s Joy family as Australian stars More Joyous and Tuesday Joy, and champion sire Thorn Park

Lot 297 – this filly is out of a mare who won three and who was third in the Gr3 Three Troikas Stakes

Lot 316 – this colt is out of a half-sister to US graded winner Dynamic Host and to Gr2 Diadem Stakes winner Lanner Falcon, and his second dam is a half-sister to US Gr1 winner Colstar

Lot 440 – this colt is out of a Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery winning daughter of Victory Moon-from the family of Victory Moon! Others from this family including Gr1 winning siblings Real Princess and William Longsword and champion Imperious Sue

NOORDHOEK FLYER

Dual Guineas winner by Pivotal, also sire of top French sire Siyouni, closely related to Dubai World Cup winner African Story

Lot 49 – a brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Galileo full sister to a stakes winner and half-sister to Gr3 winning 2yo Satchem, the reverse Galileo/Pivotal cross has produced Gr1 winners Rhododendron and The United States, as well as KZN sire Flying The Flag and classic hope Hydrangea

ORATORIO

European champion and triple Gr1 winner, he was a proven sire overseas before arriving in SA, his first 2yos include Nursery runner up Sacred Oration and feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold

Lot 18 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt’s second dam is a half-sister to Gr2 winning sprinter Her Way, from the family of Gr1 winner Fanciful and the latter’s Gr2 Fillies Classic winning daughter Cover Look

Lot 19 – a half-brother to 2 winners, including a recent 2yo debut scorer, this colt (bred on a similar cross to the sire’s Gr1 winner Beethoven), is out of a Fort Wood ½ sister to Gr2 winner and sire War Lord (like Oratorio by a Danzig line sire) and to the dam of champion Dancewiththedevil

Lot 26 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a stakes winning sister in blood to Horse Chestnut

Lot 39 – a half-sister to 3 winners, including a stakes placed filly, this filly is out of a four time winning Western Winter half-sister to triple Horse Of The Year Pocket Power and his Met winning sister River Jetez (dam of Gr3 Lebelo Sprint winner Rivarine)

Lot 52 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a stakes winning Jallad half-sister to 3 stakes winners, including champion and multiple Gr1 winner Val De Ra

Lot 62 – a half-brother to 4 winners, including stakes winner Raise The Bar, this colt (inbred to Danzig) is out of a daughter of 12 time Gr3 winner Eternal Dancer

Lot 90 – this filly is out of a six time stakes winning daughter of seven time champion sire Jet Master, the family of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor (whose dam, like Oratorio, is by Danehill) and Arc winners Carnegie and Detroit

Lot 91 – this colt is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 winning champion and sire The Apache, who earned more than R17 million and finished first past the post in the Gr1 Arlington Million

Lot 113 – inbred to Danzig, and Spring Adieu among others, this filly is out of a three time winning half-sister to Gr2 winning filly Hawker Hunter

Lot 125 – this colt is out of a winning half-sister to 2 graded winners and to the dam of Derby winner Cape Speed, from the family of champions Horse Chestnut and Monyela

Lot 127 – inbred to Danzig, this filly is out of a seven time stakes winning half-sister to the Danzig line champion, Gr1 winner and sire Rebel King, her second dam is by Badger Land, whose sire Codex hails from the same family as Oratorio himself

Lot 159 – a half-sister to 3 winners including a stakes placed 2yo, this filly is out of a winning daughter of Quiet American and a Gr2 winning daughter of Storm Bird, between them, Quiet American and Storm Bird are damsire of more than 180 stakes winners

Lot 171 – a half-sister to 5 winners, including Gr2 filly School Captain, this filly (bred on a similar cross to champion sire Fastnet Rock) is out of a daughter of champion sire and outstanding broodmare Royal Academy and is a descendant of broodmare of the Year Anne Campbell, dam of Gr1 winners Desert Wine and Menifee and second dam of champion Fasliyev

Lot 207 – this colt, out of Broodmare Of The Year Sunshine Lover, is a half-brother to 5 winners including Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas winners Ebony Flyer and Captain’s Lover, whose two yearlings grossed more than R8 million this year, this colt is also a half-brother to recent feature third Jabu

Lot 239 – bred on the same cross as the sire’s first SA foal crop feature race winner, this filly is out of a five time winning daughter of Var and feature race winner Miss Unimac

Lot 287 – this filly, inbred to Danzig, is out of a three time winning daughter of champion sire Jet Master and is from the same family as Danzig line Met winner Polo Classic

Lot 329 – a half-sister to a 2yo winner, this filly is out of a Gr3 winning full sister to champion and multiple Gr1 winner Big City Life and is bred on a similar cross to the sire and Gr1 winner Beethoven

Lot 338 – another bred like Beethoven, this colt, a half-brother to 2 winners, is out of an Oaks placed full sister to champion and outstanding sire Dynasty, from the same family as Turn-To

Lot 380 – a half-brother to four winners, this colt is out of Emerald Beauty, who conquered Horse Of The Year Ilha Da Vitoria when she won the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas, from the great E family

Lot 449 – this filly is out of a ten time stakes winner, from the same family as stakes winning filly Dancing Dynasty and Queen’s Plate third Sail South

