Lotsa Lolly On The Poly

The Alan Greeff trained Juan Two Three won the first leg, a 1200m sprint, of the second edition of the R600 000 Eastern Cape Poly Challenge but he does not run in Friday’s second leg.

Thus the Poly ‘Triple Crown’ bonus of R250 000 will not be paid this year.

A consolation bonus of R50 000, won last year by Jacques Strydom’s Gogetthesheriff, is still up for grabs though and points will be allocated over the three legs. Sir Duke, who runs on Friday, finished second to Juan Two Three in the first leg, and leads the table in the twelve horse field.

A condition for consideration to qualify to win the consolation bonus is that horses must participate in all 3 legs and win at least one of them.

The Poly Challenge provides a great opportunity for horses suited to South Africa’s most newly introduced racing surface and it also provides a more distinct platform for horses vying to be named The Eastern Cape’s Polytrack Horse Of The Year.

The third leg of the challenge is the R100 000 WSB East Cape Poly Challenge 1600 (Non-Black Type) run over 1600m at Fairview on Friday 12 May.