Paths Of Gold

The Cape visitors have a top-class record in the R250 000 Gr3 Byerley Turk but Summerveld trainer Robbie Hill will be looking to break the stranglehold at Greyville on Sunday.

He saddles the exciting Pathfork gelding Red Chesnut Road who looks ready to make a name for himself.

History shows that it may well be folly backing against the Cape hotshots, headed this time by Justin Snaith’s Copper Force, but there is plenty to like on what we have seen from Red Chesnut Road so far.

The Byerley Turk is restricted to 3yo’s with weights framed on the basis that two-time winners and less carry 54 kgs, with an additional 2 kgs for each additional win. In addition, further penalties accrue for Gr1 wins of 3kgs, Gr2 of 2kgs and Gr3 wins attract 1kg.

Racing off an MR of 104, Red Chesnut Road is the officially highest rated galloper in the race and looks nicely in with his 57kgs.

He was backed to win his debut, which he duly did by over 7 lengths.

He followed up with a similar demolition job in the Gr3 Godolphin Barb at his very next start.

An eight month break due to an injury sustained in his box was followed by an eyecatching second on the Greyville Poly under top weight.

He travelled to Turffontein last Saturday for the Gr3 Man O’War Sprint and in obvious need of it, he stayed on quietly to be beaten just under 5 lengths by the speed filly, Exquisite Touch.

Eight days later he is asked to take on a nice bunch of his contemporaries over 300m further and if he is sound and travelled well looks a reasonably decent bet.

Justin Snaith broke the ice at Scottsville on Sunday with Jo’s Bond and he saddles the well drawn Copper Force.

The son of Royal Air Force won 2 from 5 before flying up late to chase William Longsword home in the CTS Mile.

He carries a kilo less than the Hill runner here – and his official MR of 91 may well be deceptive for the uninformed.

He ran off an 85 in the CTS Mile and in terms of the rules could not be penalised for an effort that saw him achieve a 104 in that restricted race! His connections subsequently requested a loading of 6 points, leading to his current rating.

Assuming he is capable of repeating his last run after a 10 week break, Copper Force looks capable of going very close.

Sean Tarry’s yard is in prime form and Africa Rising must go into calculations at best.

The son of Visionaire has been rested 16 weeks since finding nothing late when beaten into sixth and just over 4 lengths off William Longsword in the Cape Guineas.

He is likely to need the outing but is Gr1 placed as a 2yo at this track and even the Tarry stable cat cannot be ignored.

The talented Captain Al gelding My Pal Al is one of three Alistair Gordon runners.

He has sadly drawn widest of all but has homeground advantage and has won his last two starts – granted on the poly – by an aggregate of close on 8 lengths.

Duncan Howells has two in this field and the Kahal gelding Amazon King has shown some decent form to older horses recently.

His level weights 1,30 length beating by subsequent Gr3 Kings Cup runner-up Royal Armour at his penultimate start was a fair effort and he would warrant inclusion were he not drawn so wide.

Gr1 Premiers Champion Stakes winner Gunner has yet to produce any form as a 3yo and comes off a 16 week break since being well beaten with every chance out of the money in the Cape Guineas.

He will need to show more.

Buffalo Soldier has the blinkers removed and has been rested 10 weeks. He has his first outing since an unsuccessful attempt on the CTS 1200 on Met day.

The son of Warm White Night won 2 of his first 5 starts and was twice placed in feature company as a 2yo. While fitness must be a question mark, he may be a quartet kicker possibility if running near his rating.

Brett Crawford’s Boldly Respectable was highly regarded early but has not run for 14 weeks and may need a run or two to come to hand.

Kenny Trix is one of three Cape raiders in the field and must be respected by virtue of the fact that Vaughan Marshall and MJ Byleveld were recently successful in this race.

The son of Philanthropist was consistent without showing top-class ability, before his saddle slipped and he ran stone last behind stablemate William Longsword in the CTS Mile on Met day.

The second of the Alistair Gordon attack, Scarrabeast has proven consistent on the polytrack but will need to up his game on the turf in this company.

The four-time winner Gingerbread Man shoulders top weight and looks to have his work cut out to step up in this company.

The son of Querari won his maiden on the turf but his last three victories were achieved on the polytrack.

Marshall That has drawn wide and looks held by his stablemate My Pal Al on their last clash – which was on the polytrack.

Recent course-and-distance maiden winner Bling Swing gets thrown in the deep end and could be anything as he has his first run since gelding.

Cape West Coast based Andre Nel and his new retained rider Grant van Niekerk endured a rather forgettable weekend at Turffontein and Scottsville last weekend and take their chances here with the lightly tried Head Honcho.

The son of Querari won well on debut and failed to show next time when outgunned in the Listed Sophomore Sprint.

He ran on well to be short headed by the capable Jabu at his first run around the turn and a lot will depend on how he copes first out on the right-handed turn from a less than favourable draw.

With fitness and scope for improvement levels the unknowns, we are going with a horse we earmarked early on as a SA Champions Season prospect.

Red Chesnut Road is the selection to beat My Pal Al and the promising Cape raider, Copper Force.

Bigger players may want to include the Tarry factor with Africa Rising and the pacy Amazon King.