Lot 465 – this filly is out of a winning Western Winter ½ sister to dual Guineas winner and sire Noordhoek Flyer, from the family of international stars Mastery, African Story, and Halling

PATHFORK

Gr1 winning 2yo champion, from the family of Redoute’s Choice and El Gran Senor, whose first crops have produced Gr3 winner Red Chesnut Road and debut stakes winner Precious Pansy

Lot 187 – a half-brother to Derby third Three Balloons and another winner, this colt is out of a ¾ sister to 3 stakes winners, including Gr2 winning 2yo Curtain Call, the family of French Derby winner Hernando and Gr1 Champion Stakes winner Palace Music – both of whom made their mark at stud

Lot 241 – this colt is out of a four time winning ¾ sister to multiple stakes winner Adobe Pink, and his third dam Nacarat’s five stakes winners included the Gr1 winners Nania and Red Ray – both of whom, like the colt on sale, were by a Mr Prospector line sire

Lot 308 – out of a mare with 100% strike rate of winners to runners, this filly is out of three time stakes winner from the family of dual Gr1 winning filly Duchess Daba

Lot 314 – out of a Shamardal (damsire of recent Gr3 winner Diamond Fields) half-sister to a stakes winning 2yo, this filly’s Gr3 placed second dam is a half-sister to Gr2 Temple Stakes winning sire Dancing Dissident, the family of US champion and influential sire Tom Rolfe among others

Lot 315 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including a stakes placed winner of six, this colt (inbred to Sadler’s Wells like Red Chesnut Road) is from the same family as champion Tara’s Touch

Lot 438 – a half-brother to stakes winner Mambonick, this colt is out of a Var half-sister to a fast stakes winner, from the family of Irish classic winner and sire Roderic O’Connor

Lot 476 – closely inbred to Danzig, this filly (a half-sister to 4 winners including a Gr3 performed 2yo) is from the same branch of the La Troienne family as champion Buckpasser, leading sire Bernstein, brilliant 2yo Sky Mesa and Breeders’ Cup winning champion Outstandingly

Lot 453 – a half-sister to 3 winners, one of whom won five, this filly is out of an UAE Oaks winning daughter of Western Winter-whose own sister was a Gr3 winner at two, the Party Time family

Lot 469 – this colt is out of a three time winning own sister to Gr3 winner Off The Mark and Gr1 2yo Sport’s Coach, and his second dam, by prominent broodmare sire Sportsworld, won the Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas, the family of Horse Chestnut

PHILANTHROPIST

Proven sire of champions overseas, his first SA crop includes graded winners She’s A Giver and Dingaans winner Singapore Sling, as well as Gr2 filly Sail, and his second SA crop has also produced a stakes performer in the form of Outlander

Lot 24 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a Gr1 winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master, and her second dam is a three time winning daughter of Fillies Guineas winner State Treasure

Lot 30 – inbred to Grey Flight, this filly is out of speedy Gr3 winning 2yo Madrisa, whose stakes placed dam is a half-sister to stakes winning filly Star Watch, third dam is Gr3 winner Display Model

Lot 169 – bred on the same cross as Gr3 winner She’s A Giver, this colt is out of a stakes winning daughter of Var and Jet Master’s Gr1 daughter She’s On Fire, and this colt is a direct descendant of July winner Devon Air

Lot 188 – a half-sister to a stakes placed winner of three, this filly is out of a three time winning Silvano half-sister to a Gr1 sprinter, the family of champions Cherry On The Top, Classic Flag and Lady Windermere

Lot 236 – bred like Gr2 winner Singapore Sling, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to stakes winner Limerick, dam of exported Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Noah From Goa, the family of Gr1 Caulfield Cup winner Fawkner, and this colt’s third dam is classic winner Taj Eclipse

Lot 250 – closely inbred to Mr Prospector, this filly is out of Gr2 winning 2yo Waywest Goddess, and from the same family as champion sire Giant’s Causeway, 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles, and recent Gr1 Jebel Hatta winner Decorated Knight

Lot 259 – bred on the same cross as Gr2 winner Singapore Sling, this colt is out of a stakes placed Western Winter mare, from the family of top sires Invincible Spirit and Kodiac, French Oaks winner Rafha and dual Gr1 winning 2yo Pride Of Dubai

Lot 326 – inbred to Grey Flight, this colt (a half-brother to 3 winners) is out of a five time winning National Assembly half-sister to 2 stakes winners in Chile

Lot 339 – this colt is a half-brother to 7 winners, including the stakes winners Way Clear and Clear Sailing, who, between them have won 15 races and his Goldkeeper sired dam is a half-sister to 2 other stakes winners

Lot 369 – this colt is out of a three time winning daughter of a Breeders’ Cup Mile winner, from the family of champion sprinter Cataloochee – who is from the same Roberto male line as Philanthropist

Lot 482 – a half-sister to 2 winners including stakes winner Silver Bluff, this filly is from the same family as star fillies Taima Bluff, Tecla Bluff and Circle Of Life, as well champion Bluffing

First Season Sire

POMODORO

July winner who won from 1160-2450m, with his wins including the Gr1 SA Derby, a race won previously by the likes of Greys Inn and Elusive Fort

