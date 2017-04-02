A Touch Quick

Trainer Sean Tarry made it five wins from five races on Classic Day when the smart Var filly Exquisite Touch won the R250 000 Gr3 Man O’ War Sprint in double quick time.

Tarry was unstoppable on a day that he modestly conceded to having the ‘firepower and form in the right races’. That is somewhat of an oversimplification of the reality that he buys well, trains well and enjoys the support of a top team and a loyal leading owner.

Recent Bauhinia Handicap winner Exquisite Touch was relaxed three lengths off the speed early as Clever Guy went fast with British Royale and Favour’s Pride in tow.

KZN challenger Red Chesnut Road stuck to his station down the outside and looked to be going very well as Khumalo unleashehd Exquisite Touch with a burst down the middle at the 350m marker.

The daughter of Var put her head down and lengthened her stride to hold off the late challenge of the super consistent Green Pepper by 3,20 lengths in a new course record time of 61,53 s.

Our records show that Ruby Clipper held the previous course record for the 1100m at 61,65 s.

Corne Spies’ Favour’s Pride made it a fairer sex trifecta when she stayed on for a well beaten third.

Red Chesnut Road appeared to have every chance and was 0,25 lengths further back in fourth. Not a bad effort over the trip and he may be ready to step up in ground as the SA Champions Season looms.

The Waterford Stud bred Exquisite Touch is by speed superstar Var out of four-time winner, Lavender Sky.

A R350 000 2015 Emperors Palace Select Yearling Sale graduate, she has won 4 races with 1 place from 7 starts and stakes of R430 000.