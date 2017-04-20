Champions Day Countdown

SA Classic winner Heavenly Blue is the lone runner from the Mike de Kock yard entered for the R2-million SA Derby over 2450m at Turffontein on Saturday 6 May.

The Derby is the third leg of the SA Triple Crown but that cannot be won this year as Janoobi captured the first leg and Heavenly Blue the second.

R2 000 000 2450m

S A DERBY (Grade 1)

3 year olds (3rd Leg SA Triple Crown)

0 Heavenly Blue (AUS) (3C) 60 106 A Mike de Kock 0 Al Sahem (3C) 60 99 AT Sean Tarry 0 Furiosa (AUS) (3C) 60 98 AT Sean Tarry 0 Pagoda (3G) 60 92 BA Geoff Woodruff 0 Captain At Sea (3G) 60 84 BA Gareth van Zyl 0 Hieronymus (3G) 60 76 A Brian Wiid 0 King Of Blues (3C) 60 76 A Paul Peter 0 Lee’s Pick (3G) 60 74 A Brian Wiid 0 Okavango Delta (3G) 60 73 A Robbie Sage 0 Arlington (3G) 60 70 A Robbie Sage (10)

However, both are trained by De Kock and if Heavenly Blue does win the Derby it will be a De Kock Triple Crown.

There were 10 horses nominated when entries closed yesterday. Champion trainer Sean Tarry has two entries, Al Sahem who finished second in the Guineas and third in the SA Classic, and Furiosa. Geoff Woodruff has nominated Pagoda, who was a convincing winner of the Listed Derby Trial over 2000m.

R1 000 000 1000m

COMPUTAFORM SPRINT (Grade 1)

For all horses at Weight for Age

WFA: 2yrs-9.5kgs 3yrs-1.5kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

0 $Talktothestars (5G) 0 110 BAT Coenie de Beer 0 Trip To Heaven (5G) 60 120 AT Sean Tarry 0 Brutal Force (5G) 60 112 BA Joey Ramsden 0 Champagne Haze (4G) 60 110 A Gary Alexander 0 Dollar Dazzler (6G) 60 105 AT Alec Laird 0 Rafeef (AUS) (4C) 60 105 A Mike de Kock 0 Pivotal Pursuit (7G) 60 104 BA Gary Alexander 0 Graduation Day (6G) 60 103 AT Joe Soma 0 Trip Tease (6G) 60 102 A Louis Goosen 0 Splendid Garden (5G) 60 101 AT Mike Azzie 0 Moofeed (AUS) (6H) 60 100 A Mike de Kock 0 Doing It For Dan (5G) 60 99 BAT Louis Goosen 0 Isca (4G) 60 94 A Gavin van Zyl 0 Ronnie Rocket (4G) 60 92 A John Vos 0 Arabian Beat (4G) 60 86 A Paul Peter 0 Anjaal (AUS) (5G) 60 85 Jurgen van Heerden 0 Rivarine (3C) 58.5 105 A Mike Azzie 0 Clever Guy (3C) 58.5 92 AT Stephen Moffatt 0 Pillar Of Hercules (3C) 58.5 91 A Joey Ramsden 0 Carry On Alice (5M) 57.5 114 A Sean Tarry 0 Jo’s Bond Accepted (4F) 57.5 110 A Justin Snaith 0 Elusivenchantment (4F) 57.5 103 A Duncan Howells 0 Exquisite Touch (3F) 56 106 AT Sean Tarry 0 Wrecking Ball (3F) 56 102 BAT Grant Maroun 0 Seattle Singer (3F) 56 99 A Corne Spies 0 Hashtag Strat (3F) 56 92 A Louis Goosen

The entries for the R1-million Computaform Sprint also closed yesterday and Carry On Alice is among them and will attempt to defend the title.

The fillies and mares will have a lot of fans for this event over 1000m as Jo’s Bond from the Justin Snaith yard and speedy three-year-olds Hashtag Strat and Wrecking Ball are also entered for the dash up the straight.

Brutal Force won a Pinnacle Stakes on Saturday over the course and distance so Joey Ramsden’s runner will also have plenty of supporters.

Supplementary entries close at 10am on Monday 24 April.

There were no supplementary entries for the R4-million Premiers Champions Challenge which will be run over 2000m at the same meeting.

R4 000 000 2000m

THE PREMIER’S CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE (Grade 1)

Conditions Race

WFA: 2yrs-12.5kgs 3yrs-2.5kgs

0 Legal Eagle (5G) 60 123 AT Sean Tarry 0 Master Sabina (7G) 60 110 AT Geoff Woodruff 0 Mac De Lago (AUS) (5G) 60 107 AT Weiho Marwing 0 $It’s My Turn Accepted (4G) 60 106 A Justin Snaith 0 Brazuca (AUS) Accepted (4C) 59 108 BA Johan Janse van Vuuren 0 Deo Juvente (5G) 59 104 A Geoff Woodruff 0 French Navy (5G) 58 113 A Sean Tarry 0 $Celtic Captain (4G) 58 105 A Gareth van Zyl 0 Judicial Scratched (6G) 58 105 A Tyrone Zackey 0 Stonehenge (5G) 58 91 AT Sean Tarry 0 Deputy Jud Scratched (5G) 58 90 A Mike Azzie 0 $Jubilee Line (4G) 58 87 A Mike de Kock 0 Juxtapose (4F) 57.5 102 A Stanley Ferreira 0 $Nother Russia (4F) 55.5 96 A Mike de Kock 0 Safe Harbour (3F) 53 106 A Sean Tarry

Declarations for all three events must be received by 11am on Wednesday 26 April and the draws and final field will be announced at a function in the Centenary Room at Turffontein Racecourse at 11.30am