Lot 189 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Jallad ½ sister to Gr2 winner La Deportista, dam of 13 time stakes winner Juan Pablo, her dam is closely inbred to Blushing Groom – a pattern which has also produced the likes of unbeaten 2000 Guineas winner and sire Footstepsinthesand

Lot 375 – a half-sister to 4 winners including Gr3 Fly At Em, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr1 Daily News winner Fiery Fred, from the La Troienne family responsible for the likes of Buckpasser, Pleasant Tap, Caerleon, Woodman and Private Account

First Season Sire

POTALA PALACE

Gr1 winner at two and conqueror of Gimmethegreenlight, the Sadler’s Wells line stallion is from the same family as Sadler’s Wells and fellow top sires Nureyev, Fairy King and Reform

Lot 23 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning National Assembly half-sister to 2 stakes winners and to the dam of Gr1 SA Oaks winner Pine Princess, the family of champions Indian Skimmer and Bluebird

Lot 54 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including Gr3 winner Ultimate Dollar out of a stakes placed Western Winter half-sister to champion Disco Queen – and to the dam of champion French Navy (like the filly’s dam by a Gone West line sire)

Lot 209 – out of a four time winning daughter of Spectrum (sire of Potala’s classic winning relative Golan), this colt’s second dam is Gr3 winner Waterwise

QUERARI

A Gr1 winning champion son of Oasis Dream, his first crop produced graded winners Cosmic Light and Kangaroo Jack, while his second crop produced Gr1 Thekwini Stakes winner Querari Falcon

Lot 21 – a half-sister to 3 winners, this filly is out of a winning Elliodor daughter of Gr2 performer Joyous Dancer – by top broodmare sire Dancing Champ

Lot 50 – this colt is out of a half-sister to an Argentinian Gr1 winner

Lot 107 – this filly is an own sister to Gr1 Thekwini Stakes winner Querari Falcon, and is out of a half-sister to Gr1 winners Follow The Falcon and Savannah Queen

Lot 150 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including Gr3 filly Tambalang, this filly is out of a winning daughter of Western Winter and Gr1 winner Divided Loyalty

Lot 195 – bred like Gr2 winner Cosmic Light, this filly, a half-sister to 3 winners, is out of a ½ sister to Gr1 Derby third Rippling Ring and from the family of champion filly Hammer Belle

Lot 218 – this filly, out of an own sister to Gr1 winner Ivory Trail, is from the same family as champions Peeping Fawn, Rags To Riches, Grey Swallow, Redoute’s Choice, Pathfork and El Gran Senor

Lot 223 – a ¾ sister to Querari’s stakes placed daughter Fresh, this filly is out of a winning own sister to Dubai champion and Gr1 sire Victory Moon and Gr1 filly Arabian Pearl, her dam is also closely related to Guineas winner William Longsword, who is by a son of Al Mufti

Lot 319 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners including stakes winner Eurakilon and his seven time winning dam is out of an Oaks winning daughter of Foveros

Lot 378 – closely inbred to Danzig, this colt is a half-brother to 6 winners including Gr3 winning 2yo Elegant Blush and his winning dam is a ½ sister to 4 stakes winner including Gr1 Classic winner Glamour Boy

Lot 420 – a half-brother to 2 winners, including a stakes placed winner of three, this colt is out of a five time winning daughter of Western Winter from the family of champion National Bay

Lot 477 – this colt is out of a winning Fort Wood ½ sister to Fillies Guineas winner Maybe Yes and recent debut runner up Procal Harum (who is by Querari)

Lot 481 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to a stakes winner and is a descendant of champion Height Of Fashion – dam of Gr1 winners and Gr1 sires Nashwan and Nayef and top class sire Unfuwain, the family of 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati and Japanese legend Deep Impact

ROCK OF GIBRALTAR

Seven time Gr1 winner and Horse Of The Year, sire of Gr1 winners Mount Nelson, Europa Point, Eagle Mountain, Varenar, Alboran Sea, Samitar, Seventh Rock and Diamondrella

Lot 396 – out of a Galileo ½ sister to a Gr3 Arc Trial winner, this colt (a direct descendant of Epsom Oaks winner Noblesse) is from the family of champions and leading sires Rainbow Quest and Warning, dual Derby winner Commander In Chief, Gr1 winner and sire Scenic and Gr1 winner Yashmak (like the colt on offer a descendant of Danzig)

SAIL FROM SEATTLE

Currently SA’s leading sire of 2yo winners, the son of Gone West’s top offspring includes Gr1 winners Elusive Gold and Gulf Storm, and Gr3 Sycamore Sprint winner Seattle Singer, his last crop sells this year

Lot 10 – bred on the same cross as Guineas winner Elusive Gold, this colt is a half-brother to seven winners, including triple Gr1 winner Smart Banker (by Sail From Seattle’s close relative Strike Smartly), and graded winners Banker’s Gold and National Banker, the latter is dam of Gr2 winner Halve The Deficit and R6 million buy, and debut winner, Silver Coin

