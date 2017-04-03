No Blue Monday For Mr Murray

There were no wild celebrations or all-night Classic Day after parties for South Africa’s newest Gr1 winning jockey this past weekend.

After his SA Classic victory on the Australian-bred Heavenly Blue it was a quick dinner and early to bed for a 04h30 flight to Harare on Sunday morning for Callan Murray.

The quietly spoken rider still lives at home with Mom and Dad and has only been a fully-fledged jockey for a matter of months.

His rise to prominence has been a meteoric one in many respects and for any of us who were once 20 years old, it is difficult to imagine the weight of pressure on those youthful shoulders.

But he says modestly that he is lucky to be where he is.

We asked him how it felt when he realised that he was on the brink of a maiden Gr1 success in those final strides on Saturday.

“I have been on Heavenly Blue’s back every day in work when not riding out-of-province for the past two months. He has come on lengths and I knew what I had under me weeks before Saturday. He was always going to be more effective over the 1800m – and I hope it doesn’t sound over the top to admit that I went into the race with some confidence!”

Callan added that the son of Snitzel was not the type of horse to be bustled.

“We had the wide draw so it was the intention to drop him in. The pace was a genuine one and I thus always knew they would come back to me in the straight. While it was all a bit of a blur, I just heaved a sigh of relief at the 50m marker and enjoyed the roar of the crowd and the commentary.”

And that broad smile in the winning pic?

“Didn’t that pic turn out so cool! I couldn’t help smiling – the adrenaline was pumping and Blue was going so well – I was so proud and thrilled for the owners and the De Kock team . It was a plan come together and a moment I will cherish forever.”

Why does he consider himself lucky?

“I have been given great opportunities by Mr De Kock and Matt (his son) and the whole team are so motivated and professional. Big race nerves are a reality. But they help me to go out there doing my best. Then there are other trainers that support me – Tara Laing in PE, as one example. These are top class yards. I also enjoy the support of a blue-chip sponsor in Avontuur. Pippa Mickleburgh keeps in touch and encourages me all the time. Not every day is a diamond – we have the bad days too, hey! And then my Agent Christopher Santos keeps me busy. My family and friends round off this wonderful support network. You can’t call me anything but lucky!”

A former SA and Zimbabwe champion apprentice, Callan flew out to Zim at sparrow on Sunday.

He duly won the Gr3 BSA 2000 on the Sarahdane Stud-bred Fencing Master filly Solinski for Kirk Swanson. At the meeting on 19 March, Callan rode four winners, including on Solinski when she won the 1800m TBA Silver Slipper .

“I enjoy the riding in Zimbabwe. The people are so warm and friendly and the racing is very competitive,” he says proudly.

He arrived back home just before midnight on Sunday.

“It is a long day but hard work never killed anybody according to those that guide and advise me. And I need to establish my name and reputation. The only way to do that is to ride well and work hard.”

He took the day off on Monday to rest in advance of a busy period of work.

We asked what he thought had been the catalyst to his development and improvement over time.

“I would place my Australian trip high on the list. The different environment just opened my eyes. I have a long way to go. But I think the value of the experience is enormous and has added plenty of value and depth to my outlook. One realises it’s a big world out there and there are many great jockeys.”

Callan added that he had learnt plenty of good racing policy and philosophy in a short time from the De Kock yard.

Matthew De Kock often reminds him not to overrate horses or get carried away.

“I am reminded often that there is always a better horse out there. Rather to remain realistic, focus on doing my best and to keep my feet on the ground.”

And what of Heavenly Blue and the immediate future?

“I’d love to ride him in the Derby. That ground is what he is looking for. He is such a laidback character. You may have seen after the race how the elated De Kock team crowded round him. He loved the attention. He is a true professional – but that’s the name of the game in this team.”