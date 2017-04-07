Fairview Today – First Timers

GAVIN SMITH

Race 1 – PROFS PET (9): A very nice filly but should be looking for further.

ALLAN GREEFF

Race 1 – QUEEN FOREVER (10): Will be running on.

RENATE DU PLESSIS

Race 2 – MIRACLE MOMENT (10): She will need the experience.

