‘Stuck Whip’ – Did Jock Try Hard Enough?

SA born jockey Glyn Schofield found himself ranked at 8th position on the Longines World’s best jockey rankings published last week but was in the news for all the wrong reasons on Easter Monday.

Racenet reports that Schofield is at the centre of an on-going stewards’ inquiry over his handling of beaten favourite Up ‘n’ Rolling at Canterbury on Monday.

Stewards questioned the experienced jockey at length over the tactics he adopted between the 600 metres and the finish of the Ranvet Benchmark 70 Handicap, focusing on a lack of whip use in the straight.

Up ‘n’ Rolling, backed into favouritism, finished hard over the last 200 metres to be beaten a short neck by Kiseki Dane.

“The whip was stuck and he was lengthening pretty quickly for me anyway,” Schofield told stewards as reported by AAP.

“I was trying to get it out, but it doesn’t come out.”

Acting chief steward Philip Dingwall told Schofield, “I don’t see you using a lot of force to remove the whip from wherever it’s entangled. You say you are and we’ll have to consider that.”

“The whole world will be asking the same question,” Dingwall said.