Lot 28 – a half-brother to 2 winners, including stakes placed Dynamic Speed who died early, his dam is a half-sister to Gr1 Garden Province Stakes winner Lyrical Linda and a ¾ sister to Gr1 winning champion sprinter and sire Rebel King

Lot 32 – this colt is out of a winning own sister to Gr3 winner Katy’s Lane and ½ sister to ten time stakes winner Follow The Piper

Lot 59 – this colt is out of a half-sister to 4 overseas winners, and his third dam, lightning fast Gr2 winner Terlingua, is the dam of champion sire Storm Cat and ½ sister to Breeders’ Cup winner and champion sire Royal Academy, also family of 2017 European classic hope War Decree

Lot 88 – this colt is a half brother to KZN Yearling Sale Million winner Ace Antonius and is out of a winning daughter of Dynaformer and a US stakes winner, the family of Irish classic winner Fourstars Allstar

Lot 120 – a half brother to a winner, this colt is out of a stakes placed winner of 4 and his third dam is Gr1 Golden Slipper winning champion Burst

Lot 122 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a winning Jallad half-sister to a stakes winner and is from the same family as US champion and successful sire Run The Gauntlet

Lot 131 – a half-brother to 3 winners, including Listed Aquanaut Handicap winner Royal Honour, this colt is out of a ½ sister to US Gr1 winner Jovial, from the same family as Melbourne Cup winner Americain – who earned over $5.7 million

Lot 145 – bred on a similar cross to Elusive Gold, this filly is out of a stakes placed winning ¾ sister to the dam of Zim champion Equina, from the family of champions Aslan and Futura

Lot 166 – this filly is out of a winning daughter of Jet Master and a six time stakes winner

Lot 174 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including Oaks winner Rush For John, her Gr2 winning second dam is a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winning champion filly Vesta

Lot 199 – this filly is out of a seven time stakes winning Fort Wood own sister to a stakes winner and three parts sister to Gr3 performer Stormy Eclipse, her second dam was a stakes winner of 14

Lot 244 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners including Gr3 winner and Gr1 Gold Cup runner up Balance Sheet, another bred on the same cross as Gr1 Cape Guineas winner Elusive Gold

Lot 255 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, out of a winning ½ sister to Gr2 winner Arion

Lot 271 – a brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Cape Cross daughter of a Gr2 winning half-sister to Gr1 winning champion Embassy, herself the second dam of French Gr1 winner and sire King’s Apostle

Lot 273 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a winning Al Mufti half-sister to a seven time stakes winner, her dam is also a three parts sister to Cape Guineas winner and champion sire Captain Al

Lot 310 – this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners including Gr3 winner Fromafar, the family of Kentucky Derby winner Lil E Tee and Gr1 winning half-brothers, and top US sires, City Zip and Ghostzapper

Lot 313 – a half-brother to a smart multiple winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to champion, July winner and promising sire Bold Silvano

Lot 407 – a half or full brother to 2 winners, this colt (inbred to No Class) is out of a full sister to Gr3 winner Cherry On The Cake and ½ sister to Triple Tiara winning champion Cherry On The Top, second dam is an Oaks winning daughter of champion broodmare sire Fort Wood

Lot 422 – this colt is out of a three time winning Silvano daughter of a Golden Slipper winner

Lot 428 – this filly is out of a half-sister to British Gr1 winning filly Rajeem and second dam is a full sister to Prix Morny winner Hoh Magic

Lot 454 – out of a Gr3 placed half-sister to a stakes winner and to the dam of Gr1 winner Little Miss Magic, this colt’s second dam is Gr1 Fillies Guineas winner State Treasure – herself a half-sister to a Gr1 winner

Lot 472 – this colt is out of a five time winning ½ sister to 3 stakes horses including Gr3 winner Katy’s Lane and ten time stakes winner Follow The Piper

SILVANO

Champion sire of 19 Gr1 winners, including this season’s top flight winners Nightingale and Orchid Island, his offspring have fetched up to R6 million

Lot 42 – bred on the same cross as Guineas winner Black Arthur, this colt is out of a stakes placed five time winning own sister to triple Gr1 winner and Equus Champion Capetown Noir and to millionaire stakes winner Across The Ice

Lot 84 – this filly is a full sister to Gr3 winner and millionaire Astro News, and half-sister to the stakes horses Darling Moon and Prince Of Orange

Lot 86 – a half-brother to 4 winners, this colt is out of a stakes placed ½ sister to 2 stakes horses and to the second dam of Guineas winner Precious Boy, the family of champions Ajdal, Arazi and Noverre

Lot 112- this filly is out of four time Gr1 winner and dual champion Princess Victoria, from the same family as champion sire Jallad, whose daughters have done so well when mated to Silvano

Lot 142 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winners Marinaresco and Nightingale, this colt, a half-brother to 4 winners including a feature race winner, is a three parts brother to Silvano sired Gr3 Algoa Cup winner Forest Of Dean

Lot 177 – this colt is out of a Gr3 placed daughter of Gr3 winner Milden Magic- who also rates as the second dam of Triple Crown winner and sire Louis The King

Lot 291 – a half brother to 2 winners, this colt out of a half-sister to 3 stakes winners including champion Kelly and Dubai star and Gr1 sire Victory Moon, the family of Gr1 winners William Longsword, Real Princess and Imperious Sue

