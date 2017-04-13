Home » Racing & Sport » News » 2017 Vodacom Durban July

2017 Vodacom Durban July

First Entries Announced

There are a few hopefuls but barring Legal Eagle and overseas-bound Whisky Baron, most of the country’s top middle distance gallopers are among the first entries for the Gr1 R4,25 million Vodacom Durban July to be run over 2200m at Greyville on Saturday, 1 July 2017.

Entries closed at 11am on Wednesday, 12 April 2017 and Gold Circle received 58 entries for Africa’s Greatest Horseracing Event.

Legal Eagle may not be an entry but Champion Trainer Sean Tarry has loaded his gun with 16 entries that include the promising Al Sahem, filly Smiling Blue Eyes and recent Gr3 Byerley Turk winner Africa Rising who put his field to bed in impressive fashion in spite of still wearing a brushing boot that had not been removed at the start.

Justin Snaith, not to be out-done, has entered nine horses including the smart filly Bela-Bela, Byerley Turk runner-up Copper Force and dark horse, Black Arthur.

Candice Bass-Robinson will be pinning her hopes on last year’s runner-up Marinaresco while Captain America, French Navy, Mac de Lago and Heavenly Blue are other notable entries.

Of the local contingent, Duncan Howells has entered two runners from last year, fifth-placed Saratoga Dancer and Ten Gun Salute together with the smart filly Dawn Calling who has yet to race beyond 1600m. The full list of entries are as follows:

 

HORSE

TRAINER

M/R
CAPTAIN AMERICA Brett Crawford 116
MARINARESCO Candice Bass-Robinson 115
FRENCH NAVY Sean Tarry 113
MASTER SABINA Geoff Woodruff 110
BELA-BELA Justin Snaith 109
BRAZUCA (AUS) Johan Janse van Vuuren 108
KRAMBAMBULI Justin Snaith 107
MAC DE LAGO (AUS) Weiho Marwing 107
THE CONGLOMERATE (AUS) Joey Ramsden 107
DEO JUVENTE Geoff Woodruff 106
HEAVENLY BLUE (AUS) Mike de Kock 106
IT’S MY TURN Justin Snaith 106
SAFE HARBOUR Sean Tarry 106
CELTIC CAPTAIN Gareth van Zyl 105
NIGHTINGALE Candice Bass-Robinson 105
BLACK ARTHUR Justin Snaith 104
FORT EMBER Paul Peter 104
SARATOGA DANCER Duncan Howells 104
STAR EXPRESS Justin Snaith 104
WITCHCRAFT Sean Tarry 103
EDICT OF NANTES Brett Crawford 102
JUXTAPOSE Stanley Ferreira 102
LIEGE Sean Tarry 102
SILVER MOUNTAIN Candice Bass-Robinson 102
AFRICA RISING Sean Tarry 101
MASTER SWITCH Geoff Woodruff 101
TROPHY WIFE Sean Tarry 101
PRINCE OF WALES Justin Snaith 100
TEN GUN SALUTE (AUS) Duncan Howells 100
AL SAHEM Sean Tarry 99
BANNER HILL Glen Kotzen 99
ORCHID ISLAND Mike de Kock 99
SMILING BLUE EYES Sean Tarry 99
BI POT Geoff Woodruff 98
FURIOSA (AUS) Sean Tarry 98
HEAPS OF FUN Sean Tarry 98
HORIZON Candice Bass-Robinson 98
SAMURAI BLADE (AUS) Sean Tarry 98
ZODIAC RULER (AUS) Justin Snaith 98
BELLE ROSE Mike de Kock 97
COPPER FORCE Justin Snaith 96
NOTHER RUSSIA Mike de Kock 96
DAWN CALLING Duncan Howells 95
NEBULA Brett Crawford 95
ROCKETBALL Gavin van Zyl 95
ROYAL BADGE Adam Marcus 95
ELUSIVE SILVA Justin Snaith 93
GIRL ON THE RUN Johan Janse van 93
PAGODA Geoff Woodruff 92
THE ELMO EFFECT Gary Alexander 92
FORT MEYERS Sean Tarry 91
MACDUFF (AUS) Joey Ramsden 89
TILBURY FORT Sean Tarry 88
COPPER POT Sean Tarry 87
JUBILEE LINE Mike de Kock 87
BOLD VIKING Sean Tarry 84
SECRET CAPTAIN Duncan Howells 83
HAMAAN Sean Tarry 80

 

Entries: 58

Important Vodacom Durban July dates to diarise:

  • First Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 8 May 2017
  • First Supplementary Entries: Close 11:00 Tuesday, 9 May 2017
  • Second Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 29 May 2017
  • Final Supplementary Entries: Close 11:00 Monday, 12 June 2017
  • Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June 2017
  • Final Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 19 June 2017
  • Final Field and Draw: Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June 2017
  • Public Gallops:  7am at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June 2017

 

