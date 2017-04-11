Backworth Sale Attracts Interest

The Backworth Stud Dispersal Sale was hosted by Bloodstock SA and held at the magnificent KZN farm on Monday 10 April.

Long established as one of KwaZulu Natal’s truly boutique stud farms, Backworth have always bred for class and performance over the years and there was plenty of interest in the sale, which also included lots from Janet Baker Properties, Spring Valley Stud and Summerhill Stud.

Highest price was the R650 000 paid for #6, Cupid’s Daughter – dam of impressive recent winner Cuvara and in foal to the high-class Oratorio. She is a half-sister to Australian Gr3 winner Generalife who ran third in the Gr1 Doomben 10 000.

Form Bloodstock went to R500 000 for the well-related Street Cry mare (#32), Street Wise, who is in foal to Var.

The sale grossed R4 658 000 with a total of 82 lots sold at an average of R56 804.

The full price list