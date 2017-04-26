Amanda Bids CTS Farewell

Amanda Carey, Sales Manager of Cape Thoroughbred Sales Company (CTS), has announced that she will be leaving the company. She will be joining her husband, Craig, who is intimately involved with the new Highlands Stud, part of Ridgemont, operation.

One of the founding members of CTS in 2012, Amanda played a major role in the company’s rise to prominence over the last five years. She will remain active in her current position for several forthcoming weeks to ensure a smooth transition and will be working through the CTS Mares and Fillies For Stud Select Sale in June.

Adrian Todd, Managing Director of CTS, commented: “Amanda’s flair, commitment and dedication to excellent client service have become synonymous with our philosophy of constant innovation and global growth and we are sad to be parting ways.

“Amanda played an influential and instrumental part in establishing CTS as the major player in the South African bloodstock industry and we are grateful for her service. She leaves us on a sound footing with excellent operational systems in place.”

Todd added: “Amanda and Craig have always been a part of the team at Ridgemont. Her moving on to assist her husband with the many changes and developments resulting from their new partnership with Highlands is a natural progression.”

Carey commented: “It has been an absolute privilege working with such a dynamic board of directors and a great team. I am truly proud to have been associated with CTS and wish them well for the future. They have done much for breeding and racing in South Africa and I look forward to seeing how they continue to lead and innovate.”

Todd concluded: “We at CTS wish Amanda and Craig the very best at this beginning of an exciting new chapter in their lives. A suitable replacement will be announced in due course.”