Lot 292 – this filly, a half-sister to a winner, is out of a Gr3 placed ¾ sister to four time Gr1 winning champion Princess Victoria from the family of fellow champion fillies Petrava and Hoeberg

Lot 376 – another bred like champion Marinaresco, this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of Fort Wood and multiple Gr1 winning champion sprinter Joie De Grise, from the mighty Denise’s Joy family

Lot 377 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a US stakes placed winner of seven, from the same family as Gr1 winning 2yo R Heat Lightning, Gr1 winners Poet’s Voice, General Assembly, and Versailles Treaty as well as US champion sire Exclusive Native

Lot 387 – bred on the same cross as Derby winner Silvano’s Jet, this filly, a half-sister to 3 winners including Gr3 filly Noor, is out of a Gr3 winning daughter of seven times champion sire Jet Master

Lot 417 – this is a full brother to Gr1 Gold Cup winner and millionaire Wavin’ Flag and half-brother to stakes placed winner of four Greek Legend, their dam was a stakes winner of five and this colt is inbred to Triple Crown winner Nijinsky II

Lot 425 – this colt is out of a Trippi own sister to a stakes performer and second dam is Fort Wood’s classic placed daughter Santiago – a ½ sister to stakes winning 2yo Berlusconi

Lot 432 – this colt is out of a seven times Gr3 winning daughter of champion sire Jet Master

Lot 434 – a half-brother to a four time winner, this colt’s second dam is a Seattle Slew ½ sister to 3 major stakes winners, including successful sire and Breeders’ Cup winner Success Express, another inbred to Nijinsky II

Lot 439 – this filly is out of a Jet Master ½ sister to Gr1 winners Al Nitak and The Sheik and her stakes winning second dam is Broodmare Of The Year Jessamine

Lot 444 – this filly is a sister to 2 winners, notably to champion and millionaire Hot Ticket, this is the same family as Gr1 Met winner Hill Fifty Four, and her second dam was a Gr2 winning sprinter

Lot 467 – a half/full sister to 2 winners, this filly (bred like Met winner Martial Eagle) is out of a stakes placed daughter of Jallad, her Gr2 placed second dam is by National Assembly – damsire of Silvano’s Gr1 winners Vercingetorix and Happy Valentine

Lot 479 – this filly is a half-sister to 3 winners, including stakes winner Comtesse Du Bois, and her winning dam is a half-sister to Guineas winning sire Biarritz and to Gr3 winner Countess Corlia

SIR PERCY

Champion and Epsom Derby winner, Sir Percy is a proven sire whose top offspring include the international Gr1 winners Sir John Hawkwood and Wake Forest as well as Oaks winning filly Lady Tiana

Lot 383 – this filly is out of a Brazilian Gr2 winning granddaughter of Sunday Silence, whose own sister is a Gr2 winner in Brazil

THE APACHE

This grandson of Storm Cat was an Equus Champion who finished first past the post in the 2013 Gr1 Arlington Million, beating international Gr1 winners Side Glance, Finnegans Wake, Little Mike and Hunters Light, in a career which saw him win more than R17 million in stakes

Lot 340 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 winning 2yo The West Is Wide, this is the family of champions Victory Moon, Kelly and Imperious Sue and recent classic winner William Longsword

Lot 451 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to 2 stakes horses, including the dam of champion and six time Gr1 winner Legal Eagle, and second dam is Gr1 winner Fair Model

TOREADOR

A Gr1 performer and Gr1 sire, his top offspring includes champion Link Man, and graded winners She’s A Stunner, Jackodore, Bull Valley and Deliver The Power also sire of this season’s high class 3yo Matador Man

Lot 43 – this filly, closely inbred to Danzig, is out of an own sister to Gr1 winning miler National Spirit and is from the same family as Danzig line July winner and champion Classic Flag

Lot 69 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt (also closely inbred to Danzig), is out of a three parts sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Fez, the family of graded winning siblings Kwinta and Eastern Greeting

Lot 81 – this colt is out of a full sister to Gr3 Three Troikas winner Sharp Mistress, from the family of champions Classic Flag, Lady Windermere and Cherry On The Top

Lot 302 – this colt, whose dam is a sister in blood to Gr1 SA Nursery winner Arabian Beat, is out of a ½ sister to 3 graded winners, including triple Gr1 winner Smart Banker, as well as Gr3 winner National Banker- dam of Gr2 winner Halve The Deficit and record priced debut winner Silver Coin

Lot 354 – this colt out of a winning daughter of Johannesburg (damsire of Gr1 winners Crusade, Jet Setting and Seventh Heaven) has a second dam who is a half-sister to Oaks winning champion Candy Critic, and this is the famous E family

TRIPPI

South Africa’s reigning champion sire whose top recent performers include top sprinter Trip To Heaven, Selangor Cup winner Gold Standard and R3.7 million plus earner Live Life

Lot 12 – this colt is out of champion Laverna, herself out of champion Enchantress, whose sire National Assembly is damsire of Trippi sired stakes winners Agra, Franny and Live Life, remarkably his first 3 dams are all Gr1 winners

