Sir Callan On Top

Callan Murray maintained his recent strike rate of a feature race win a week when he gave a confident display in the saddle to get the Tara Laing-trained favourite Sir Duke up to win the R110 000 East Cape Poly Challenge at Fairview on Friday.

The highlight of the Easter long weekend racing programme and the second leg of the popular East Cape Poly Challenge, the race was run under dark skies in inclement weather conditions.

But the outcome proved a ray of light for punters, who didn’t find proceedings too favourable overall on the day.

The 20 year old Callan Murray is enjoying a purple patch and going from strength to strength.

The talented Joburg-based rider has been reeling in the feature race winners.

Going back to 25 March he got Belle Rose up after a ding dong tussle with Anthony Delpech to win the Oaks Trial; on 1 April he scored his first Gr1 success on Heavenly Blue in the SA Classic; on 7 April he celebrated What A Winter’s maiden stakes score with Fort Winter – and then Sir Duke today!

The evergreen and supremely consistent Sir Duke had finished second to Juan Two Three in the opening leg of the East Cape Poly Challenge, and with the smart Var speedster not trying his luck here over the extra 200m, the door was left open for Mayfair Speculators’ good 6yo to score his first win in close on two years.

Murray had Sir Duke on a tight hold four lengths back, as the former Cape-based Blarney Bay led Ochoncar and Rebel House into the home dash.

Lyle Hewitson looked to have played them all on the break as he slipped Peach Delight up the inside, with Sir Duke unwinding wider out.

The two young Avontuur-sponsored riders went head to head under left-handed rides in a duel to the wire, and while Sir Duke appeared to hesitate 100m out as Peach Delight dug deep, the gelding came back strongly to grab the verdict by 0,25 lengths in a time of 82,77 secs.

The consistent mare Peach Delight ran her usual gutsy race and looked a winner late.

Notting Hill ran a great race over the trip to bank third cheque a further 0,25 lengtths away, ahead of the enigmatic Kiss Me Hardy, who stayed on well.

The classy Jet Explorer could do no better than fifth.

Blarney Bay and Rebel House showed good pace but faded right out.

A R450 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1 graduate, the winner was bred by the late Roy Eckstein and is by champion sire Trippi out of the once winning Captain Al mare, Jenna.

Sir Duke has won 11 races with 17 places from 33 runs and has earned stakes of R796 925.

The Tara Laing – Callan Murray partnership recorded a nice double on the afternoon, after Inviting Lily had won earlier in the same silks.

Sir Duke must now be a strong fancy to earn the R50 000 Poly Challenge consolation bonus, won last year by Jacques Strydom’s Gogetthesheriff.

A condition for consideration to qualify to win the bonus is that a horse must participate in all 3 legs and win at least one of them.

If Sir Duke takes his place in the third leg over a mile, he won’t be far off on his past best form.

And after being sidelined for a year with a fractured hip, his success proves again that patience is a virtue in this game!