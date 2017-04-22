De Kock Hopeful Of Money Today

GARY ALEXANDER

Race 3 – ETESIAN (12): Very nice horse, tough field but hopefully he can place.

DAVID NIEWENHUIZEN

Trainer could not be contacted.

MATTHEW DE KOCK FOR MIKE DE KOCK

Race 4 – CASCAPEDIA (13): She has been showing good work at home but this race has come a little too soon but the lure of the prize money has made us enter. It will not surprise us to see her run into the money.

GEOFF WOODRUFF

Race 4 – SPLASHY (18) (RESERVE RUNNER): Not a bad little filly and I am hoping she runs as she has shown enough to feature. (Ed – she is scratched)