Lot 277 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a five time stakes winning Rock Of Gibraltar mare and his second dam is a half-sister to multiple Gr1 winner and Japan Cup second Naturalism

Lot 296 – this colt is out of a National Emblem (National Assembly) half-sister to a stakes winner of seven, from the family of high class performers Grande Jete and Joshua’s Princess

Lot 426 – a half-sister to 5 winners, this filly is out of a Northern Guest half-sister to Gr1 winning filly Gilded Minaret and is from the family of former champion filly Dollar Fortune

Lot 427 – a half-sister to a 3 time winner, this filly is out of a stakes placed Galileo mare from the family of champion Kingman, champion sprinter and top sire Oasis Dream and Gr1 winners Beat Hollow, Zenda (dam of Kingman) and New Bay

Lot 460 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is out of a French stakes winner, from the same family as top class sire Inchinor and 2016 English classic winner Harbour Law – among many others

TWICE OVER

Four time Gr1 winner and European champion, whose wins included two scores in the Gr1 Champion Stakes, his yearlings have made up to R2.1 million in 2017

Lot 65 – out of a winning half-sister to a stakes winner of six, this colt’s second dam is a four time winning ¾ sister to triple Gr1 winner, Equus Champion and sire Capetown Noir

Lot 119 – this colt is out of a Gr3 winning own sister to the dam of a Derby winner, and is from the family of legends Northern Dancer, Danehill, Machiavellian and Halo, as well as 2017 French classic hope Senga

Lot 200 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to triple Horse Of The Year Pocket Power and River Jetez (dam of Gr3 Lebelo Sprint winner Rivarine), who between them won the Gr1 Met on four occasions

Lot 260 – a half-brother to 2 multiple winners, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to 13 time stakes winner Juan Pablo and to the dam of Gr2 performer Saratoga Dancer, his dam is closely inbred to the mare Gay Missile

Lot 331 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 winners, including feature race winner Celtic Captain

Lot 347 – a half-brother to a multiple winner, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to 3 graded winners, including Derby winner sire Ravishing and millionaire Red Badge

Lot 359 – this colt, closely inbred to Mr Prospector, is out of a Gr3 Yellowwood Handicap runner up and his second dam is a full sister to Gr3 winner Pacific Charm, the family of Australian Gr1 winner Dashing Eagle

Lot 368 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Dansili (sire of Twice Over’s Gr1 winning relative Passage Of Time) half-sister to a stakes winner and a sister in blood to Oaks runner up Architecture, the family of Breeders’ Cup winners Miesque, Karakontie and Six Perfections

Lot 475 – a half-sister to 2 winners, including stakes winner Smart Mart, this filly (closely inbred to Blushing Groom) is out of a stakes placed ½ sister to Gr3 winner Master Of Note

Lot 488 – another inbred to Blushing Groom, this colt is out of a five time winning daughter of a Gr2 winning daughter of champion Kiss Of Peace

Lot 490 – this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to Gr3 winner Cup Of Grace, from the family of champion fillies Princess Victoria, Hoeberg and Petrava as well as champion sire Jallad

VAR

Sprint star is a proven sire of Gr1 horses, with his best including Variety Club, Val De Ra and Via Africa, his recent feature race winners include Exquisite Touch and Rivarine

Lot 2 – bred on the same cross as stakes winners Le Var, Winter Passion and promising 2yo Varallo, this filly is out of a winning sister to champion Night Diva

Lot 20 – this colt is out of a five time winning ½ sister to Gr3 Victress Stakes winner Jet Aglow

Lot 63 – a half-brother to Miranda Frost, this colt (bred like Gr1 winner Contador) is out of a winning Fort Wood sister to a stakes winner and a ¾ sister to champions Horse Chestnut and Monyela

Lot 101 – another bred like Contador, this filly is out of a winning half-sister to Gr3 winner Wonder Lawn, also a winner in Dubai, and second dam is Gr1 winner Velvet Green

Lot 118 – this colt is a half-brother to 2 stakes winners including Gr3 winning 2yo Isphan and he shares his Gr2 winning second dam with Equus Champion and Gr1 winner Marinaresco

Lot 141 – this colt is a half-brother to Gr2 Al Rashidiya winner Forries Waltz, and is also closely related to Storm Cat line Cape Guineas winner and Dubai campaigner Noah From Goa, family of Gr1 Caulfield Cup winner Fawkner

Lot 162 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of an Oaks winning mare from the family of Evening Attire and stakes winning 2yo Only Emily

Lot 224 – this colt is out of a Gr1 Cape Fillies Guineas runner up own sister to stakes winning 2yo Red Disa and from the family of champion Tara’s Touch and Gr1 winners Bilateral and Little Miss Magic

Lot 225 – bred on the same cross as Gr1 winner Villandry, this colt is a brother to a winner and half-brother to former Zimbabwean star Control Freak, from the family of Bull Valley, Star Express and champion Model Man

Lot 235 – bred like Contador, this colt is a half-brother to 2 winners, including a Gr3 performer, and he is out of Fort Wood’s Gr1 winning daughter Urabamba

Lot 246 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt is out of a Galileo half-sister to champion and Dubai Sheema Classic winner Sun Classique, the family of one of Australia’s top 2yos Houtzen

