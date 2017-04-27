11h00 Wednesday 3 May – Time For A Lifechanger

The countdown is now well under way for the 41st renewal of the Bloodstock South Africa National Yearling Sale which commences at the TBSA Sales Complex in Germiston at 11h00 on Wednesday 3 May.

The sale starts at 11h00 on all three days and ends with the third and final session on Friday 5 May.

With all of the 492 yearlings well settled into their five star accommodation and a successful Grooms Soccer Tournament and Braai concluded on Wednesday, the serious business of viewing yearlings commences on Friday 28 April.

With over 400 Gr1 graduates to emerge from this arena over four decades, trainers and prospective buyers will be keen to find that life-changing dream and South Africa’s next big horse.

Heather Morkel is available to field enquiries on +27 (0) 82 871 6915.

Or all enquiries: [email protected] / 031 303 1017