A Force To Be Reckoned With!

Joey Ramsden’s Western Winter gelding Brutal Force, aka ‘Fatty’, continued his love affair with the Turffontein track on Saturday when scoring his eighth win from 19 starts.

The handsome chestnut carried top weight under Piere Strydom in the Hennenman Memorial Pinnacle Stakes over 1000m and beat Clever Guy in a time of 57,78 secs.

He is unbeaten in three starts at this track.

A huge son of Western Winter out of the exceptional Pas De Quoi mare Nacarat, Brutal Force has criss-crossed the country winning races in all major centres, bravely overcoming some grim physical setbacks in the process.

He was bred by Lammerskraal Stud, selling at the 2013 CTS Ready To Run Sale for R4.5 million, and with an official merit rating of 112 the talented sprinter is set to have a crack at the Gr1 Computaform Sprint on 6 May.