Drier On The Forehand

BELINDA IMPEY

Race 1 – CITY OF STARS (3): Nice filly, but will need a bit further.

Race 1 – WINTER MODEL (14): Nice filly, but will need a bit further.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – GODDESS AURELIA (4): Trainer could not be contacted.

Race 3 – SEA KING (12): Trainer could not be contacted.

GAVIN VAN ZYL

Race 1 – KATEECADOR (6): No comment.

Race 2 – SHEZA ROCKSTAR (12): No comment.

GARY RICH

Race 1 – NATIONAL CRUSADE (7): Will need the run.

ÁLYSON WRIGHT

Race 1 – SHINDEAGEN (8): She will be green, in need of the run and the experience.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 1 – STYLISH ROCKET (9): Trainer could not be contacted.

WENDY WHITEHEAD

Race 1 – TWICE AS SMART (11): A lovely filly – if not too green, will run nicely.

CHARLES LAIRD

Race 1 – VARGRAVES (13): No comment.

GREG ANTHONY

Race 2 – PATAGONIA (9): She might need the run.

CORINNE BESTEL

Race 2 – TRULY VAR (13): Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

STUART FERRIE FOR DRIER RACING

Race 2 – FOREHAND (15): Reserve runner – if gets in, should run well – a nice filly, showing good work.

SEAN TARRY

Race 3 – CAPTAIN AND MASTER (10): No comments.