Lot 269 – a brother to a 2yo who won first time out, this colt is out of an own sister to Gr1 2yo My Kazzie and ½ sister to graded winners Mentor and Royal I Q

Lot 278 – a full-sister to a recent winner, this filly is out of a winning Jet Master ½ sister to Gr1 winning sprinter O Caesour, from the family of champion sprinters Enchantress, Harry’s Charm and National Currency

Lot 295 – bred like champion Val De Ra, this colt is a half-brother to 4 winners, including 2 stakes performers, and his winning Elliodor dam is a full sister to a stakes winner and ¾ sister to Gr2 winning sprinter Casino Queen

Lot 298 – this colt is a half-brother to 3 stakes horses, including Gr3 winner Jet Set Go and Gr1 performer Jet Trail, and he is out of ten time stakes winner Azabu Park

Lot 301 – a brother to a winner, this colt (closely inbred to Storm Cat)is out of a four time winning daughter of champion sire Bernstein and Gr2 winner Batty Dualidad

Lot 303 – a half-sister to 2 winners, this filly is from the same family as top sprinters Rotterdam and Harry Hotspur as well as champion filly Kiss Of Peace

Lot 320 – a half-sister to a winner, this filly is out of a Zabeel ¾ sister to Gr1 Oaks winner Grand Echezeaux (dam of classic winner and successful sire Darci Brahma), and this is the family of Melbourne Cup winner Ethereal

Lot 324 – a full-sister to Gr2 2yo Vous Et Var, this filly is out of a winning Candy Stripes (damsire of Candy Ride) ½ sister to 3 stakes horses from the family of multiple Gr1 winning fillies Bint Pasha and Taisez Vous

Lot 332 – this colt is out of a Gr2 winning daughter of prominent sire Kahal and second dam is Gr1 SA Fillies Guineas second Dancer’s Choice, and his dam is a sister in blood to Gr1 performer Galant Gagnant

Lot 379 – a half-sister to a multiple winner, this filly is out of a half-sister to Gr1 Champion Stakes winner Amberpondo and Equus Champion and Gr1 winner Ethereal Lady

Lot 386 – this filly is out of a five time stakes winning Rock Of Gibraltar ½ sister to a New Zealand Gr1 winner, the family of Gr1 winner Virginia Rapids

Lot 389 – this filly is out of a National Emblem half-sister to 10 winners including Gr1 Met winner Angus and Golden Slipper winner Dignify, her Gr3 second dam is a half-sister to a Gr1 winner

Lot 394 – this colt is out of a Fillies Guineas winning daughter of Kahal from the family of Horse Of The Year and seven times champion sire Jet Master

Lot 395 – this filly, closely related to unbeaten Varallo, is out of a ¾ sister to Gr3 winner Captain Splendid, and is from the family of Gr1 winning fillies Lady Brompton, Promisefrommyheart and Covenant-dam of Varallo

Lot 401 – this colt is out of a Gr1 Summer Cup winning daughter of champion sire Silvano

Lot 419 – this colt is a half-brother to Equus Champion and millionaire Hammie’s Hooker, whose 10 wins included seven feature race victories, the family of Gr1 winner Susan’s Dream

Lot 485 – another bred like Contador, this colt is a half-brother to 6 winners, 3 stakes winners, including the graded winners Captain’s Flame and Fragrant Al, his dam is a Fort Wood half-sister to Gr3 winner Fine Feather, dam of stakes winning sprinter Barbosa

VISIONAIRE

Gr1 winner and leading first crop sire of his year, Visionaire is responsible for Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun, Gr3 winner Royal Pleasure and 2017 Gr3 Byerley Turk winner Africa Rising among others

Lot 4 – this filly is out of a Gr3 Strelitzia Stakes winning own sister to a six time stakes winner

Lot 14 – a half-sister to four winners, including Gold Rush Sprint runner up Pure Blonde, this filly is out of Gr1 winning champion Legally Blonde, a daughter of top class broodmare sire Qui Danzig, family of top sprinters Nobely Born and Trip Tease

Lot 25 – this colt is out of a half-sister to Gr1 sprinter Fanyana, from the family of dual Horse Of The Year Variety Club and Gr1 winners Novenna and Secret Rites

Lot 139 – a half-sister to 2 winners, one of which is stakes placed, this filly’s winning dam is a half-sister to Gr1 winning sprinter O Caesour, family of Gr1 winning fillies Siren’s Call, Enchantress, Harry’s Charm and Laverna

Lot 173 – this colt is a half-brother to 7 winners, including Gr1 placed and stakes winner Fenerbahce

Lot 179 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of nine time stakes winner Silver Nun

Lot 183 – this colt, a full brother to multiple winner Supercilious, is a half-brother to short lived Gr1 performer Lostintranslation, and his dam is a winning own sister to Met winner Angus, he is bred on the same cross as Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner Heaps Of Fun

Lot 220 – this filly, out of a Gr3 placed winner of three, is from the same family as 2000 Guineas winner and multiple champion sire Court Martial

Lot 267 – this filly is out of a winning half-sister to short lived Gr3 Langerman winner Antonius Du Bois and Gr3 placed winner of seven Always Al, her second dam is a half-sister to a US Gr1 winner

