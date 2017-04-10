Snitzel Heads the Bidding

Leading sire Snitzel will be the highest-priced stallion at Arrowfield Stud in the next breeding season with his fee rising from $110,000 to $176,000 including GST.

Snitzel, who stands alongside his sire Redoute’s Choice who will command $137,500 in 2017, is the leading sire by number of winners this season. He is the sire of recent Gr1 SA Classic sensation, Heavenly Blue.

Redoute’s Choice recorded his first European stakes winner from his first northern hemisphere crop when Gold Luck, a half-sister to champion Goldikova, won a Group Three race at Chantilly on Sunday.

Champion Japanese sprinter-miler Maurice, who entered stud in his home country this year, will shuttle to Arrowfield where he will stand for $33,000.

Ed – for ease of conversion, R10-34 currently buys 1 Aus$

Arrowfield 2017 fees

Snitzel: $176,000

Redoute’s Choice: $137,500

Not A Single Doubt: $88,000

Maurice: $33,000

Shalaa: $33,000

Animal Kingdom: $27,500

Dundeel: $27,500

Smart Missile: $22,000

Real Impact: $19,250

Olympic Glory: $16,500

Scissor Kick: $16,500

Mikki Isle: $13,750

Panzer Division: $9,900

www.punters.com.au