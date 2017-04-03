Sean Tarry got his dream winning weekend under way in style at Greyville on Friday evening when the Western Winter gelding Bulleting Home lived up to his name at his first time on the polytrack.

The R250 000 Gr3 Kings Cup, for years a traditional turf mile, was run for the second time on the all -weather surface and produced an easy win for the rampant Tarry.

A quality twelve horse field lined up for the mile handicap with Cape based Justin Snaith sending out an early season runner in Fifty Cents.

Sylvester The Cat and the mare Pearl Emblem showed the way as Keagan De Melo had Bulleting Home beautifully placed in midfield on the rail.

Anton Marcus went for the jugular early into the straight as he shot Captain Aldo clear, but Bulleting Home was being angled out and the big bay loomed large at the 300m.

With the rest floundering and under pressure, Bulleting Home showed impressive commitment and drew off strongly to beat Royal Armour by 3,50 lengths in a time of 94,47 s.

Secret Warning came out of the pack to maintain his consistent formline in third, with the favourite Arctica a disappointing 5,25 length fourth.

Captain Aldo faded after looking dangerous in the straight, while the pacesetting Sylvester The Cat ran a dismal last.

Bred by Lammerskraal Stud, Bulleting Home is a 5yo gelded son of Western Winter out of the three-time winning Lion Hearted mare, Kapen Cat.

Bulleting Home has won 6 races with 12 places from 25 starts and stakes of R708 050.

Tarry ended up with 8 winners on the weekend.