Lot 305 – this filly is out of a half-sister to dual Oaks winning champion Icy Air (dam of Gr2 winner Icy Trail) and to Mauritian champion Ice Axe

Lot 333 – this colt is out of a stakes placed half-sister to Gr1 winning sprinter Disappear

Lot 343 – closely inbred to Gone West, this colt is out of Gr3 placed stakes winner, who is a sister in blood to Guineas winner and sire Biarritz, the family of Guineas winner Kapil

Lot 384 – this colt is a half brother to 3 winners, including Guineas third Corredor

Lot 409 – a half-brother to a winner, this colt (also inbred to Gone West) is out of a three time winning own sister to a seven time stakes winner, the family of SA Oaks winner Tsessebe

Lot 430 – a half-sister to 2 winners, one of whom is stakes placed, this filly is out of a winning ½ sister to 2 stakes winners and a ¾ sister to the dam of Gr2 Fillies Guineas winner Maybe Yes

Lot 461 – closely inbred to Mr Prospector and Northern Dancer, this colt is out of an own sister to Gr3 winner of nearly R3 million No Worries

WHAT A WINTER

Triple Equus Champion and four time Gr1 winner, he has made a superb start to his stud career, currently SA’s leading first crop sire, his first runners include stakes winner Fort Winter and winners Magical Wonderland, Nanna Anna, Warrior’s Rest and the stakes placed Dutch Philip

Lot 68 – a three parts brother to Gr1 winners Nania and Red Ray (now at stud), this colt is also a three parts brother to Gr1 sprinter Brutal Force, Sophomore Sprint runner up Bishop’s Bounty and stakes winner Valor Red, with his dam having also produced multiple stakes winner Adobe Pink

Lot 138 – this colt is out of a stakes placed daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar and his third dam is a Gr1 winning daughter of Danehill – the sire of Rock Of Gibraltar! Family of champion and Gr1 sire Danzatore

Lot 140 – a half-brother to 2 winners, this colt is out of a Model Man ½ sister to Gr1 2yo from the family of US champion Little Current and top sprinter Nabeel Dancer

Lot 167 – a half-sister to 4 winners, including a Gr3 placed winner of eight, this filly is from the same Queen Of Light family as international Gr1 winners/classic winners Lawman, Greinton, Royal Palace, Light Cavalry, Fairy Footsteps and Desert Prince

Lot 175 – a half-brother to 2 multiple winners, this colt is out of a mare who won three and from the family of high class speedsters Vega, Villandry, Prince Of War and Bold Thatch-with the latter closely related to the colt on offer’s dam

Lot 190 – this colt is out of winning half-sister to Gr3 winning sprinter Golden Gangster, who, like this colt, was sired by a Gone West line sire, the family of July winner and champion Bush Telegraph

Lot 265 – a half-brother to 3 winners, this colt is out of a winning half-sister to Horse Of The Year and five time Gr1 winner Yard-Arm, who, like What A Winter, is a son of Western Winter

Lot 283 – this colt, out of a winning sister to 5 winners, is from the same family as top sprinters Rodoille and Blue Tiger, now a winning producing sire, and Queen’s Plate winning filly Wainui

Lot 370 – this filly is out of a 3 time winner, and her second dam is a Gr1 placed stakes winner of nine

Lot 388 – this colt is a half-brother to 5 winners, including Gr2 Fillies Guineas Maybe Yes, and is also a half-brother to Procal Harum, who ran second on debut, his dam is a ¾ sister to Gr1 placed stakes winner Ramblin Jac Eliot

Lot 390 – this colt is out of a Silvano half-sister to a stakes winner of eight and second dam is a Gr2 winner of seven, family of Gone West line Gr2 winner Fairyinthewoods

Lot 415 – this colt is out of a winning own sister to champion and Gr1 winner Laverna and ½ sister to Western Winter sired Gr3 winner Nevvay, his second dam is champion Enchantress

Lot 447 – bred on a similar pattern to recent Gr3 winner Bulleting Home, this filly (whose dam is by Fort Wood) is from the same family as multiple champion sire Western Winter, sire of What A Winter himself

Lot 464 – this colt, out of a winning Giant’s Causeway ½ sister to a stakes placed winner, is from the same family as international Gr1 winners Byword, Continent, Peniaphobia, Proviso, Zambezi Sun, Quiet Fling and champion Wandesta among others

Lot 480 – a half-brother to 2 winners, one of whom won seven, this colt is out of a winning own sister to the dam of Gr2 winning millionaire Tommy Gun (like the colt on sale, by a Gone West line sire)

WHERE’S THAT TIGER

Classic placed son of Storm Cat out of a sister to a Kentucky Derby winner, his few SA runners include the high class stakes performers Samurai Blade, Tiger Quest, Supertube, and Tiger’s Touch

Lot 94 – this colt is out of a winning Captain Al sister to a five time stakes winner

Lot 348 – this filly is a half-sister to 5 winners, including the dam of Gr2 winner Cosmic Light, and her Elliodor sired dam is a half-sister to Gr1 placed sire Lion Tamer