Feature Double For Snaith

Justin Snaith has made a flying start to his 2017 KZN campaign and he was in the winner’s box again when Elusive Silva raised his hand as a possible July contender with an eyecatching victory in the R150 000 Listed The Sledgehammer at Greyville on Sunday.

Cape Winter Derby winner Elusive Silva, like Krambambuli who won earlier, is one of 9 Justin Snaith Vodacom Durban July entries and the Phillipi based horseman looks to be reaping the benefits of a patient approach during the tempting Cape Summer.

“Elusive Silva tweaked his leg in the very soft going when he won the Derby. So we put him away and his owners were hopeful of a Met run – but then took the longer term view. It could reward them – he is a smart horse,” said Snaith after Anthony Delpech had steered the Silvano gelding to a good win.

In his first run in 43 weeks, Elusive Silva turned on the jets late and moved up smoothly as he drew off to beat the seasoned campaigner Helderberg Blue by 1,75 lengths in a time of 110,76 secs.

The winner’s stablemate Prince Of Wales – also back from a long rest – showed good enthusiasm late to bank the third cheque.

Gauteng challenge Samurai Blade was the disappointment of the race as he finished at the back end after showing no spark.

Elusive Silva has won 4 races with 3 places from 10 starts and took his stakes earnings to R380 500.The Nutfield Stud-bred Elusive Silva was a R375 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale buy.

He is a son of Silvano out of the one-time winning Fort Wood mare, Esprit.

It was a good weekend for the winner’s part-owner Etienne Braun, who also owns Friday’s East Cape Oaks victress, Fortissimus.

While Snaith was uncharacteristically cautious – saying that many in the field were having return runs – the glint in his eye hinted that Elusive Silva may well be worth a long-term ante-post nibble for 1 July.