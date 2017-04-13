2017 Vodacom Durban July

There are a few hopefuls but barring Legal Eagle and overseas-bound Whisky Baron, most of the country’s top middle distance gallopers are among the first entries for the Gr1 R4,25 million Vodacom Durban July to be run over 2200m at Greyville on Saturday, 1 July 2017.

Entries closed at 11am on Wednesday, 12 April 2017 and Gold Circle received 58 entries for Africa’s Greatest Horseracing Event.

Legal Eagle may not be an entry but Champion Trainer Sean Tarry has loaded his gun with 16 entries that include the promising Al Sahem, filly Smiling Blue Eyes and recent Gr3 Byerley Turk winner Africa Rising who put his field to bed in impressive fashion in spite of still wearing a brushing boot that had not been removed at the start.

Justin Snaith, not to be out-done, has entered nine horses including the smart filly Bela-Bela, Byerley Turk runner-up Copper Force and dark horse, Black Arthur.

Candice Bass-Robinson will be pinning her hopes on last year’s runner-up Marinaresco while Captain America, French Navy, Mac de Lago and Heavenly Blue are other notable entries.

Of the local contingent, Duncan Howells has entered two runners from last year, fifth-placed Saratoga Dancer and Ten Gun Salute together with the smart filly Dawn Calling who has yet to race beyond 1600m. The full list of entries are as follows:

HORSE TRAINER M/R CAPTAIN AMERICA Brett Crawford 116 MARINARESCO Candice Bass-Robinson 115 FRENCH NAVY Sean Tarry 113 MASTER SABINA Geoff Woodruff 110 BELA-BELA Justin Snaith 109 BRAZUCA (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 108 KRAMBAMBULI Justin Snaith 107 MAC DE LAGO (AUS) Weiho Marwing 107 THE CONGLOMERATE (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107 DEO JUVENTE Geoff Woodruff 106 HEAVENLY BLUE (AUS) Mike de Kock 106 IT’S MY TURN Justin Snaith 106 SAFE HARBOUR Sean Tarry 106 CELTIC CAPTAIN Gareth van Zyl 105 NIGHTINGALE Candice Bass-Robinson 105 BLACK ARTHUR Justin Snaith 104 FORT EMBER Paul Peter 104 SARATOGA DANCER Duncan Howells 104 STAR EXPRESS Justin Snaith 104 WITCHCRAFT Sean Tarry 103 EDICT OF NANTES Brett Crawford 102 JUXTAPOSE Stanley Ferreira 102 LIEGE Sean Tarry 102 SILVER MOUNTAIN Candice Bass-Robinson 102 AFRICA RISING Sean Tarry 101 MASTER SWITCH Geoff Woodruff 101 TROPHY WIFE Sean Tarry 101 PRINCE OF WALES Justin Snaith 100 TEN GUN SALUTE (AUS) Duncan Howells 100 AL SAHEM Sean Tarry 99 BANNER HILL Glen Kotzen 99 ORCHID ISLAND Mike de Kock 99 SMILING BLUE EYES Sean Tarry 99 BI POT Geoff Woodruff 98 FURIOSA (AUS) Sean Tarry 98 HEAPS OF FUN Sean Tarry 98 HORIZON Candice Bass-Robinson 98 SAMURAI BLADE (AUS) Sean Tarry 98 ZODIAC RULER (AUS) Justin Snaith 98 BELLE ROSE Mike de Kock 97 COPPER FORCE Justin Snaith 96 NOTHER RUSSIA Mike de Kock 96 DAWN CALLING Duncan Howells 95 NEBULA Brett Crawford 95 ROCKETBALL Gavin van Zyl 95 ROYAL BADGE Adam Marcus 95 ELUSIVE SILVA Justin Snaith 93 GIRL ON THE RUN Johan Janse van 93 PAGODA Geoff Woodruff 92 THE ELMO EFFECT Gary Alexander 92 FORT MEYERS Sean Tarry 91 MACDUFF (AUS) Joey Ramsden 89 TILBURY FORT Sean Tarry 88 COPPER POT Sean Tarry 87 JUBILEE LINE Mike de Kock 87 BOLD VIKING Sean Tarry 84 SECRET CAPTAIN Duncan Howells 83 HAMAAN Sean Tarry 80

Entries: 58

Important Vodacom Durban July dates to diarise:

First Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 8 May 2017

First Supplementary Entries: Close 11:00 Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Second Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 29 May 2017

Final Supplementary Entries: Close 11:00 Monday, 12 June 2017

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Final Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 19 June 2017

Final Field and Draw: Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Public Gallops: 7am at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June 2017